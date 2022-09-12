The S&P 500 endured heavy losses in the past week following another round of disappointing inflation data. On Tuesday, the U.S. Labor Department reported an 8.3% rise in the consumer price index in August, exceeding economist estimates of 8% inflation. Following the release of the CPI number, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 1,276 points on Tuesday, its worst day since June 2020. ...

BUSINESS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO