San Francisco, CA

usfdons.com

Men's Golf Finishes Fifth at USF Intercollegiate

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Hosting a tournament in San Francisco for the first time since 2018-19, the University of San Francisco men's golf team started off their season on a positive note as the Dons placed fifth overall as a team while placing three individuals inside of the top 20 at the USF Intercollegiate at Olympic Club (Lake Course).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
usfdons.com

Dons Dominate Tritons in 4-1 Victory

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Hitting the road for the fourth time of the 2022 season, the USF Dons women's soccer (4-1-3) team was firing on all cylinders as they were able to come away with a dominant, 4-1 road victory over the UC San Diego Tritons (1-6-1) Wednesday night at Triton Soccer Stadium.
SAN DIEGO, CA
usfdons.com

Dons Complete USF Intercollegiate

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Competing at the Olympic Club for the first time in program history, the University of San Francisco women's golf team hosted a field with five teams in the top 60 of Golfstat's rankings in the USF Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday as the Dons placed tenth overall as a team. Individually, Jade Siphomsay was USF's highest finisher, tying for seventeenth with a 4-over-217.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
milb.com

Grizzlies thrash Giants 12-3 in Game 1 of Divisional Series

San Jose, CA (Tuesday, September 13) – In Game 1 of the California League Northern Divisional Series, the Fresno Grizzlies (1-0) routed the San Jose Giants (0-1) 12-3 Tuesday night from Excite Ballpark. Fresno improved to 18-3 on Tuesdays and 20-4 in the first game of a series this season. The Grizzlies moved to 18-13 overall against the Giants in 2022.
FRESNO, CA
TMZ.com

California H.S. Football Coach Shot At School After Breaking Up Fight

A high school football coach was shot after breaking up a fight at the school's campus this week ... and the terrifying incident was all caught on video. The Vallejo Police Department says the shooting happened in front of Vallejo H.S. in Northern California after classes had ended at around 3:45 PM on Tuesday.
VALLEJO, CA
usfdons.com

San Francisco (4-1-3, 0-0-0)-VS-UC San Diego (1-6-1, 0-0-0)

GOAL by USF Vasquez, Marissa Assist by Chau, Lindsey. There were no penalties in this game. Clock USF Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score UCSD Score Play. 00:00 Fitzgerald, Keara at goalie for UC San Diego. 00:00 Nail, Megan at goalie for San Francisco. 05:34 Foul on Chau,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
PLANetizen

A Transit Ridership Role Reversal in California

By reputation and ridership, the San Francisco Bay Area has long been considered the much more transit-oriented urban region in California when compared to Los Angeles. But pandemic trends have changed that balance of power, according to a paywalled article by Eliyahu Kamisher for the Mercury News. “[O]ver the past...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

How full are Bay Area reservoirs?

(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought.  California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Bay Area rapper sentenced for role in ID theft ring

Kafani, the Oakland rapper who helped pioneer the Hyphy movement, has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar identity theft ring, court records show. U.S. District Judge James Donato painted the rapper as a ringleader. He sentenced the 42-year-old Kafani, who...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles

When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.

San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
SAN JOSE, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

David Louie, ABC7 News Reporter Announces Retirement

David Louie has announced his retirement on ABC7 News Facebook page, and when we shared it, there was an outpouring of appreciation for his years of dedication. “I got scooped on my own news today.” David Louie writes “After 50 years and six months, I’ve decided to retire from reporting for ABC7 News. Thanks for letting me share your stories since 1972. What an honor and a privilege.”
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Concealed carry gun applications surged in San Francisco after Bruen decision

San Francisco has seen a dramatic spike in applications to carry a gun in public since the U.S. Supreme Court loosened the eligibility requirements for such permits less than three months ago. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has received 45 concealed carry weapons permit applications in the weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen. The department typically sees just two concealed carry permit applications each year, a spokesperson said. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

