Laconia, NH

William P. Saber, 83

William P. Saber, 83

NEW HAMPTON — William Peter Saber, 83, of Main Street, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Concord Hospital in Laconia, with his immediate family close by. William was born on September 5, 1939, in Lowell, Massachsetts, the son of William T. Saber and Bertha (Rynhart) Saber.
NEW HAMPTON, NH
Barbara R. Kelley, 92

Barbara R. Kelley, 92

CONCORD — Barbara Ruth (Felker) Kelley, 92, passed away after a period of declining health on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Concord Hospital in Concord. She was born July 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Louis K. and Ruth M. (Preston) Felker, and the granddaughter of the first NH Commissioner of Agriculture, Andrew L. Felker and his wife Eva, of Meredith Center Road in Laconia.
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Michaels now hiring for Laconia store

Michaels will soon open a new location in Laconia (1458 Lake Shore Road, A-105) to bring the best of their arts and crafts, home décor and custom framing to the community. Michaels is now hiring for both seasonal and permanent roles as they prepare to open the store and encourage anyone interested in joining their team to apply online at michaels.com/jobs. Joining the team comes with the benefits of a 30% employee discount, flexible schedules and ample advancement opportunities — it’s a great place for creative folks to get a start in retail and sales. More information on perks and benefits is available at mikbenefits.com.
LACONIA, NH
Mobile Health Clinic To Serve Northern N.H.

Mobile Health Clinic To Serve Northern N.H.

LITTLETON – Rural residents in Coos and Grafton counties will soon have access to a mobile health clinic, the culmination of more than a year of planning. Launch ceremonies for the Northern NH Mobile Health Clinic took place Sept. 15 at four participating hospitals: Littleton Regional Healthcare, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, and Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
COOS COUNTY, NH
Laconia, NH
Obituaries
City
Laconia, NH
laconiadailysun.com

State issues cyanobacteria bloom advisory for Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith

CONCORD — A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed in Lake Winnipesaukee, around Bear, Pine, and Threemile Islands. A sample collected Sept. 13, west of Bear Island, had a density of 100,000 cells/mL of Gloeotrichia, and 16,600 cells/mL of Dolichospermum (total of 116,600 cyanobacteria cells/mL). Advisories are issued when cyanobacteria cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/mL. As a precaution, NHDES encourages residents, to stay out of the water experiencing elevated cyanobacteria conditions, and to keep their pets out the water as well.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

On sign holders' minds outside polls in Laconia and Gilford

Primary voters, candidates and sign holders at polling locations in Laconia and Gilford Tuesday were united by strong motivators: the state of the country and the economy, saving Gunstock Mountain Resort and ensuring governance of the state and county that reflects their positions and values. Identifying as Republicans and Democrats,...
GILFORD, NH
Laconia Police Log

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 63 service calls between noon last Thursday and noon last Friday.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Hidden gems around the Manchester Airport

It was almost 100 years ago that planes started taking off from the Manchester Airport. Tonight, we put the focus just beyond the runway to some unique stops you may want to check out. Plus, Bill Rogers is an inspiration to all who meet him. He's 88-years-old and he skydives,...
MANCHESTER, NH
Irene E. Farnsworth, 90

Irene E. Farnsworth, 90

MILFORD — Irene E. Farnsworth, 90, of Milford, died on September 14, 2022. She was predeceased by her first husband, Bernard Heath; her second husband, Burton Farnsworth; her daughter, Lynne Kovacs; and her son, Brian Heath.
MILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Carter Mountain Brass Band will perform at Gilford Methodist church

GILFORD — The Carter Mountain Brass Band will be performing at the First United Methodist Church, 18 Wesley Way, (Off Rt.11-A, near the 3/11 bypass), on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. Conductor, Debbi Gibson, has chosen a program featuring the low brass section entitled “How Low Can You Go?” Interspersed with full band compositions will be the sounds of the low brass — from the sonorous as in a Welsh hymn to the bombastic as in “Them Basses March.”
GILFORD, NH
nhtalkradio.com

Cail & Company LIVE featuring The Sister Witch Company

On today’s episode of “Cail & Company LIVE” we welcome the shop owner, manager and employees of Sister Witch Company, located in Hooksett, NH. They chat about their “Witches Gala” event coming up on October 1st at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester, NH and a little bit about who they are and what the Craft Path entails.
HOOKSETT, NH
nhbr.com

Gresley Residence apartments wins Manchester Historic Association honor

The historic Gresley Residence has been named this year’s recipient of the Restoration of a Historic Landmark Award from The Manchester Historic Association, which annually presents the Historic Preservation Awards to recognize and support individuals, businesses and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation of buildings, neighborhoods, traditions and other historic resources in the city.
MANCHESTER, NH
Gilford Police Log

Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Police handled 172 service calls from last Friday through Tuesday. Eight people were arrested.
GILFORD, NH

Community Policy