Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
Recently, the Sacramento Kings waived former Duke star DJ Steward.
Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
Matt Barnes Blasts Robert Sarver And Believes The NBA Should've Banned Him: "Robert Sarver Was A Perfect Candidate To Get Kicked Out Of The NBA"
Former player Matt Barnes is upset that the NBA didn't kick Robert Sarver out of the league amid an investigation into inappropriate workplace behavior. The Phoenix Suns saw their team owner Robert Sarver get fined $10 million and suspended from the NBA for 1 year after an investigation into inappropriate workplace conduct proved that the way Sarver acts with people working for him is flawed and full of micro-aggressions.
Marc Stein Says Dennis Schroder Will Almost Certainly Be Signed By The End Of His Month After His Performances At EuroBasket
Dennis Schroder has had a fall from grace like few others have had over the last few years. He had initially made a name for himself with the Atlanta Hawks before going on to finish runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019-20. His...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believed Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Carry The Los Angeles Lakers Alone: "He Would Need A Few More Key Players. Kobe Certainly Had The Potential To Be One Of Those Key Players."
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a simple strategy over the years to stay competitive in the NBA. Instead of building through the draft, they have usually relied on the free agency to add superstars to their team. Over the years, players like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, and...
Patrick Beverley After His First Lakers Practice: "I'm Not Here Trying To Change The Culture... My Thing Has Always Been Camaraderie, Team, Team, Team."
As shocking as it may sound, the Los Angeles Lakers missed not only the playoffs but also the play-in tournament last season. For a team that had LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster, it was a really underwhelming performance. Now ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season,...
Ray Allen Made A Clear Choice In The GOAT Debate Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan: “He’s Certainly In The Top Five Of All Time, But Playing Against Him And MJ, I Think For Me It’s MJ All Day Long."
The GOAT debate is the NBA fandom's favorite pastime. It's discussed time and time again on every social media platform. Most of the comments on any of LeBron James' posts are about Michael Jordan being better or his fans hyping him up. This same scenario occurs on random posts to do with either as well, with both factions of supporters passionate about their own favorite's case to be considered the GOAT.
Antoine Walker Shared A Rare Image Of Michael Jordan And A Very Young LeBron James Together
LeBron James and Michael Jordan's names have been mentioned in the same sentence more often than probably any two other basketball players in NBA history. Since King James won his 3rd championship for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the GOAT debate has become a heated argument between fans who believe in either's case. But Michael Jordan remains at the top for most still. His 6-0 record in the NBA Finals remains untouchable for most.
Rapper and Reality TV Star T.I. Goes on Rant After Atlanta Falcons Enlist Rotimi to Do Promo Song
The football season has started, and the Atlanta Falcons are already being called losers. Yes, they did lose the football game on Sunday, but it’s safe to say they’ve also lost the respect of local football fans, specifically rapper, reality TV star, and Atlanta native T.I. The Atlanta...
Opinion: The Atlanta Hawks Should Bring Back This 7x All-Star
On Tuesday, Joe Johnson still remains a free agent. The 41-year-old played in one game for the Boston Celtics last season, and I think that the Atlanta Hawks should consider adding him to their roster.
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Putting Up His $29.9 Million LA Home For Sale: "Finally, He Is Done With The Lakers."
While the entire basketball world is anticipating the start of the new NBA season, perhaps no one is more ready for it to begin than Russell Westbrook. The former MVP has endured large amounts of hate and criticism since his move to the Los Angeles Lakers last season. And considering that the team's failures and his own declining stats were the reason for that, he probably wants to rewrite the narrative as soon as possible.
Gilbert Arenas Used Dwyane Wade As An Example To Explain How Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Still Improve: "When You're Going Into The Summer, You Have To Work On Flaws, Not Strengths."
At this point, whenever Gilbert Arenas even mentions Giannis Antetokounmpo, some people worry about what's coming next. The former All-Star questioned Giannis' basketball IQ in comments that went viral all across the NBA world, leading to people calling him out left, right, and center. Everything Arenas said seemed dismissive of what Giannis can do on the basketball court, and Goran Dragic was one of the harshest to let him have it, but far from the only one.
Meet Basketball Player Chelsea Gray’s Wife, Tipesa Gray
On Tuesday night, the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky to win the 2022 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. Aces guard Chelsea Gray was named the game’s most valuable player. Gray, ecstatic about the win, threw on a T-shirt proclaiming her team the Commissioner’s Cup champions and a black fitted cap to commemorate the triumph. Chelsea Gray’s wife, Tipesa Gray, was also there to witness this win. Fans are curious to know who Chelsea Gray’s wife is. So, we reveal her background in this Tipesa Gray wiki.
Minnesota Timberwolves Make Exciting Announcement
On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their 2022-23 Statement Edition uniforms.
Robert Horry Reveals He Was The First NBA Player To Record 100 Blocks, 100 Steals, And 100 Threes In A Season, Mistakenly Said Dirk Nowitzki Did It Next
Robert Horry is the definition of a 'winner' in the modern era of NBA basketball. The power forward was one of the early innovators of the 3-and-D role on the court, as Horry was a big man with a beautiful shooting stroke, hitting some amazing game-winners in his career. At the same time, he had active hands to force steals and the ability to roam and block shots.
Michael Redd Says Playing On The Redeem Team Was The 'Highlight Of His Career': "I Went From A Second-Round Pick To Being On The Redeem Team And Winning A Gold Medal With Kobe, Wade And LeBron."
The 2008 Redeem Team has been one of the hottest topics around the NBA recently, as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are executive producers behind this documentary. That team landed in China with a lot of pressure on their shoulders after failing to win the gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
Cowboys’ Parsons Explains Decision to No-Show ‘Undisputed’
The linebacker is expected to make weekly Tuesday appearances on the Fox Sports show this season.
Tom Brady facing ultimatum after season
It’s been well documented in recent weeks that Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire and return to the NFL this season put a serious strain on his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Now comes word that while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is committed to grinding through this year, he’s going to have to make it his last if he wants to stay married.
Kyrie Irving Shares Video From Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones: "There Is A Tyrannical Organization Calling Itself The New World Order"
Kyrie Irving is one of the most outspoken players in the game together. Irving rarely holds his tongue if he feels like there is something unfair or unjust happening to him, as he showed last season by sitting out most of the year because of the vaccination mandate. He ended up being right as New York lifted the mandate, and Irving could return to playing without getting the shot.
Stephen Jackson Says He Checks in Everywhere He Travels: ‘I Wanna Come Home to My Family’
Following the murder of PnB Rock, NBA champion Stephen Jackson revealed what he does to keep secure as he travels the nation: checks in. Speaking online, Jackson revealed he makes a phone call before he arrives anywhere. “I check in everywhere I go,” Jackson said. “Everywhere I go I call...
