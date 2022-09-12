Read full article on original website
Bryce Young’s Non-Safety: The Refs Got It Right... And Wrong
One of the biggest and most controversial plays of the Alabama-Texas game came in the third quarter when Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young dropped back to pass in his own end zone on a 3rd & 7. With a big Longhorns push, defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat broke through the line and took Young to the ground.
Jumbo Package: Angry Saban Edition: Far too many of Alabama’s problems lie in execution
We’re going to rant today, and by “we,” I mean all of us, not “Erik, in the Royal We.”. Alabama’s explosive offense under BoB has consisted of “throw it to JaMo and hope magic happens.” That was a great plan when, you know, JaMo was on the team. Without JaMo, the offensive explosion has been more of a toilet water-soaked Black Cat firecracker. That failson nitwit is simply incapable of scheming players into space, and has been relying on out-talenting teams.
WATCH: Nick Saban’s excitable press conference emphasizes execution, respect for Tide’s opponent
Yesterday was Saban’s end-of-week press conference, and as we addressed in today’s Jumbo Package, far too many of the same ole’ Rat Poison issues are popping up. In Week One, it overlooking Utah State. In Week Two, it was lack of execution. Now, in Week Three, we’re still rehashing the Texas game and simply not paying ULM the respect Saban thinks the Warhawks deserve.
