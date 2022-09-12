ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

hometownnewsnow.com

Jail for Man Who Shot Himself

(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man wound up behind bars after shooting himself. Daniel Turner, 36, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. According to court documents, on August 25, officers responded to 504 E. Maple Avenue to find Turner in the dining room with a gunshot wound to his leg. Initially, Turner told investigators someone had come into his residence and shot him but later admitted to shooting himself.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges for Punching Officer in Face

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City Police officer being punched in the face during a foot chase of the suspect. Marcus Butler, 37, is charged with level 6 felony battery to a law enforcement officer and two misdemeanor counts. According to court...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
cwbchicago.com

#37: Man shot woman dead because he didn’t want her at a block party—while he was supposed to be home on electronic monitoring for 3 felonies, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say Marcell Hunter, while on electronic monitoring for three felony cases, shot and killed a woman during a street party in Chicago this summer because he didn’t know who she was and he didn’t want her there. That’s bad enough. But then there’s this: Hunter, 27, is...
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Stabbing Outside Church

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City stabbing over the weekend. Tylor Snyder, 28, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. Snyder is accused of stabbing Javier Mendoza in the stomach, back and...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
City
Michigan City, IN
Michigan City, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

3 teens shot at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - Three teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood. The trio was at a gas station around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when a green Chevy Tahoe pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

10 puppies stolen in burglary at Hug-a-Pup pet store in Hammond, Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- Police in Hammond, Indiana are searching for two teens wearing ski masks who broke into a pet store and stole puppies.The burglary happened at Hug-a-Pup at 169th Street and Calumet Avenue in Hammond on Sunday night.The thieves stole Pomeranians, poodles, German shepherds, and mixed breeds called teddy bears. Some of the dogs that were stolen are pictured below.The teens smashed a window in the business and grabbed 10 puppies from their cages.The teens stuffed the dogs into a large duffel bag, and drove off in a van.The owner of the pet store told us she was going to sell the 8-week-old dogs for up to $1,800 each.
HAMMOND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Contractor Nailed on Drug Charges

(Long Beach, IN) - Police say a professional drywall finisher doing work in Long Beach was driving erratically before being caught with a dangerous narcotic. Valerie Taylor, 47, is charged with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. She was being held for authorities in Cass County, Michigan, which had a warrant out for her arrest on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
LONG BEACH, IN
WGN News

2 boys shot in their homes just minutes apart on South Side

CHICAGO — Two boys are being treated for gunshot injuries after they were both shot in their own homes just minutes apart. A 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 3-year-old was sleeping in his bed on the 700 block of 93rd Street when gunfire was heard outside. A family member checked on the boy, and found him […]
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Another teen charged in connection to deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A second teen is now formally facing charges in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., in South Bend back in March. A delinquency petition has been filed against a 16-year-old who is currently detained at the Juvenile Justice Center for felony murder and attempted robbery.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka woman is facing multiple charges, including criminal confinement and battery, after allegedly holding a man hostage and beating him. Officers responded to the 500 block of 4th Street on Sept. 7 and found a 61-year-old man naked, beaten, and wearing a ball-gag. The man...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
wkvi.com

Kewanna Man Arrested on Drug Charges

A Kewanna man was arrested Monday, September 12 after a search warrant was conducted at his residence. Two Pulaski County deputies assisted a Pulaski County probation officer in conducting a search warrant at the home in rural Kewanna in Fulton County. The officers arrived at the home when police say the suspect, 34-year-old Drew Allen, attempted to evade police on foot, but he was quickly apprehended.
KEWANNA, IN

