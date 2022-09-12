Read full article on original website
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant Nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
usfdons.com
Men's Golf Finishes Fifth at USF Intercollegiate
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Hosting a tournament in San Francisco for the first time since 2018-19, the University of San Francisco men's golf team started off their season on a positive note as the Dons placed fifth overall as a team while placing three individuals inside of the top 20 at the USF Intercollegiate at Olympic Club (Lake Course).
usfdons.com
Dons Dominate Tritons in 4-1 Victory
SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Hitting the road for the fourth time of the 2022 season, the USF Dons women's soccer (4-1-3) team was firing on all cylinders as they were able to come away with a dominant, 4-1 road victory over the UC San Diego Tritons (1-6-1) Wednesday night at Triton Soccer Stadium.
usfdons.com
Dons Complete USF Intercollegiate
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Competing at the Olympic Club for the first time in program history, the University of San Francisco women's golf team hosted a field with five teams in the top 60 of Golfstat's rankings in the USF Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday as the Dons placed tenth overall as a team. Individually, Jade Siphomsay was USF's highest finisher, tying for seventeenth with a 4-over-217.
5 reasons to watch the star-studded Northern California Game of the Week: Folsom at Pittsburg
There are high school football games and there are high school events/happenings. The Folsom at Pittsburg tussle 7:30 p.m. Friday fits under the latter, and it’s a good reason why FloFootball is streaming the game nationally. It's also why Pittsburg’s Vic Galli, who’s been the Pirates coach for 21 ...
milb.com
Grizzlies thrash Giants 12-3 in Game 1 of Divisional Series
San Jose, CA (Tuesday, September 13) – In Game 1 of the California League Northern Divisional Series, the Fresno Grizzlies (1-0) routed the San Jose Giants (0-1) 12-3 Tuesday night from Excite Ballpark. Fresno improved to 18-3 on Tuesdays and 20-4 in the first game of a series this season. The Grizzlies moved to 18-13 overall against the Giants in 2022.
TMZ.com
California H.S. Football Coach Shot At School After Breaking Up Fight
A high school football coach was shot after breaking up a fight at the school's campus this week ... and the terrifying incident was all caught on video. The Vallejo Police Department says the shooting happened in front of Vallejo H.S. in Northern California after classes had ended at around 3:45 PM on Tuesday.
usfdons.com
San Francisco (4-1-3, 0-0-0)-VS-UC San Diego (1-6-1, 0-0-0)
GOAL by USF Vasquez, Marissa Assist by Chau, Lindsey. There were no penalties in this game. Clock USF Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score UCSD Score Play. 00:00 Fitzgerald, Keara at goalie for UC San Diego. 00:00 Nail, Megan at goalie for San Francisco. 05:34 Foul on Chau,...
Where people in San Francisco are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Two New California Restaurants Rated Best In America
Bon Appetit put together a list of the 10 best new restaurants across the country.
PLANetizen
A Transit Ridership Role Reversal in California
By reputation and ridership, the San Francisco Bay Area has long been considered the much more transit-oriented urban region in California when compared to Los Angeles. But pandemic trends have changed that balance of power, according to a paywalled article by Eliyahu Kamisher for the Mercury News. “[O]ver the past...
How full are Bay Area reservoirs?
(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought. California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
thecomeback.com
Bay Area rapper sentenced for role in ID theft ring
Kafani, the Oakland rapper who helped pioneer the Hyphy movement, has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar identity theft ring, court records show. U.S. District Judge James Donato painted the rapper as a ringleader. He sentenced the 42-year-old Kafani, who...
oaklandside.org
Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles
When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
San Francisco Mayor London Breed reacts to unflattering poll
London Breed spoke to KGO on Tuesday about a recent poll that shows residents are generally dissatisfied with her performance and the direction of the city.
San Jose housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.
San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
pioneerpublishers.com
Award-winning Concord Taco Trail and Passport ready for 2022 Taco Trail challenge
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 13, 2022) — Nearly 40 Concord taquerias and restaurants make up the Concord Taco Trail. Consisting of mostly small and family-owned spots, each Taco Trail location offers authentic Mexican and Latin cuisine. The trail comes with a FREE companion passport that can be downloaded onto your...
iheart.com
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
San Francisco billionaire tech power couple list Presidio Heights mansion, leave city
The Silicon Valley "it couple" is selling their mansion.
everythingsouthcity.com
David Louie, ABC7 News Reporter Announces Retirement
David Louie has announced his retirement on ABC7 News Facebook page, and when we shared it, there was an outpouring of appreciation for his years of dedication. “I got scooped on my own news today.” David Louie writes “After 50 years and six months, I’ve decided to retire from reporting for ABC7 News. Thanks for letting me share your stories since 1972. What an honor and a privilege.”
Concealed carry gun applications surged in San Francisco after Bruen decision
San Francisco has seen a dramatic spike in applications to carry a gun in public since the U.S. Supreme Court loosened the eligibility requirements for such permits less than three months ago. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has received 45 concealed carry weapons permit applications in the weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen. The department typically sees just two concealed carry permit applications each year, a spokesperson said. ...
