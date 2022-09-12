Neon’s boutique label Super has acquired the U.S. rights to Alice Diop’s Saint Omer after a bow at Venice. The film picked up the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, played in Toronto and is headed to a U.S. premiere at the New York Film Festival. Super plans to release the film theatrically. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Nuclear' Review: Oliver Stone's Lazy Case for Nuclear PowerTIFF: Ti West Sets 'MaXXXine' as Third Film in 'X' WorldVenice: Hirokazu Kore-eda Opens Up About His Italian Film Influences, State of Japanese Cinema Diop co-wrote her debut fiction feature alongside Amrita David and Marie Ndiaye. Saint Omer stars Kayije...

MOVIES ・ 10 MINUTES AGO