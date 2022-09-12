The recent drought and inflation have hit cattle ranchers hard in 2022. Gaines County resident Jeffrey Carlisle, a rancher for the past 24 years, said this had been the most challenging year of all. “We sold some cows in the spring of 2021 before the rains started and never restocked fully, so we have not had to sell cows this year. We are weaning calves early to allow our cows a chance to ‘rebound’ after the rough summer we just went through,” Carlisle said.

