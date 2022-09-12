Penn State had lost it’s offensive identity the last couple years. Honestly ever since Saquon Barkley left school they just hadn’t been as explosive. Some new faces from both the recruiting trail and the transfer portal have this offense on the verge of something special. I don’t recall a time where a Penn State tea has had so many talented players at various skill positions. Two deep at every position at least, I provides depth to keep people fresh as well as to help in case of injury. This offense is going to create problems for an Auburn team that is...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO