Looking for a career change? How coding boot camps could make tech jobs a reality
Coding boot camps across the country offer a shorter route for many students seeking a career in technology. But can they get jobs?
Black-Owned Credit Union Pledges $1 Billion to Amplify Underserved Deep South Communities
Since 1994, HOPE has generated more than $3.6 billion in financing that has benefitted nearly 2 million people. Nearly half of the US Black population lives in the South, but less than 3% of philanthropic dollars are invested there. Hope Credit Union (HOPE), is aiming to make up for the...
Franklin P. Perdue School of Business named winner of WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) and SSRN are pleased to announce the Franklin P. Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University as the 2022 WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award winner for the North America region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005876/en/ Perdue School of Business wins 2022 WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award (Graphic: Business Wire)
The current state of diversity and equity in U.S. apprenticeships for young people
Author(s): Jobs for the Future (JFF) Myriam Sullivan | Lois Joy | Dristi Adhikari | Vicki Ritterband. “Registered Apprenticeship (RA) offers a promising pathway to well-paid work in industries with ample room for professional and salary growth. People who complete Registered Apprenticeships earn average starting salaries of $77,000, and their average lifetime earnings outpace those of their peers by more than $300,000.
The Standard Promotes Shannon Martin to Second Vice President and Assistant Controller
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) has promoted Shannon Martin to second vice president and assistant controller. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005104/en/ Shannon Martin, second vice president and assistant controller at The Standard. (Photo: Business Wire)
