HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- Police in Hammond, Indiana are searching for two teens wearing ski masks who broke into a pet store and stole puppies.The burglary happened at Hug-a-Pup at 169th Street and Calumet Avenue in Hammond on Sunday night.The thieves stole Pomeranians, poodles, German shepherds, and mixed breeds called teddy bears. Some of the dogs that were stolen are pictured below.The teens smashed a window in the business and grabbed 10 puppies from their cages.The teens stuffed the dogs into a large duffel bag, and drove off in a van.The owner of the pet store told us she was going to sell the 8-week-old dogs for up to $1,800 each.

HAMMOND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO