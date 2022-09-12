Read full article on original website
Why None Of The Royal Great-Grandchildren Are Walking Behind The Queen’s Coffin To Westminster Hall
As thousands of people line the streets of London, a procession taking the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall travels through the city. Prince William and Prince Harry are walking together behind the coffin, joining their father, King Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew on foot. Camilla, the...
The Queen’s Eight Grandchildren Will Stand Side By Side At Her Lying-In-State Vigil
The Queen's eight grandchildren will stand vigil beside her coffin lying in state on Saturday evening, at King Charles III's request. The Prince of Wales will stand at the head and the Duke of Sussex at the foot. William will be flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, the children of Anne, the Princess Royal; while Harry will be with the Duke of York's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The Earl of Wessex's children Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn will stand near the middle of their grandmother's coffin.
What Is All This Nonsense About Prince Harry Taking The Throne?
This morning, ‘Nostradamus predictions for 2022’ was trending on Google as a major search query. Why? Because according to The Daily Star, an expert on the 16th Century astrologer has interpreted some of his prophecies as predicting the Queen’s death. The late author Mario Reading, who wrote...
Will King Charles Return Royal Duties And Titles To Prince Andrew?
Social media was aghast earlier this week when it was reported that Prince Andrew had been appointed by King Charles as a Counsellor of State. The role of Counsellor of State involves standing in for the King on official duties where he’s unable to himself, and is held by the first five people in the line of succession over the age of 21 with a UK address. Upon Charles’ ascension to the throne, his wife Camilla the Queen Consort, as well as Prince William, Price Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Prince Harry now automatically fill the roles of Counsellors of State.
What Were The Queen’s Favourite TV Shows?
According to reports, the Queen received selected shows from the BBC, who would occasionally add in unrequested items they thought she may enjoy. The Queen reportedly 'liked them in the form of separate discs, although of course it would be easier to transfer them digitally,' says an aide who used to work at the Highlands royal retreat. 'You might call that old-fashioned, but that’s the way she prefers to do her viewing.'
Who Will Be At The Queen’s Funeral?
Next Monday, the world will witness a historic event. Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral goes ahead from 11am on what is now a bank holiday, with people travelling from all over the world to pay their respects to the Queen. As more details about the Queen’s funeral plans emerge,...
Should Young Children Go To Funerals?
Princes William and Harry were reunited again this week when they followed behind their late grandmother’s coffin as it travelled through the streets of London to Westminster Hall. Walking alongside the princes was their father, the new King Charles III, his sister Princess Anne, and brothers Prince Edward and...
Everything We Know About Prince Harry’s Memoir
We’re hearing a lot of different things about Prince Harry’s memoir right now. In the wake of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death, some believe – The Sun included – that Harry has delayed the publication until next year at the earliest ‘as he grieves the Queen’s death with his Family’.
Queen lying in state: public warned of long wait as queue to see coffin stretches across London – live
The government said entry to the queue could be paused if it reaches capacity
This Is How The Designers At London Fashion Week Paid Tribute To The Queen
At yesterday's opening show, Daniel W. Fletcher, the designer kicked off - not just the night but London Fashion Week - with a minute's silence for the Queen. The setting was the basement ballroom of The Londoner, which, rather appropriately was carpeted with black. Fletcher - whose collection, Stand and Deliver, was an homage to the figures that have made a home in London - sent out a modern morning suit for his first look; a solemn tribute to the Queen, with a singular armband worn on the left sleeve. With his typical sense of flair, the suit wasn't worn with a tie but simply with a black button-down and stomper-style brogues.
Why The Show Must Go On At London Fashion Week
The Queen once famously appeared on the front row at London Fashion Week. But last Thursday, it was unclear whether the biannual event would go ahead as planned, falling as it does within the national period of mourning. Following the royal family's announcement of the Queen's death, Burberry emailed to...
