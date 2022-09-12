Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seminolesentinel.com
Jacob Banman, Jr.
Funeral services for Jacob Banman, Jr. of Seminole were held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Reinlander Church of Seminole with Rev. Henry Reimer officiating, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home, Seminole. Jacob passed away September 11, 2022 in Seminole at his home surrounded by his family and friends. Jacob was born January 1, 1935, in Chihuahua, Mexico to Jacob Banman, Sr. and Maria Wieler. Jacob attended Reinlander Church in Seminole. He moved to Seminole in 1985 from Mexico.
seminolesentinel.com
SHS Speech and Debate Attend La Vernia Meet
Seminole ISD Speech and Debate attended a contest in La Vernia this past weekend. Results are as follows: Lincoln Douglas 7th Aric Smith Poetry 3rd Kobe Cabello 4th Leah Martin 6th Violet Barkis-Robertson Prose 3rd Leah Martin 6th Violet Barkis-Robertson 7th Daniel Lapusan 8th Aubrey Brown Duet 2nd Daniel Lapusan & Aubrey Brown.
seminolesentinel.com
Henry Neudorf
Funeral services for Henry Neudorf, age 78 of Seminole were held Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Mennonite Evangelical Church with Pastor Jake Fehr officiating. Burial followed at Gaines County Cemetery. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home. Mr. Neudorf was born in Mexico February...
seminolesentinel.com
Avis Fern Warren
Memorial services for Avis Fern Warren, 87, of Seminole were held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Seminole with Rev. Joe Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at a later date at Memorial Gardens in Hobbs, NM, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral by her family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seminolesentinel.com
Tribe Tennis Hosts Brownfield
The Seminole Tribe tennis team hosted Brownfield Tuesday. (the results of the match were not avail -able at time of press.) Seminole hosted Levelland Aug. 30th and lost in a close match 11-8. Tribe Tennis Winners vs Levelland: Boy’s Singles: Brayden Baumgartner - 6-2, 7-5; Zeke Carrillo - 6-2, 2-6, 10-5; Nicoli Wood 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, 10-3; Tristan Hare - 6-1, 4-6, 12-10. Girl’s Singles: Haylee…
seminolesentinel.com
2022 Proves to be Difficult for Ranchers
The recent drought and inflation have hit cattle ranchers hard in 2022. Gaines County resident Jeffrey Carlisle, a rancher for the past 24 years, said this had been the most challenging year of all. “We sold some cows in the spring of 2021 before the rains started and never restocked fully, so we have not had to sell cows this year. We are weaning calves early to allow our cows a chance to ‘rebound’ after the rough summer we just went through,” Carlisle said.
seminolesentinel.com
Loop Host Rotan, Going For Four in a Row
By Matt Price The Loop Longhorns have gotten the season start they wanted. They are 3-0 and are healthy. This Thursday night they will host the Rotan Yellowhammers who are 1-1 on the season, losing in their first game to Robert Lee 67-22 and beating Woodson last week 45-0. “Rotan is a good team,” Bear Chesley, Longhorn head football coach said. “This will be our toughest challenge of the…
Comments / 0