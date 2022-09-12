Read full article on original website
papercitymag.com
Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance
Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
fox4news.com
Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2
DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
African American Leadership Institute Draws Large Audience, Little Media Coverage
Leaders from a range of public policy areas were joined by a sizable audience turnout at Paul Quinn College on Saturday, September 10 for the 6th annual African American Leadership Institute’s (AALI) 6th Annual Policy Summit. It was the institute’s first in-person meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The day featured a full agenda of panelists and speakers discussing some of the most pressing issues facing the African American community.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s 20 Best Bakeries — and Your Must Order Treat at Each One
Blue Butterfly Cafe's bakery case is filled with sweet and savory items like the Peanut Butter Cookie Muffins. In North Texas, things can move from patio weather to sweater weather in a hurry. No leaves, no seasons, no problem. But no matter the weather, Fort Worth’s best bakeries have you covered all year round with some seriously good comfort good. And the best treats.
KSAT 12
‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas
DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
Car auction company sets all-time sales record at Dallas event
DALLAS — An antique car collecting company just set a new record during its most recent event in Dallas. Mecum’s Dallas 2022 classic and collector car auction had a record-setting event with 1,191 vehicles sold for more than $55.2 million in sales. The 12th annual Dallas auction happened from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10.
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas restaurant ranked among America’s best burgers, popular report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate good times, and double cheeseburgers, come on! Thursday, Sep. 15 is National Double Cheeseburger Day and burgers are an important part of our lives, for some people even daily. NationalToday says, “A double cheeseburger is comfort food for many with its extensive flavor profile and...
Taco Bell launches new dining experience in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Though the location is not new to Texas, the reopening of one Taco Bell location in Dallas is marking the launch of a new dining experience for the brand. North Texas Bells, a Taco Bell franchisee, has announced the reopening of its location at 15208 Montfort Drive.
WFAA
A $7.6 million ranch west of Fort Worth is on the market
WEATHERFORD, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Dolce Vita Ranch is situated on 130 acres in the Parker County city of Weatherford, about 90 minutes from Dallas and 30 minutes west of Fort Worth. The ranch is currently being listed for $7.6 million. The...
North Texas-native nails America’s Got Talent finale performance, to release debut album Wednesday night
If you don't know his name just yet, you're sure about to learn and love it after watching not only his incredible America's Got Talent finale performance but maybe him winning the whole show.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
City of Dallas to Buy Luxury Complex for Affordable Housing
A luxury North Dallas apartment complex may soon have a big rent decrease, something unheard of in today’s housing market. It’s happening at The Briscoe, a 322-unit complex at 12639 Coit Road near the LBJ Freeway and the Central Expressway because the Dallas City Council Wednesday approved the purchase of the complex by a city entity for affordable workforce housing.
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
Kendra Scott moves storefronts in Southlake Town Square
Kendra Scott opened in Southlake Town Square in fall 2015. (Courtesy Kendra Scott) Seven years after opening, Kendra Scott in Southlake Town Square is moving storefronts. Kendra Scott will be moving next door to 324 Grand Ave. E. and will open Sept. 16, according to Melanie Daifotis, Kendra Scott public relations manager. The former storefront at 321 Grand Ave. W. opened in fall 2015. Kendra Scott sells a collection of jewelry, including necklaces, watches, earrings and more. 817-442- 3859. www.kendrascott.com.
localnewsonly.com
City of Grapevine Announces New Parks & Rec Director
The City of Grapevine is pleased to announce their new Parks and Recreation Director, Chris Smith. Chris has been with the City of Grapevine for 25 years in various capacities with the Parks and Recreation department. He began his career with the City as the Fitness Coordinator at the original Community Activities Center. He was then promoted to the Aquatic Supervisor, Recreation Superintendent, and then Deputy Director – where he has served for the past eight years.
Report: North Texas has 3 of the best delis in the Lone Star State
Get off your butt, and grab your wallet & keys to celebrate this glorious national holiday, hoagie style.
Grammy-winning Tejano music artist Sunny Sauceda playing free concert in Arlington
Saturday, Sept. 17, the Arlington Mayor's Latino Advisory Council will host its Hispanic Heritage Celebration at the Levitt Pavilion, starting at 5:30 p.m.
CW33 NewsFix
Where to eat the best double cheeseburgers in Dallas, according to Restaurant Guru
DALLAS (KDAF) — Smile and wave boys, smile and wave to Thursday, September 15 which is National Double Cheeseburger Day. We all know two is better than one when it comes to burgers or any kind of find to be honest, unless you’re counting calories then beware. However, it sure is a fun day to celebrate this not-so-clever spin on the classic cheeseburger.
Shakertins Continues Expansion Across DFW
Another location to enjoy burgers, hand-rolled pizzas, and an extensive bar menu is coming next spring.
Reports say producers have pulled the plug on ‘Dallas Sting’ movie starring Matthew McConaughey
The Dallas Sting biopic starring Matthew McConaughey has reportedly been scrapped, this news comes from multiple reports from publications like The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.
$43 million new-build mansion hits market in University Park enclave of Volk Estates
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. After four years of construction, the finishing touches are being put on a 23,688-square-foot mansion in University Park, and the grand limestone palace has hit the market priced at $43 million. The home at 6915 Baltimore Drive in...
