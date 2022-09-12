Social media was aghast earlier this week when it was reported that Prince Andrew had been appointed by King Charles as a Counsellor of State. The role of Counsellor of State involves standing in for the King on official duties where he’s unable to himself, and is held by the first five people in the line of succession over the age of 21 with a UK address. Upon Charles’ ascension to the throne, his wife Camilla the Queen Consort, as well as Prince William, Price Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Prince Harry now automatically fill the roles of Counsellors of State.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO