Michaels will soon open a new location in Laconia (1458 Lake Shore Road, A-105) to bring the best of their arts and crafts, home décor and custom framing to the community. Michaels is now hiring for both seasonal and permanent roles as they prepare to open the store and encourage anyone interested in joining their team to apply online at michaels.com/jobs. Joining the team comes with the benefits of a 30% employee discount, flexible schedules and ample advancement opportunities — it’s a great place for creative folks to get a start in retail and sales. More information on perks and benefits is available at mikbenefits.com.

LACONIA, NH ・ 19 HOURS AGO