Joseph “Joe” W. Schier, 60, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 2:50 PM at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 15, 1961 in Burlington to Joseph E. and Patricia A. Brown Schier. On May 22, 1981 he married Tracy Paulovich in Burlington and recently celebrated forty one years of marriage. Joe was of the Catholic faith and worked construction for several years. He and Tracy spent many years boating and camping on the Mississippi River and then moved on to hosting pool parties and cookouts for their family and friends. He loved spending time outdoors on his fifteen acres of land and attending to his plants, AKA “The Girls”. Joe was an animal lover, especially his dogs and grand dogs. His greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO