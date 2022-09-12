Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Barbara R. Kelley, 92
CONCORD — Barbara Ruth (Felker) Kelley, 92, passed away after a period of declining health on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Concord Hospital in Concord. She was born July 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Louis K. and Ruth M. (Preston) Felker, and the granddaughter of the first NH Commissioner of Agriculture, Andrew L. Felker and his wife Eva, of Meredith Center Road in Laconia.
laconiadailysun.com
Michaels now hiring for Laconia store
Michaels will soon open a new location in Laconia (1458 Lake Shore Road, A-105) to bring the best of their arts and crafts, home décor and custom framing to the community. Michaels is now hiring for both seasonal and permanent roles as they prepare to open the store and encourage anyone interested in joining their team to apply online at michaels.com/jobs. Joining the team comes with the benefits of a 30% employee discount, flexible schedules and ample advancement opportunities — it’s a great place for creative folks to get a start in retail and sales. More information on perks and benefits is available at mikbenefits.com.
laconiadailysun.com
Diocese of Manchester honors soup kitchen, shelter founder with award for volunteer service
LACONIA — When Dawn Longval, founder and president of Isaiah 61 Cafe, talks about her four-year crusade to help people experiencing homelessness, she describes a road less traveled, guided by a steadfast desire to serve God. That journey took her to the Queen City last Thursday, where the Roman...
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Telluride By The Sea, Fall Equinox Fest and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Keene Pride Week through Sunday, Sept. 18, at various locations in downtown...
nhbr.com
Gresley Residence apartments wins Manchester Historic Association honor
The historic Gresley Residence has been named this year’s recipient of the Restoration of a Historic Landmark Award from The Manchester Historic Association, which annually presents the Historic Preservation Awards to recognize and support individuals, businesses and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation of buildings, neighborhoods, traditions and other historic resources in the city.
laconiadailysun.com
Maggie Roberts: Laconia teens have great ideas for State School property
This past spring, Laconia High School students undertook a semester-long project-based course called “Communiversity” to learn about the key components of communities through the subjects of science, social studies and art.
laconiadailysun.com
State issues cyanobacteria bloom advisory for Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith
CONCORD — A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed in Lake Winnipesaukee, around Bear, Pine, and Threemile Islands. A sample collected Sept. 13, west of Bear Island, had a density of 100,000 cells/mL of Gloeotrichia, and 16,600 cells/mL of Dolichospermum (total of 116,600 cyanobacteria cells/mL). Advisories are issued when cyanobacteria cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/mL. As a precaution, NHDES encourages residents, to stay out of the water experiencing elevated cyanobacteria conditions, and to keep their pets out the water as well.
Mobile Health Clinic To Serve Northern N.H.
LITTLETON – Rural residents in Coos and Grafton counties will soon have access to a mobile health clinic, the culmination of more than a year of planning. Launch ceremonies for the Northern NH Mobile Health Clinic took place Sept. 15 at four participating hospitals: Littleton Regional Healthcare, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, and Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
manchesterinklink.com
Red Arrow Diner honored by Manchester Historic Association with Century Club Award
MANCHESTER, NH – The owners of the Red Arrow Diner were presented with the Manchester Historic Association Century Club Award during the 30th annual Historic Preservation Awards on September 8 at Manchester Community College. The Red Arrow Diner was established in 1922 at 61 Lowell Street in Manchester and...
laconiadailysun.com
Charlie Flanagan: Concord Hospital has made great investment for betterment of Lakes Region
I would like to thank all the staff at Concord Hospital — Laconia, especially the emergency room and north 2. My visit was handled very professionally and with kindness. I was made to feel at ease and informed on all procedures. Concord Hospital has made a great investment for the betterment of the Lakes Region.
Make Way, This Pizza Place Is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
'It's like a walking minefield' Maine woman raising alarm about Alpha-gal syndrome
SHAPLEIGH, Maine — There's another reason to be mindful of ticks when you head outdoors — a bite from the Lone star tick could cause a lifetime allergic reaction to red meat. Called Alpha-gal syndrome — it causes food allergies to red meat such as beef, pork, and other mammal products.
WMTW
Shawnee Peak no more; ski resort restores historic name
BRIDGTON, Maine — Shawnee Peak said it is returning to its roots and bringing back its original name, Pleasant Mountain. The ski resort said the decision was made to honor the history of the ski area, as well as the mountain it sits on. The name Pleasant Mountain was...
Luxury Home of the Week: A palatial New Hampshire estate for $12 million
The estate has offers five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. With its 16.3-acre lot, 14,559 square feet of living space, and 1,023 feet of frontage on the Cocheco River, this listing has the feel of a private waterside resort. Listed for $11,995,000, 32 Wisteria Drive offers five...
WMUR.com
Jack Black poses for photo with fan in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — A star of music and cinema was spotted in downtown Concord on Monday. Jack Black — a member of the rock duo Tenacious D and star of movies such as "School of Rock," "King Kong" and more recently the "Jumanji" reboot films — posed for a photo with a fan.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 63 service calls between noon last Thursday and noon last Friday.
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
laconiadailysun.com
Body discovered Sunday in Gilford; no foul play suspected
GILFORD — The body of a 26-year-old woman was found near the Hillside Family Medicine building Sunday on Maple Street, Police Chief Kristian Kelley confirmed Tuesday. Landscapers discovered the body at around noon next to a parking lot while doing work in the area, Kelley said. He said nothing suspicious about the death is immediately apparent, and that the body was transferred to the state forensic laboratory for an autopsy and toxicology report, which may take several weeks to complete.
