We’re going to rant today, and by “we,” I mean all of us, not “Erik, in the Royal We.”. Alabama’s explosive offense under BoB has consisted of “throw it to JaMo and hope magic happens.” That was a great plan when, you know, JaMo was on the team. Without JaMo, the offensive explosion has been more of a toilet water-soaked Black Cat firecracker. That failson nitwit is simply incapable of scheming players into space, and has been relying on out-talenting teams.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO