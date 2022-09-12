Read full article on original website
Jail for Man Who Shot Himself
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man wound up behind bars after shooting himself. Daniel Turner, 36, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. According to court documents, on August 25, officers responded to 504 E. Maple Avenue to find Turner in the dining room with a gunshot wound to his leg. Initially, Turner told investigators someone had come into his residence and shot him but later admitted to shooting himself.
Charges for Punching Officer in Face
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City Police officer being punched in the face during a foot chase of the suspect. Marcus Butler, 37, is charged with level 6 felony battery to a law enforcement officer and two misdemeanor counts. According to court...
#37: Man shot woman dead because he didn’t want her at a block party—while he was supposed to be home on electronic monitoring for 3 felonies, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say Marcell Hunter, while on electronic monitoring for three felony cases, shot and killed a woman during a street party in Chicago this summer because he didn’t know who she was and he didn’t want her there. That’s bad enough. But then there’s this: Hunter, 27, is...
Charges in Stabbing Outside Church
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City stabbing over the weekend. Tylor Snyder, 28, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. Snyder is accused of stabbing Javier Mendoza in the stomach, back and...
3 teens shot at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - Three teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood. The trio was at a gas station around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when a green Chevy Tahoe pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
South Bend man arrested on serious violent felon, operating without license charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested during a traffic stop just north of Argos on Wednesday after deputies discovered he was a serious violent felon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Joshua Campbell, 39, was arrested on the charges of possession of a firearm by...
10 puppies stolen in burglary at Hug-a-Pup pet store in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- Police in Hammond, Indiana are searching for two teens wearing ski masks who broke into a pet store and stole puppies.The burglary happened at Hug-a-Pup at 169th Street and Calumet Avenue in Hammond on Sunday night.The thieves stole Pomeranians, poodles, German shepherds, and mixed breeds called teddy bears. Some of the dogs that were stolen are pictured below.The teens smashed a window in the business and grabbed 10 puppies from their cages.The teens stuffed the dogs into a large duffel bag, and drove off in a van.The owner of the pet store told us she was going to sell the 8-week-old dogs for up to $1,800 each.
Contractor Nailed on Drug Charges
(Long Beach, IN) - Police say a professional drywall finisher doing work in Long Beach was driving erratically before being caught with a dangerous narcotic. Valerie Taylor, 47, is charged with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. She was being held for authorities in Cass County, Michigan, which had a warrant out for her arrest on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Police searching for 2 suspects who stole 10 puppies after breaking into Hammond store
Hammond, Indiana police are looking for two men who broke into a pet store and stole 10 puppies.
2 boys shot in their homes just minutes apart on South Side
CHICAGO — Two boys are being treated for gunshot injuries after they were both shot in their own homes just minutes apart. A 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 3-year-old was sleeping in his bed on the 700 block of 93rd Street when gunfire was heard outside. A family member checked on the boy, and found him […]
Another teen charged in connection to deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A second teen is now formally facing charges in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., in South Bend back in March. A delinquency petition has been filed against a 16-year-old who is currently detained at the Juvenile Justice Center for felony murder and attempted robbery.
Mishawaka woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka woman is facing multiple charges, including criminal confinement and battery, after allegedly holding a man hostage and beating him. Officers responded to the 500 block of 4th Street on Sept. 7 and found a 61-year-old man naked, beaten, and wearing a ball-gag. The man...
Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
Chicago man charged with fatal stabbing said victim 'might still be alive' if he hadn't struggled: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly admitted to participating in the stabbing death of a 41-year-old man who was on his way home from work in the Loop last week. Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, faces two felony counts of murder and one felony count of armed robbery. According to Chicago...
Police looking for teens believed to have stolen 10 puppies from Hammond pet store
HAMMOND, Ind. - Police are hoping to locate two teenagers believed to have stolen 10 puppies from a pet store late Sunday night in Hammond, Indiana. Officers were called to the Hug-A-Pup pet store, located at 6921 Calumet Ave., for a report of 10 stolen puppies, Hammond police said. Surveillance...
Harvey mayor caught in firefight on North Side as his security opens fire on possible robbers
Someone in Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark’s security detail opened fire while responding to a possible robbery in Old Town Wednesday afternoon, but it was unclear whether anyone was hit. The Chicago Fire Department said no ambulance was called.
Niles Police believe fatal shootings of Farries Maxwell, Raquon Glenn are related
NILES, Mich. - The Niles Police Department now believes the shooting deaths of Farries Maxwell on August 16 and Raquon Glenn on September 8 are related. Police are also investigating reports of shots fired in the same area on Tuesday. The shootings took place a block apart from each other.
Man who died in sheriff’s custody was abused and denied water, family alleges
The family of a Matteson man who died while in the custody of the Kankakee County Sheriff said they’re demanding answers and planning legal action.
Kewanna Man Arrested on Drug Charges
A Kewanna man was arrested Monday, September 12 after a search warrant was conducted at his residence. Two Pulaski County deputies assisted a Pulaski County probation officer in conducting a search warrant at the home in rural Kewanna in Fulton County. The officers arrived at the home when police say the suspect, 34-year-old Drew Allen, attempted to evade police on foot, but he was quickly apprehended.
South Bend Police looking to identify individual in burglary investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department's Property Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual seen in surveillance footage that's linked to a residential burglary investigation. The burglary took place earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city. If you have...
