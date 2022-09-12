Larry Everett Garrett, age 75, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 8, 1946 at the Smith-Everett Hospital in Portsmouth, Ohio to Orville and Naomi Ruth. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn Ruth Garrett; his children ,Greg Garrett of Blue Creek, Ohio, Brett and Karen Garrett of Peebles, Ohio, Kim Garrett Myers of Winchester, Ohio, Kevin Garrett of Blue Creek, Ohio, and Amber and Danny Vickers of Bellevue, Kentucky; his siblings Jessie Martin of Minford, Ohio, Bill Garrett of West Portsmouth, Ohio, Ida and Daniel Williams of West Portsmouth, Ohio, Betty Lockhart of West Union, Ohio, Ronald and Kathy Garrett of Blue Creek, Ohio, Russell and Mona Garrett of Minford, Ohio, Mary Gifford of Blue Creek, Ohio, and Bernice and Tim Roe of Blue Creek, Ohio; his 10 grandchildren; his eught great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother John Garrett. The family asks donations to be made to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Antioch Cemetery with Terry Fite officiating.