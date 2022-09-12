ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

papercitymag.com

Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance

Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
fox4news.com

Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2

DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
Dallas Weekly

African American Leadership Institute Draws Large Audience, Little Media Coverage

Leaders from a range of public policy areas were joined by a sizable audience turnout at Paul Quinn College on Saturday, September 10 for the 6th annual African American Leadership Institute’s (AALI) 6th Annual Policy Summit. It was the institute’s first in-person meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The day featured a full agenda of panelists and speakers discussing some of the most pressing issues facing the African American community.
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s 20 Best Bakeries — and Your Must Order Treat at Each One

Blue Butterfly Cafe's bakery case is filled with sweet and savory items like the Peanut Butter Cookie Muffins. In North Texas, things can move from patio weather to sweater weather in a hurry. No leaves, no seasons, no problem. But no matter the weather, Fort Worth’s best bakeries have you covered all year round with some seriously good comfort good. And the best treats.
KSAT 12

‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas

DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
WFAA

Car auction company sets all-time sales record at Dallas event

DALLAS — An antique car collecting company just set a new record during its most recent event in Dallas. Mecum’s Dallas 2022 classic and collector car auction had a record-setting event with 1,191 vehicles sold for more than $55.2 million in sales. The 12th annual Dallas auction happened from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10.
CW33 NewsFix

Dallas restaurant ranked among America’s best burgers, popular report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate good times, and double cheeseburgers, come on! Thursday, Sep. 15 is National Double Cheeseburger Day and burgers are an important part of our lives, for some people even daily. NationalToday says, “A double cheeseburger is comfort food for many with its extensive flavor profile and...
CW33

Taco Bell launches new dining experience in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Though the location is not new to Texas, the reopening of one Taco Bell location in Dallas is marking the launch of a new dining experience for the brand. North Texas Bells, a Taco Bell franchisee, has announced the reopening of its location at 15208 Montfort Drive.
WFAA

A $7.6 million ranch west of Fort Worth is on the market

WEATHERFORD, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Dolce Vita Ranch is situated on 130 acres in the Parker County city of Weatherford, about 90 minutes from Dallas and 30 minutes west of Fort Worth. The ranch is currently being listed for $7.6 million. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Dallas to Buy Luxury Complex for Affordable Housing

A luxury North Dallas apartment complex may soon have a big rent decrease, something unheard of in today’s housing market. It’s happening at The Briscoe, a 322-unit complex at 12639 Coit Road near the LBJ Freeway and the Central Expressway because the Dallas City Council Wednesday approved the purchase of the complex by a city entity for affordable workforce housing.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kendra Scott moves storefronts in Southlake Town Square

Kendra Scott opened in Southlake Town Square in fall 2015. (Courtesy Kendra Scott) Seven years after opening, Kendra Scott in Southlake Town Square is moving storefronts. Kendra Scott will be moving next door to 324 Grand Ave. E. and will open Sept. 16, according to Melanie Daifotis, Kendra Scott public relations manager. The former storefront at 321 Grand Ave. W. opened in fall 2015. Kendra Scott sells a collection of jewelry, including necklaces, watches, earrings and more. 817-442- 3859. www.kendrascott.com.
localnewsonly.com

City of Grapevine Announces New Parks & Rec Director

The City of Grapevine is pleased to announce their new Parks and Recreation Director, Chris Smith. Chris has been with the City of Grapevine for 25 years in various capacities with the Parks and Recreation department. He began his career with the City as the Fitness Coordinator at the original Community Activities Center. He was then promoted to the Aquatic Supervisor, Recreation Superintendent, and then Deputy Director – where he has served for the past eight years.
CW33 NewsFix

Where to eat the best double cheeseburgers in Dallas, according to Restaurant Guru

DALLAS (KDAF) — Smile and wave boys, smile and wave to Thursday, September 15 which is National Double Cheeseburger Day. We all know two is better than one when it comes to burgers or any kind of find to be honest, unless you’re counting calories then beware. However, it sure is a fun day to celebrate this not-so-clever spin on the classic cheeseburger.
