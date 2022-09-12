ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 9/14/22

Jackson, Mississippi residents remain under boiling water advisory in the midst of a water crisis. Former NFL star Brett Favre and former Governor Phil Bryant are caught up in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal. Judge Aileen Cannon has until tomorrow to decide on a motion from the Justice Department, otherwise federal prosecutors have said they will seek an appeal from the 11th Circuit. Inflation ticks up as unemployment stays low. Donald Trump and the GOP are making one Capitol rioter become a MAGA martyr. GOP candidates try to hide their election denials before the November Midterm Elections.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MSNBC

Mastriano ‘wants total abortion ban, to turn back clock for LGBTQ folks’ PA St. Rep. Kenyatta says

Pennsylvania gets to choose between Democratic State Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican State Senator, and religious extremist, Doug Mastriano in that state's governor race. The winner will have incredible power because Pennsylvania's governor gets to choose the state’s top election official overseeing the 2024 presidential election. On Wednesday, Agenda PAC -- a new, national political action committee focused on beating anti-LGBTQ politicians -- released its first ad slamming Mastriano. Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, who chairs the board for Agenda PAC, joins Joy Reid to discuss this critical election.Sept. 15, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
MSNBC

MAGA threat ‘like crazy uncle you've kept in basement running the show’ expert says after Lindell cell phone seizure

At a Hardees drive-through in Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon, the FBI seized the cell phone of pillow-manufacturer-turned-election-conspiracy-theorist Mike Lindell, as the FBI investigates alleged crimes committed in support of Donald Trump and the Big Lie. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the rise of MAGA extremism in the Republican Party.Sept. 15, 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy