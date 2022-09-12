Read full article on original website
‘The Waltons’ Turns 50: See Fans’ Picks for the Best Episodes
If The Waltons seemed dated in 1972—telling the story of a rural Virginia family weathering the Great Depression and World War II—it must feel prehistoric to TV viewers now, half a century later. Yet the popularity of the franchise endures, with the original nine-season series streaming on Freevee...
‘Survivor’ Season 43: Jeff Probst Teases New Curveballs & ‘Extremely Savvy’ Underdog Cast
Jeff Probst is here to spill on Survivor 43. Premiering September 21 on CBS with a two-hour episode, 18 contestants will begin their fight for the $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. Here, the beloved host peels back the curtain on the Survivor Season 43 premiere, from early...
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3: Netflix Reveals Teaser & Premiere Date (VIDEO)
More singles are looking for love in the upcoming third season of Netflix‘s hit reality dating series Love Is Blind, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 19. The streamer announced the third season schedule on Wednesday, September 14, revealing that the 12-episode season will roll out each Wednesday, starting with the first four episodes on October 19. Episodes 5-7 will follow on October 26, followed by Episodes 8-10 on November 2, and Episodes 11 (Weddings) and 12 (Reunion) on November 9.
Where Is the ‘Everwood’ Cast Now, 20 Years Later?
Long before he helped bring the Arrowverse to The CW, producer Greg Berlanti brought teen dramas to The WB as an executive producer of Dawson’s Creek and the creator of Jack & Bobby and Everwood. Debuting on September 16, 2002, Everwood introduced viewers to the Brown family — widower...
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Will Have ‘Triple Jeopardy’ Round, Plus See Mayim Bialik Promo (VIDEO)
Jeopardy! bosses have revealed some juicy details about the upcoming season of Celebrity Jeopardy!, including format changes, bigger prizes, and new celebrity competitors. There’s also a promo video, below, featuring host Mayim Bialik. And new celebrity contestants’ names have been revealed for the hour-long prime-time show. Perhaps the...
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Makes Disastrous Final Wager (VIDEO)
Jeopardy! is back and already delivering buzzworthy moments, as a contestant on Tuesday’s (September 13) episode made a final wager blunder so shocking that it lost her the entire game. The show’s 39th season kicked off on Monday with now permanent co-host Ken Jennings at the helm and reigning...
Pat Sajak Teases Leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’ After Season 40
Wheel of Fortune‘s long-serving host Pat Sajak has hinted that it might be time to hang up his game show suit after 40 seasons. The iconic game show is currently airing its milestone 40th season, but in a recent interview with ET Online, Sajak suggested that things may be coming to a close in the near future.
‘Weeds’ Ended 10 Years Ago: 10 Best Versions of the Theme Song
Weeds took its last hit on September 16, 2012 — and a decade later, versions of the theme song “Little Boxes” are still popping up, like, all across America. The Showtime series followed a widow (Mary Louise Parker) whose pot-selling business broke the mold of her “ticky-tacky” environment, and Malvina Reynolds’ 1962 song about suburban sprawl and middle-class conformity proved the perfect way in.
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Who Should Take Over From Pat Sajak as Host? (POLL)
After 40 seasons fronting the show, Pat Sajak has teased that he may be ready to relinquish his hosting duties on ABC’s Wheel of Fortune. But if he does decide to leave, who could possibly replace him and what does it mean for his long-time cohost Vanna White? Could she take over from Sajak, or will the show’s producers look to bring in a new face, or possibly a whole new hosting team?
‘Yellowjackets’-Inspired Doomcoming Afterparty Set at New York Comic Con
If you watched the first season of Yellowjackets Season 1 and wanted to attend a Doomcoming — without the plane crash and attempted sacrifice — you’re in luck. TV Insider has learned exclusively that New York Comic Con (Thursday, October 6 through Sunday, October 9 at the Javits Center) is bringing just that to you.
‘The Acolyte’: Manny Jacinto Joins Cast of ‘Star Wars’ Series on Disney+
Disney+‘s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte is recruiting The Good Place‘s Manny Jacinto to join the cast. Jacinto is just the latest star to board the project behind previously announced cast members Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, and most recent addition and Emmy-winner Lee Jung-jae who made a splash in Netflix’s Squid Game.
Great British Baking Show, Saluting Vince Gill, End of a ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Great Performances’ 50th Season, Naomi Watts Is a Scary Mommy
A new season of the beloved The Great British Baking Show begins on Netflix. A “CMT Giant” is honored when an all-star country-music lineup salutes Vince Gill. The CW’s reboot of Dynasty comes to an end. PBS’s Great Performances opens its 50th anniversary season with a contemporary ballet fantasia about Shakespeare featuring spoken-word poetry. Naomi Watts stars in Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy thriller as a mummy of a mommy with secrets beneath her bandages.
‘Full Circle’: Dennis Quaid Joins Steven Soderbergh HBO Max Crime Drama
HBO Max‘s Full Circle cast has added Dennis Quaid to its roster. Quaid will star alongside Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, and Timothy Olyphant in the Steven Soderbergh limited series, which does not yet have a release date. Set in present-day New York City, Full Circle follows the investigation into...
Cornered: Why ‘Quantum Leap’ Star Raymond Lee Values Integrity (VIDEO)
Fall TV is officially here, and with it come new shows with stars we can’t wait to get to know. We recently took the opportunity to find out a little bit more about Raymond Lee, who’s leading the new Quantum Leap (premiering September 19 on NBC). In the sequel series, Lee’s quantum physicist Ben Song is the one “leaping” inside people at different points in time.
‘B99’ Reunion! Andy Samberg & Melissa Fumero Join ‘Digman!’ Animated Series
Some exciting news for all you Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans: alums Melissa Fumero and Andy Samberg are reuniting in the latter’s upcoming adult animated series, Digman!. The half-hour Comedy Central comedy, from Paramount and MTV Entertainment, also features the voice cast of Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras), Dale Soules (Orange Is The New Black), Guz Khan (Our Flag Means Death), and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs).
‘Blade Runner 2099’ Limited Series From Ridley Scott Coming to Prime Video
Ridley Scott is returning to the world of Blade Runner, this time in a TV series. Amazon Studios has green-lit the live-action Blade Runner 2099, a limited series executive produced by Scott, the studio announced September 15. Blade Runner 2099 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240...
‘Young Sheldon’ Boss Previews Romance & Growing Pains in Season 6
Undeclared cigarettes and a Mexican border detainment? Sounds very FBI, but it’s actually the Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon, following genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and his lively Texas family. Here’s what develops in Season 6:. A Romantic Rescue?. The comedy picks up right at Meemaw’s (Annie...
Prime Video Announces 2022 New York Comic Con Schedule
Prime Video is bringing out the big guns for this year’s New York Comic Con, as the streamer has revealed its lineup of in-person panels, including The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Other shows set to be featured include the animated...
‘Married at First Sight’: Dr. Pepper Helps Stacia & Nate in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
Married at First Sight Season 15 is in full swing and as couples such as Nate and Stacia are learning, communication is key in getting through conflict. In an exclusive first look at the latest episode, “Back to Our Future,” the pair are sitting down with expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz to discuss approaches to conflict resolution. As seen in the sneak peek, above, Dr. Pepper is implementing a simple but effective tool to help the newlyweds.
Ask Matt: Underwhelmed by The Emmys
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
