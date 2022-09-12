Read full article on original website
Radio Keokuk
Joseph “Joe” W. Schier
Joseph “Joe” W. Schier, 60, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 2:50 PM at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 15, 1961 in Burlington to Joseph E. and Patricia A. Brown Schier. On May 22, 1981 he married Tracy Paulovich in Burlington and recently celebrated forty one years of marriage. Joe was of the Catholic faith and worked construction for several years. He and Tracy spent many years boating and camping on the Mississippi River and then moved on to hosting pool parties and cookouts for their family and friends. He loved spending time outdoors on his fifteen acres of land and attending to his plants, AKA “The Girls”. Joe was an animal lover, especially his dogs and grand dogs. His greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Radio Keokuk
Thomas George McCuskey
Thomas George McCuskey, 74, of Keokuk, IA, died Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Blessing Health Hospital in Keokuk. Tom was born on May 4, 1948, in Massillon, Ohio, the son of Richard George and Eleanor Mumaw McCuskey. He graduated from Perry High School in Massillon, Ohio with the class of 1966. He attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, IA, where he majored in Political Science, and was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. He also worked as a photographer and writer for the college newspaper, the “Coe Cosmos,” and served as its editor his junior and senior years. He was married to Barbara Pollack from 1970 to 1994. He graduated from Coe in 1970, and then spent a year at Southern Illinois University, studying history. He ultimately received his Juris Doctorate law degree from Drake University in 1974.
