Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
pnw.edu
Purdue University Northwest Shares in Lilly Endowment Grant to Expand Programs for K-12 Students
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is among colleges and universities statewide awarded funding through Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus. The initiative is designed to support higher education institutions in providing high-quality programming for K-12 students. PNW was awarded $583,000 to expand its existing summer camp offerings for...
pnw.edu
Purdue University Northwest Announces Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will host its annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of cultural and academic events starting Sept. 13 and continuing through October. PNW’s Hispanic Heritage Month activities engage the campus community and the public with events highlighting the Latinx communities’ history, culture, cuisine, and...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Bringing school back to health at the Hammond Area Career Center
The Hammond Area Career Center (ACC) started back to school less than a month ago on August 17. Students from high schools all over Lake County attend ACC for different Career and Technical Education programs, or CTE programs. Students had back to school night on August 24 to really get things back into gear.
thelansingjournal.com
Illiana Christian student named National Merit Semifinalist
DYER, Ind. (September 14, 2022) – On Wednesday, September 14, Illiana Christian High School Senior Ryan Smith was named a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist. Ryan earned this honor by scoring in the top percentage in Indiana on his 2022 PSAT test. Less than one percent of U.S. high school students score high enough to become semifinalists.
dominicanstar.com
DU Welcomes its Largest Freshman Class In History
To kick off the new school year, this semester Dominican officially welcomed the largest freshman class in history consisting of more than 600 students. While the official number won’t be confirmed until the September census report, an estimated 630 students made their deposits; surpassing 2016’s class made of 497 students.
pnw.edu
Sara Wenzel
Name: Sara Wenzel (she/her) High School: Munster High School, Class of 2019; graduated with academic honors. PNW Degree: Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, with minors in Psychology and Applied Mathematics, Dec. 2022. I completed my curriculum in 3.5 years. Why did you choose your field of study?. Ever since...
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Experiences In Scenic Michigan City, Indiana
With miles of pristine beaches and towering sand dunes, Michigan City, Indiana, is flush with coastal charm. Add to those natural wonders a fascinating maritime history, a rich cultural arts scene, and a diverse ecosystem, and you find a premium vacation destination infused with Hoosier friendliness. Michigan City, located in...
Here Are the Best Burgers, Bars, Pizzas and More in Illinois and Chicago, According to These Lists
From pizza and hot dogs to haunted houses and universities, several Illinois spots have been recognized as among the best in the country. The titles of distinction were awarded to these local joints by various companies that have curated rankings and lists by sifting through pools of reviews, among other factors.
panoramanow.com
Festival de la Monarca – East Chicago Indiana
Each fall as temperatures begin to drop in North America, iconic orange-and-black monarch butterflies fill the skies. They travel up to 100 miles per day as they make their way south, primarily to the oyamel fir forests of Michoacán, Mexico. Eastern monarchs travel 3,000 miles, connecting Canadian, U.S. and...
beckersspine.com
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute adds 5 new physicians
Des Plaines-based Illinois Bone and Joint Institute added five spine and orthopedic physicians, the practice said Sept. 13. The new physicians practice across 11 of IBJI's locations, according to a news release. They are foot and ankle surgeon Austin Chinn, DPM; spine surgeon Michael Chioffe, MD; shoulder and upper extremity...
Chicago cash assistance program for COVID-19 economic recovery fully enrolled
City leaders say a program aimed at ending poverty in Chicago and putting vulnerable residents on the road to economic recovery is now fully enrolled.
pnw.edu
Looking Back at Welcome Week
We loved seeing you all at this year’s welcome week events! Keep the fun going by joining a student organization or attending other Student Life events!
wgnradio.com
Spacca Napoli named one of the Best Pizzerias in the World
Jonathan Goldsmith, owner of Spacca Napoli Pizzeria, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how his authentic Neapolitan style eatery has help him earn the title of one of the Best Pizzerias in the World. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Cook County to launch guaranteed income program next month, eligible residents to receive $500 a month
Low-income Cook County residents next month can start applying for the new guaranteed income pilot program that one county commissioner suggests is like winning the lottery, but smaller.
Listen up, Lori! McDonald's CEO warns Chicago Mayor Lightfoot that soaring crime in burger giant's home city is leaving its corporate staff too terrified to return to its HQ
The CEO of McDonald's is speaking out about the crime crisis in Chicago and believes the lack of safety is keeping employees from returning to the fast food giant's Windy City HQ in a warning to Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Chris Kempczinski spoke last Wednesday at the Economic Club of...
nomadlawyer.org
Gary: 7 Best Places To Visit In Gary, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit in Gary, Indiana. Gary, Indiana is home to a number of film and television productions. In the early 2000s, the city attracted a surge of Hollywood filmmakers. A Nightmare on Elm Street was filmed in Gary, as were scenes from Transformers: Dark of the Moon.
blockclubchicago.org
5,000 Low-Income Households Get First Monthly Check From Cash Assistance Pilot
CHICAGO — The city has sent out the first payment of $500 to the 5,000 households picked for Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, officials said Tuesday. The $31.5 million program is one of the largest monthly cash assistant pilots in the United States, according to the city. More than 176,000 Chicago households applied to get $500 checks each month for a year as part of the program; 5,000 were picked and have been sent their first payment.
harborcountry-news.com
LaPorte County’s Sebert Woods Park opens near state line
LAPORTE, Ind. — LaPorte County Parks Department Announces Opening of New “Nature Park.”. It was back in the year 2000 that Wilmer Sebert decided he’d like to see his 40 acres in Northern LaPorte County be preserved for others to enjoy. Working with the late Leon Dargis from Harbour Trust Investments, Wilmer donated his land to the LaPorte County Park Foundation with the understanding that it would eventually become open to the public.
valpo.life
Valparaiso Offers Neighborhood Grants for 2023
The City of Valparaiso is inviting neighborhoods to submit applications for the annual Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, announced Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s Community Engagement Director. Applications for the upcoming grant cycle will be due on March 1, 2023, with grant recipients announced by March 10, 2023. “The Neighborhood Improvement Grant...
