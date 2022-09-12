Read full article on original website
Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio
Ohio’s foodbanks say they’re desperate as summer is turning to fall. Demand has skyrocketed with increasing food costs at the same time that their resources have evaporated. And with current supply chain disruptions, they need to order food now if they hope to have it when winter comes. And even though the state is sitting […] The post Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio clinics say phones ringing constantly after abortion ban blocked by judge
Clinics and providers in Ohio have been having their phones ring constantly since a state judge temporarily blocked a law that restricted most abortions in the state.
Discussions underway to propose new redistricting reform to Ohio voters
COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. As Ohio enters its second year of redistricting, still without a constitutional map under its belt, a movement to reform the process is also reappearing. One might ask:...
I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years
There was a time when I considered myself a New Yorker. I was born and raised on Long Island, went to university in upstate New York and spent the first six years of my career in Manhattan. But as of this month, I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years and...
Ironton Tribune
State warns of scam mail
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is warning business owners about a mailer claiming that the can get a hard copy of their Ohio Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filings for the low, low price of just 90 bucks. The thing is that the form is available for free on the...
Ohioans weigh in: Who leads the polls for governor, senator?
With 7 weeks until Election Day, Ohio voters are weighing in on important races and issues that will impact not just the Buckeye state but the entire country.
Poverty report: These Ohioans are paying half their income on housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s poverty rate narrowly dropped this year, but the woes continue in multiple categories for some 11 million people considered low-income in the state. One thing has also remained the same since 2016: Ohio’s poverty rate is higher than the national average. The state sits at 12.7%, lagging behind the 11.9% […]
Ohio food banks report record need; Call on State for funding
Families struggling financially will oftentimes turn to local food banks to put food on the table, but food banks and pantries across Ohio are in need of help right now as well. Twelve different food pantries throughout Ohio are now asking for assistance due to the increasing demand from families...
6 Ohio places renamed to remove deragatory term for Indigenous women
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Two Ohio reservoirs, two streams, an island, and a bay were renamed this month as part of the Biden Administration decision to remove use of what is viewed as a slur against indigenous women from the name of nearly 650 federal places. The changes are in response...
See 2022 Ohio school report cards for every district in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio - See 2022 Ohio school report card details for every district in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Education released the scores Thursday, using a new star-based rating system that replaced the former A through F grades. This change was the result of a law passed by the Ohio...
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio
KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Think your graduating class was small? Chances are, Kelley’s Island Local School has you beat. It’s one of the smallest public-school districts in the state of Ohio, and being on an island makes for a very unique educational experience. The Kelley’s Island schoolhouse...
When voting for U.S. senator, consider what future you want for Ohio and America
In November, when we choose between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate, let’s remember that the outcome will help shape one of two very different futures for Ohio, and all of America. If we choose Tim Ryan, Democrats might expand their seats in...
Ohio to use $25 million in federal funds to cap orphaned wells
Preparations are under way for Ohio to start plugging abandoned oil and gas wells using $25 million in federal funds, approved in the new infrastructure bill. The state has said it will utilize this funding to plug between 170 and 320 “orphaned” wells, many of which are located in the Appalachian region.
Ohio EPA Issued Unilateral Orders to Mount Vernon
Today, Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson ordered Mount Vernon to begin removing drinking water treatment material from a storage site in Mount Vernon. In June 2022, Mount Vernon received approval from Ohio EPA to beneficially use the drinking water treatment material, which is a lime material. The material was tested to demonstrate it meets applicable beneficial use standards and can be land applied to sites as an agronomic beneficial use alternative to mined lime. However, in mid-June Ohio EPA received an anonymous citizen complaint that the lime material was not stored onsite at the water treatment plant, but at city-owned property close to the water treatment plant.
Unemployment fraud has subsided in Ohio, but issues still linger
COLUMBUS, Ohio—More than two years after Ohio and other states were hit with a tsunami of fraudulent unemployment benefits claims, state officials now are only dealing with a fraction of the bogus claims they once faced. However, a state unemployment official says, the problem of scammers filing dishonest claims...
Ohio 2022 school report cards posted with a new look
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For students, school has only been back in session for a few weeks. But for Ohio schools, report cards were posted Thursday morning, with a different system used for ranking K-12 educational institutions than in previous years. Rather than grading districts and schools overall on an A-to-F scale, last used in […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Ohio School Report Cards See How Your School is Graded
OHIO – Last Year Ohio House passed House bill 82 which improved the way we graded and checked how local schools were doing. “Ohio’s business community understands the importance of maintaining a report card system that clearly, honestly and fairly evaluates schools and school districts, and we believe the updated school report cards in House Bill 82 will help keep Ohio a national model for measuring the success of our schools,” said Lisa Gray, president of Ohio Excels. “Ohio’s students deserve to be in schools that are constantly improving, and parents and the public deserve to know if that’s happening.”
New Ohio COVID-19 cases fall farther in decline
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 20,552 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping up with a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus. While the state has seen consistently smaller case rates, it has still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week ten times in a row. […]
