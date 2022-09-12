Paris, Tenn.–The lineup for October’s Noon on the Square in downtown Paris has been announced. Hundreds of people flock to downtown for live music and good food each year for the event, which is sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. This year, the event will be held from 11:30-1 p.m. every Friday in October and different performers will appear each Friday. The Paris Quota Club and Perry’s BBQ will alternate serving the lunches.

