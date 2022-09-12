Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
520 College Anglers Registered For Weekend’s Big Bass Bash
Buchanan, Tenn.–A total 520 anglers have been registered for this weekend’s Big Bass Bash on Kentucky Lake at Paris Landing. Paris-Henry County Chamber CEO Travis McLeese said he received the news last night from tournament officials. He said their previous record was 519 participants. The 2022 Bass Pro...
WBBJ
Day 2 of the West TN State Fair brings more fun
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s day 2 of the west Tennessee state fair and the fun continues. This week the fair has a number of exhibits, plus the traditional rides, games, and fair food. The fair is held at the Jackson fairgrounds located at 800 South Highland Avenue. Wednesday’s...
actionnews5.com
Statewide poultry sales prohibited due to deadly bird flu reported in West Tennessee
OBION CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A state veterinarian has issued a statewide emergency response and an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales due to a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu reported in a West Tennessee flock. This announcement comes from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDOA), which...
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
WBBJ
Jackson State mourns unexpected death of Dr. Mechel Camp
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is mourning the loss of one of their own. Dr. Mechel Camp, Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences and longtime English professor at Jackson State, has died. The college made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday, stating that Dr. Camp...
WBBJ
Food Truck Brunch event coming to Jackson this Sunday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Food truck fans may want to check out an upcoming event in the Hub City. Floral Cakes will host their first Food Truck Brunch event on Sunday, September 18. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Tennessee Farmers Market, which will sponsor the event.
radionwtn.com
This Year’s Noon On Square Lineup Announced
Paris, Tenn.–The lineup for October’s Noon on the Square in downtown Paris has been announced. Hundreds of people flock to downtown for live music and good food each year for the event, which is sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. This year, the event will be held from 11:30-1 p.m. every Friday in October and different performers will appear each Friday. The Paris Quota Club and Perry’s BBQ will alternate serving the lunches.
Search turns up no trace of Tennessee hunter who went missing in Alaska
A team of four men that traveled to Alaska to search for a missing Stewart County man say they are ending their efforts after no trace of the man was found.
radionwtn.com
McKenzie Man In Critical Condition After Accident
Henry, Tenn.–A McKenzie man was critically injured in Friday afternoon’s one-car crash near Henry. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has issued the preliminary report, which identifes the driver as Brian Travis, age 49. According to the report, Travis was eastbound on Hwy. 140 around 4:50 p.m. when he exited...
WBBJ
Jackson police investigating car crash in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson police were on the scene Monday evening of a car that ran off of a busy Jackson street. The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of East Forest Avenue, between Muse Street and North Highland Avenue in east Jackson. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News...
radionwtn.com
Carmack’s Fish Barn Rebuild Project Making Progress
Cottage Grove, Tenn.–Local landmark Carmack’s Fish Barn is being rebuilt and its loyal customers couldn’t be more pleased. Carmack’s was destroyed by fire in September 2021. It had been open since 1984 and was well known for its good catfish, beans and hush puppy plates. Owners...
radionwtn.com
Major Damage To Power Lines; Henry Police Seek Driver
Henry, Tenn.–Henry Police are seeking the driver who caused heavy damage and downed power lines in the town today. Heavy damage was caused by a large truck with a claw on the back (possibly a tree service truck) between Elm Street and West College. Henry Police said at least...
WBBJ
The Chicken Shack celebrates 60 years at West Tennessee State Fair
JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back in Jackson, and the Madison County 4-H organization is getting chicken ready for the week. The Chicken Shack has been serving West Tennessee fairgoers for several years, but this year, they are changing things up. “If you come to...
WBBJ
Fire crews work to put out house fire in northeast Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson fire crews were working the scene of house fire Wednesday night. According to the Jackson Police Department, the fire began around 8:15 p.m. The house fire was located near the intersection of Ridgemont Drive and Red Leaf Place. Officers had roads blocked off and were...
newsleaderonline.com
New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District
The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee welcomed a new face when Neil Thompson of Paris took office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on September 15, 2022
Estate of Jamie Lee Nash, Deceased, Docket P# 2022-PR-674 Notice is hereby given that on September 6, 2022, Letters Testamentary with respect to the Estate were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured, against the...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
The 126th Annual Finger Barbeque and Picnic will be Saturday, Sept. 17. There will be party jumpers for the kids, good food and live music for the family. Whole hog barbeque and chicken will be available with homemade ice cream and baked goods. Parade starts at 10 a.m. All proceeds go to the Finger Vol. Fire Dept. For more information, call 731-610-7668.
Chester County Independent
City of Henderson gas markup to increase by $1
The first order of business for the Henderson Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting last Thursday was to appoint a new Vice-Mayor for the City of Henderson. Alderman Michael Phelps motioned for Alderman Mark Barber to take the position and Alderman Keith Smith seconded it. However, Aldermen Buel Maness motioned for it to be Alderman Donna Butler and she seconded it.
radionwtn.com
Paris Hampton Inn Grand Opening Set Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–A grand opening reception for the new The Hampton Inn in Paris will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, September 15. The 72-room Hampton Inn is located at 1540 Mineral Wells Ave. The reception will include drinks, appetizers, games and presentations by local officials. The Hampton...
thunderboltradio.com
One Arrested Following Multiple Shooting Incidents in Union City
Union City police were called to the scene of three shooting incidents on Saturday night and Sunday. Reports said officers were first called to North Miles Avenue, where shots had been fired at the Beehive Convenience Store. Officers investigated the scene and located two .9-milimeter rounds, with a Black SUV...
