Stanford University engineers designed a sensor that can wrap around a tumor and measure its growth or shrinkage in real time—a step forward that will help researchers evaluate cancer drugs and one day even monitor a patient’s cancer progression in real time.When scientists identify promising candidates for cancer drugs, early-stage testing frequently involves treating immunodeficient mice that develop large tumors. These mice are given the drug and observed over time to measure the drug’s ability at reducing the size or slowing the growth of their tumors. But according to Alex Abramson, a chemical and biomolecular engineer at Georgia Tech who...

