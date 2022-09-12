ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, AR

Barbara R. Kelley, 92

CONCORD — Barbara Ruth (Felker) Kelley, 92, passed away after a period of declining health on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Concord Hospital in Concord. She was born July 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Louis K. and Ruth M. (Preston) Felker, and the granddaughter of the first NH Commissioner of Agriculture, Andrew L. Felker and his wife Eva, of Meredith Center Road in Laconia.
CONCORD, NH
Michaels now hiring for Laconia store

Michaels will soon open a new location in Laconia (1458 Lake Shore Road, A-105) to bring the best of their arts and crafts, home décor and custom framing to the community. Michaels is now hiring for both seasonal and permanent roles as they prepare to open the store and encourage anyone interested in joining their team to apply online at michaels.com/jobs. Joining the team comes with the benefits of a 30% employee discount, flexible schedules and ample advancement opportunities — it’s a great place for creative folks to get a start in retail and sales. More information on perks and benefits is available at mikbenefits.com.
LACONIA, NH
Gresley Residence apartments wins Manchester Historic Association honor

The historic Gresley Residence has been named this year’s recipient of the Restoration of a Historic Landmark Award from The Manchester Historic Association, which annually presents the Historic Preservation Awards to recognize and support individuals, businesses and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation of buildings, neighborhoods, traditions and other historic resources in the city.
State issues cyanobacteria bloom advisory for Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith

CONCORD — A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed in Lake Winnipesaukee, around Bear, Pine, and Threemile Islands. A sample collected Sept. 13, west of Bear Island, had a density of 100,000 cells/mL of Gloeotrichia, and 16,600 cells/mL of Dolichospermum (total of 116,600 cyanobacteria cells/mL). Advisories are issued when cyanobacteria cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/mL. As a precaution, NHDES encourages residents, to stay out of the water experiencing elevated cyanobacteria conditions, and to keep their pets out the water as well.
MEREDITH, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Mobile Health Clinic To Serve Northern N.H.

LITTLETON – Rural residents in Coos and Grafton counties will soon have access to a mobile health clinic, the culmination of more than a year of planning. Launch ceremonies for the Northern NH Mobile Health Clinic took place Sept. 15 at four participating hospitals: Littleton Regional Healthcare, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, and Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
COOS COUNTY, NH
Shawnee Peak no more; ski resort restores historic name

BRIDGTON, Maine — Shawnee Peak said it is returning to its roots and bringing back its original name, Pleasant Mountain. The ski resort said the decision was made to honor the history of the ski area, as well as the mountain it sits on. The name Pleasant Mountain was...
BRIDGTON, ME
Jack Black poses for photo with fan in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — A star of music and cinema was spotted in downtown Concord on Monday. Jack Black — a member of the rock duo Tenacious D and star of movies such as "School of Rock," "King Kong" and more recently the "Jumanji" reboot films — posed for a photo with a fan.
Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 63 service calls between noon last Thursday and noon last Friday.
LACONIA, NH
Obituaries
Body discovered Sunday in Gilford; no foul play suspected

GILFORD — The body of a 26-year-old woman was found near the Hillside Family Medicine building Sunday on Maple Street, Police Chief Kristian Kelley confirmed Tuesday. Landscapers discovered the body at around noon next to a parking lot while doing work in the area, Kelley said. He said nothing suspicious about the death is immediately apparent, and that the body was transferred to the state forensic laboratory for an autopsy and toxicology report, which may take several weeks to complete.
GILFORD, NH

