Weekend things to do (updated): New hot spot in Boca Raton, Miami Dolphins beer, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and the Smoogies
High on the list of new cultural touchstones that have come to define how life is now lived in and around Fort Lauderdale (after years stuck in that post-Gidget malaise) is FemAle Brew Fest, which is about women and drinking beer, but not about the old days at all. That’s not who we are anymore. The fifth annual celebration of women in the brewing business, organized by Frances ...
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, Florida
Dania Beach, FloridaEbyabe on wikimedia commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license. Florida is a state made more for vacationers than locals it seems sometimes. Everywhere you look, everything is set up conveniently for those passing through, from hotels on every corner, beach shops, theme parks, niche restaurants, and, of course, Airbnbs.
The Ten Best Breweries in Fort Lauderdale
A dozen years ago, you would have been hard-pressed to find a locally brewed beer anywhere in South Florida. These days, South Floridians are lucky to be living in a beer lover's paradise, where passionate local brewers craft a seemingly endless variety of IPAs, lagers, and experimental brews. A growing list of independent brewhouses are making some truly incredible suds, and while some breweries like to keep it traditional and true to style, others are working with unusual flavors and brewing methods.
Tarks of Dania Beach gains new owners and an ambitious plan for upgrades
There’s been a seafood shack shakeup at Tarks of Dania Beach, with its new owners pledging to upgrade the aging roadside restaurant — and atone for past mistakes that tainted its reputation. Citing burnout and decades of stress in a post on social media, longtime owner Ted Itzoe sold his stake in Tarks in March after 30 years of operating the roadside eatery at 1317 S. Federal Highway. ...
West Palm Beach quickly becoming 'Wall Street South'
Another large office tower may be in the works for downtown West Palm Beach. The growth of the city is moving at a fast pace and earning the city a new nickname.
I Went To Orlando And Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights, And This One Was Better
Halloween Horror Nights has officially begun at both the Universal Studios Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Out of all the Halloween theme park events, Universal Studios reigns supreme with its haunted houses, cute merch, and scary good food. You can’t go wrong heading to either HHN this year, but you might be wondering, which is better between Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando or Hollywood? Having gone to both events in Florida and California, there is a clear winner for which event is better this year for Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights 2022.
Sneak peek inside new Kapow Noodle Bar in Boca Raton, opening Friday
A bigger, bolder, more seductive Kapow Noodle Bar is coming to Boca Raton’s Mizner Park on Friday, Sept. 16, its expansive new space a dramatic and pleasing reinvention of the old. In its move across Plaza Real, Kapow Noodle Bar co-owners Vaughan Dugan and Rodney Mayo have created a distinctive new stage for their culinary ambitions, an invigorating setting of sumptuous possibility that seems ...
Palm Beach County rapper Vanilla Ice surprises community marching band
A community band hoping to make a big trip overseas received a big surprise on Tuesday. The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band is trying to raise money for London Band Week.
Tensions Rise, Police Escort Resident Out at NSID Meeting Following Comments on Heron Bay Land Purchase
At Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting, North Springs Improvement District gave the city of Parkland an ultimatum: Either approve your contract to purchase part of the former Heron Bay Golf Course, or we will select East Coast Developers to purchase the property. The development comes as both East Coast...
New Chick-Fil-A Location Appears to Be Planned for Pembroke Pines
By our count, that makes 11 Chick-Fil-A locations in Miami
Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday. ...
SPOTLIGHT: Mr. Beefy’s Subs and More Raises the Steaks for Fast Casual Food
Tasty New York-style hotdogs, meaty Italian subs and wraps, and a dog-centric atmosphere await customers at Coral Springs’ sub shop, Mr. Beefy’s. Under new management, Mr. Beefy’s Subs and More is now operating seven days a week. Coral Springs resident Rob Elbaum and owner of Rob’s Bageland...
The Exact Techniques this Eye Surgeon Uses to Get Prettier, Younger-Looking Eyes
Face Sponsored by Boca Raton, FL oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Steven Fagien · PhotoAlto/Alix Minde/Getty Images The best eye surgery results are ones you can’t tell are surgery, says Boca Raton, FL, oculoplastic surgeon Steven Fagien, MD. Past techniques for eyelid lifts left patients looking “done” and “different,” but...
'It’s definitely amazing': Teen paralyzed in diving accident begins to take steps
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A South Carolina teen continues to make progress in his recovery after a diving accident. Austin Somerville was paralyzed when he dove into a shallow part of a pool in the spring of 2020. “If I look back, in a hospital bed a little over...
Concert Review: Lost 80’s Live at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Concert Review: Lost 80’s Live at Pompano Beach Amphitheater. You may recall that some of the most iconic bands that emerged during the ’80s were one-hit wonders, while others achieved greater success, becoming two- or even three-hit wonders and became part of the emergence of new wave, pop, punk, and ska music movements of that time. On Friday, September 9, a nostalgic British invasion (an ’80s version, not the ’60s) made its way to South Florida, comprised of a several of the more recognizable names from that era, came to the Pompano Beach Amphitheater for Lost 80’s Live, a nostalgic program of hit music on a steamy summer night.
First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
Boca’s Chick-fil-A Battles Continue and FAU Touts Dubious Ranking
Neither side was happy with what the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board did with the proposed project for 2600 North Federal Highway that would include a Chick-fil-A. Both sides will argue their cases tonight before the city council. The owner of the roughly 3.5-acre site wants to tear down...
Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building
Some tenants in a luxury apartment building in Fort Lauderdale are fed up. They say crime is happening almost every day and that management isn’t enough to keep them safe. “I was missing a couple of items. I went and saw the Xbox gone, then I went straight to my jewelry, which was all gone," said Parker Newell.
New York Developer Proposes Another New Tallest In Fort Lauderdale, With 830 Apartments
Plans have been submitted for yet another Fort Lauderdale tower that is taller than any existing building in the city. The new tower is planned at 633 SE 3rd Avenue, with:. The top off height of the roof is planned at 530 feet, with the top of structure planned at 563 feet.
