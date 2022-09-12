Read full article on original website
T-Cell Redirection Therapy Shows Promise As Salvage Therapy in R/R Multiple Myeloma
In a retrospective analysis of 115 patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who progressed after therapy on a bispecific antibody, researchers found that the myeloma patients can be salvaged with sequential T-cell redirection therapy. While the depth and duration of response to bispecific antibodies do not predict how patients with multiple...
Phase 1 Success of Targeting MUC16 in Patients With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology during the EMSO Annual Congress, David O’Malley, MD, discussed the phase 1 study of ubamatamab in ovarian cancer. Ubamatamab, a novel MUC16 antibody, demonstrated evidence of durable responses in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer and showed an acceptable safety profile, according to a study presentation by David O'Malley, MD at the 2022 European Society of Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress.1.
Improving Outcomes for Patients With NSCLC and RET Alterations
Nathan A. Pennell, MD, PhD, discusses the importance of developing new RET inhibitors for patients with non–small cell lung cancer. Nathan A. Pennell, MD, PhD, medical oncologist at the Taussig Cancer Center and professor of medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, discusses the importance of developing new RET inhibitors for patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Latest Recommendations for Broad Molecular Testing in Advanced NSCLC
During a live virtual event, Zofia Piotrowska, MD, MHS, discussed the National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines for molecular testing for a patient with advanced non–small cell lung cancer, and how to approach a patient who is found to have an EGFR exon 20 insertion. This is the first of 2 articles based on this event.
Behind the FDA Approvals of BCMA-Directed Therapies for Multiple Myeloma
Adam Cohen, MD, discusses the current FDA-approved BCMA-directed therapies in the multiple myeloma space and the clinical data supporting each agent. Adam Cohen, MD, director, Myeloma Immunotherapy, and associate professor of Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, discusses the current FDA-approved BCMA-directed therapies in the multiple myeloma space and the clinical data supporting each agent.
Pembrolizumab Continues to Show Robust Antitumor Activity in MSI-H/dMMR Endometrial Cancer
Robust and durable antitumor activity continues to be shown with pembrolizumab in patients with microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient advanced endometrial cancer. Updated results of the phase 2 KEYNOTE-158 study (NCT02628067) reconfirm the robust and durable antitumor activity of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient (MSI-H/dMMR)...
VITALIZE Trial Explores Maveropepimut-S/Pembrolizumab in Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Matthew Matasar, MD, discusses background information on the ongoing VITALIZE trial of maveropepimut-S in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The phase 2b VITALIZE study (NCT04920617) of maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) aims to confirm positive efficacy and safety results previously reported...
Darovasertib/Crizotinib Demonstrates Efficacy in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma
With an overall response rate of 50% and greater than 5 months median progression-free survival in patients with first-line metastatic uveal melanoma, darovasertib and crizotinib shows a compelling clinical efficacy profile. Interim results of a phase 2 clinical trial (NCT03947385) evaluating darovasertib (IDE196) and crizotinib (Xalkori) synthetic lethal combination showed...
When to Use Targeted Therapy for Iodine-Refractory Thyroid Cancer
Krzysztof J. Misiukiewicz, MD, discusses when targeted therapy may be used for patients with NTRK-positive thyroid cancer. Krzysztof J. Misiukiewicz, MD, associate professor of hematology and medical oncology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and clinical director of the Center for Personalized Cancer Therapeutics at the Tisch Cancer Institute, discusses when targeted therapy may be used for patients with NTRK-positive thyroid cancer.
Challenges Burden Pediatric Oncologists Following the Peak of COVID-19
BOSTON, MASS. – In May 2020, which some refer to as the peak of the pandemic, Allison F. O’Neill, MD, remembers the uneasy feeling of isolation which surrounded the hallways and waiting rooms of the pediatric outpatient clinic at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber). Thick plexiglass surrounded each...
