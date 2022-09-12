ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): New hot spot in Boca Raton, Miami Dolphins beer, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and the Smoogies

High on the list of new cultural touchstones that have come to define how life is now lived in and around Fort Lauderdale (after years stuck in that post-Gidget malaise) is FemAle Brew Fest, which is about women and drinking beer, but not about the old days at all. That’s not who we are anymore. The fifth annual celebration of women in the brewing business, organized by Frances ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, Florida

Dania Beach, FloridaEbyabe on wikimedia commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license. Florida is a state made more for vacationers than locals it seems sometimes. Everywhere you look, everything is set up conveniently for those passing through, from hotels on every corner, beach shops, theme parks, niche restaurants, and, of course, Airbnbs.
DANIA BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Breweries in Fort Lauderdale

A dozen years ago, you would have been hard-pressed to find a locally brewed beer anywhere in South Florida. These days, South Floridians are lucky to be living in a beer lover's paradise, where passionate local brewers craft a seemingly endless variety of IPAs, lagers, and experimental brews. A growing list of independent brewhouses are making some truly incredible suds, and while some breweries like to keep it traditional and true to style, others are working with unusual flavors and brewing methods.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
North Carolina State
City
Sydney, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
Hollywood, FL
Business
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tarks of Dania Beach gains new owners and an ambitious plan for upgrades

There’s been a seafood shack shakeup at Tarks of Dania Beach, with its new owners pledging to upgrade the aging roadside restaurant — and atone for past mistakes that tainted its reputation. Citing burnout and decades of stress in a post on social media, longtime owner Ted Itzoe sold his stake in Tarks in March after 30 years of operating the roadside eatery at 1317 S. Federal Highway. ...
DANIA BEACH, FL
Elite Daily

I Went To Orlando And Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights, And This One Was Better

Halloween Horror Nights has officially begun at both the Universal Studios Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Out of all the Halloween theme park events, Universal Studios reigns supreme with its haunted houses, cute merch, and scary good food. You can’t go wrong heading to either HHN this year, but you might be wondering, which is better between Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando or Hollywood? Having gone to both events in Florida and California, there is a clear winner for which event is better this year for Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sneak peek inside new Kapow Noodle Bar in Boca Raton, opening Friday

A bigger, bolder, more seductive Kapow Noodle Bar is coming to Boca Raton’s Mizner Park on Friday, Sept. 16, its expansive new space a dramatic and pleasing reinvention of the old. In its move across Plaza Real, Kapow Noodle Bar co-owners Vaughan Dugan and Rodney Mayo have created a distinctive new stage for their culinary ambitions, an invigorating setting of sumptuous possibility that seems ...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Palm Beach Daily News

Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday.   ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Joseph E Seagram Sons#Rndc#National Sales#The Sazerac Company
musicfestnews.com

Concert Review: Lost 80’s Live at Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Concert Review: Lost 80’s Live at Pompano Beach Amphitheater. You may recall that some of the most iconic bands that emerged during the ’80s were one-hit wonders, while others achieved greater success, becoming two- or even three-hit wonders and became part of the emergence of new wave, pop, punk, and ska music movements of that time. On Friday, September 9, a nostalgic British invasion (an ’80s version, not the ’60s) made its way to South Florida, comprised of a several of the more recognizable names from that era, came to the Pompano Beach Amphitheater for Lost 80’s Live, a nostalgic program of hit music on a steamy summer night.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
floridaconstructionnews.com

First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Boca’s Chick-fil-A Battles Continue and FAU Touts Dubious Ranking

Neither side was happy with what the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board did with the proposed project for 2600 North Federal Highway that would include a Chick-fil-A. Both sides will argue their cases tonight before the city council. The owner of the roughly 3.5-acre site wants to tear down...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy