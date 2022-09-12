Concert Review: Lost 80’s Live at Pompano Beach Amphitheater. You may recall that some of the most iconic bands that emerged during the ’80s were one-hit wonders, while others achieved greater success, becoming two- or even three-hit wonders and became part of the emergence of new wave, pop, punk, and ska music movements of that time. On Friday, September 9, a nostalgic British invasion (an ’80s version, not the ’60s) made its way to South Florida, comprised of a several of the more recognizable names from that era, came to the Pompano Beach Amphitheater for Lost 80’s Live, a nostalgic program of hit music on a steamy summer night.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO