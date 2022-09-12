ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

A look at the Washington County Jail's medical realities

By Troy Shinn
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PU81A_0hsGXLAu00 The jail is seeing an 'unprecedented' number of inmate deaths this year, after four have died in five months.

Despite numerous medical procedures built into the daily operations of the Washington County Jail, four people have died there in the past five months.

A look at the jail's medical facilities and policies shows that while the health of adults in custody is taken seriously, there are areas where some might fall through the cracks and where the very nature of the detention system contributes to a lack of adequate medical care.

One of the four deceased inmates hadn't even been there a full day before she was found unresponsive, and another didn't get through the booking process before deputies found him not breathing in the general intake room.

Details remain scarce as to just how these four people died or whether their deaths could have been prevented.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office, which operates the jail, maintains that it meets or exceeds all the medical standards required by Oregon law. The facility has been granted the required certifications and regularly passes its inspections by state and local agencies. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OowJP_0hsGXLAu00

Medical and intake procedures

Everyone who's booked at the jail gets a medical screening and mental health evaluation. Depending on their physical and mental state, jail staff will check on them regularly while they wait in the booking area.

The initial medical triage, when a person is first processed at the jail, is mainly to go over big physical ailments. They determine early on how frequently someone needs to be checked on by jail staff. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xi6b0_0hsGXLAu00

If someone has an acute physical ailment or is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, they may get checked on more frequently. Those who have COVID-19 or have a recent known exposure are immediately taken to separate holding cells off of the main intake room.

Every inmate — officially described in Oregon law as an adult in custody (AIC) — gets checked on by jail staff at least once every hour, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Still, Ronald Ferguson, 51, died while awaiting his formal booking on June 1.

The press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office says he was found in a chair in the booking area, though deputies on-site at the jail said they couldn't confirm that or answer any questions related to the open investigations into these deaths at the jail.

If inmates have recently taken drugs, they are supposed to get checked on at least once every 15 minutes.

Still, Crystal Leuenberger, 35, died at the jail on May 24 — less than 24 hours after she'd been booked.

Court records show Leuenberger had a history of drug possession charges, including a conviction for possessing methamphetamine in 2016. An anonymous acquaintance told Pamplin Media Group that friends believed Leuenberger was continuing to abuse drugs up until her death, although no toxicology report has been released in her case.

If inmates are experiencing suicidal thoughts, they are also supposed to get checked on more frequently. Lt. Vance Stimler says there are at least four different occasions during the booking process when inmates are asked about thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

If an inmate is suicidal, they are moved to a special unit where they can be kept under closer observation. Just as the jail has medical staff who can make appointments to see inmates, there are also counselors who can treat and analyze inmates. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s25pD_0hsGXLAu00

Still, the Washington County Sheriff's Office recently reported that Fabian Hernandez, 31, was found unresponsive in his cell after an attempted suicide on Aug. 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hsGXLAu00

The first inmate who died in the jail this year was 23-year-old Bryce Bybee, who was found unresponsive in his cell on April 17. No details have emerged on his case yet, although court records indicate that a judge had ordered Bybee to be transferred to the Oregon State Hospital earlier that month. He was awaiting transfer when he died, and a backlog at the state hospital meant he was waiting beyond the court-mandated deadline for his transfer.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office says that it still has no update on any of the jail deaths while it is awaiting toxicology results and other tests.

The built-in checks during the intake process deal with what happens when someone first arrives at the jail. But jail staff are limited in what they can do by how much an inmate tells them, and there are many reasons why those being booked into jail might not be forthcoming with medical information.

"It's all contingent on them cooperating with us, and being able to cooperate with us," said Sgt. Brandon Toney. "But if they aren't cognizant enough or cooperative enough for us to make those determinations, then we really can't force them."

While jail staff can confirm an inmate's medication and prescribe more to them as needed, inmates must consent to be treated. By law, jail staff cannot medicate them by force.

On the flip side, deputies say they also must balance the need for inmate safety with the need to not let people skirt their time in lockup or get preferential treatment without legitimate reasons. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eYhy_0hsGXLAu00

Stimler said that if people know that they will be placed in the hospital instead of in jail for certain ailments, they have an incentive to lie and say they've just swallowed drugs, that they've just hit their head or some other reason why they need to be transported elsewhere or kept in a separate area than with the general population.

Mental health in jails

The inmates with the greatest level of medical and psychiatric need are all housed in the Special Needs Unit. While it's still a secure facility, inmates there can move about a bit more freely than those in the general population housing units. The space is designed to reduce the stress of the jail environment and therefore reduce the likelihood of an episode.

"People with some sort of mental illness are more likely to be preyed upon in jail, so we try to accommodate them more because of that," said Stimler.

There is a separate area for those who are considered to be actively experiencing a medical or psychiatric crisis.

Called the medical observation unit (MOU), it's typically used for inmates who are on suicide watch, those who are detoxing, or those who might pose a threat to themselves or others in the general population.

When Pamplin Media Group toured the jail in late July, one inmate in the MOU said he wanted his lunch, and he began banging his head on the door when he was told it wasn't mealtime. Two separate deputies spoke to the inmate to try and calm him down, but no medical staff was called to the area.

"It's not unlike a child's temper tantrum," Stimler said. "If they aren't hurting themselves or someone else, you kind of have to just let them tire themselves out."

After a few minutes of banging his head against the door, the inmate started kicking the door instead.

While officials maintain that its purpose is inmate safety, some critics say the MOU is akin to solitary confinement, which can do more harm than good for people with mental health problems.

"In the jail's solitary confinement, or MOU — whatever they want to call it — you don't have a window," said Chris Doud, a mental health professional who works in Portland.

Doud was previously detained at the jail back in 2009 and housed in the MOU for a time.

"I couldn't see the sky," Doud recalled. "The lights were always dim. There wasn't really treatment of any kind. They just kind of sedated me."

Doud has been working with Disability Rights Oregon, a group that has championed jail and prison reform regarding those with mental illnesses, on legislation that seeks to regulate this kind of solitary confinement.

Doud was arrested after he was found with a pill bottle of suboxone, a narcotic that's used to ween addicts off of opiates.

"All addicts know you can't get high off of it if you're still using heroin," Doud said.

Doud says he was using suboxone to try and curb withdrawals, but he didn't have a prescription. Doud said he couldn't remember where he got it, just that he had a few pills in a bottle when he was pulled over during a traffic stop in Beaverton.

Doud said his treatment in the jail, coupled with his withdrawal symptoms, resulted in all kinds of physical and mental issues. He lost weight and had psychotic episodes that made him non-verbal, unable to respond to jail deputies, medical staff or even loved ones who came to visit him.

He attributed his worsening condition to the indifference of the jail staff and the harsh conditions of the MOU, which is supposed to be for the safety of inmates, not for punishment.

But the Washington County Sheriff's Office says that it strives for a positive relationship between jail staff and inmates.

"If you treat people like they're constantly a threat, they will be on edge," said Stimler. "If you treat them like they're OK, they'll behave. … The majority of the people in jail aren't bad people, they just make bad decisions."

As for the conditions in the MOU, the Sheriff's Office says there aren't really alternatives in a jail setting.

"Jail is confinement by its design," Sgt. Daniel DiPietro said in an email. "If an AIC is determined to be a danger to themselves or others, we have to keep them away from other AICs. (The) safety of all AICs is very important." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iY83E_0hsGXLAu00

He also added that there are other experts on-hand to deal with mental health issues.

"We do work with our mental health staff to address the needs of the people that are incarcerated in the jail," DiPietro said. "This is also one of the reasons for direct supervision, to reduce the stress associated with being in jail."

While the county says it has made greater strides toward more accountability for its medical services provider, there is still a history of neglect and corner-cutting when it comes to health services for inmates.

A 2014 audit of the jail's medical services, then provided by Corizon Health, revealed cost-cutting measures that were saving the company money at the expense of taxpayer dollars and the health of inmates.

Doud was detained while Corizon was contracted by the county.

However, deaths remain at "unprecedented" levels this year, according to Sheriff Pat Garrett, as the county is in its first year of a five-year contract with a new jail medical services provider, NaphCare.

NaphCare did not return numerous requests for comment from Pamplin Media Group. All five Washington County commissioners, who ultimately decide on the health provider with which the jail contracts, also did not return requests for comment.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Beaverton Valley Times

YCSO: Beaverton man 'critically injured' in crash near Carlton

Authorities say the 33-year-old driver was transported to an area hospital by a Life Flight helicopter.A Beaverton man is in critical condition after allegedly crossing into oncoming traffic and striking another vehicle near Carlton on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said it responded to the head-on crash on Northeast Kuehne Road near Kinney Road, east of Carlton, at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The driver of a Subaru Impreza was taken to a Portland-area trauma hospital via Life Flight helicopter, the Sheriff's Office said. As of Friday morning, Sept. 16, the 33-year-old...
CARLTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Accused of neglect, father claims he was carjacked

The Beaverton Police Department makes arrests for false report, fraud and more from Aug. 24-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Wednesday, Aug. 24 Eighteen-month-old twins were left alone on Southwest Fifth Street while their parents were in Portland. The Oregon Department of Human Services took them into custody. A man called 911 to...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton hires finance director who worked in Nevada, California

Debbi Lauchner most recently served as finance director in Reno, Nevada, a city of about 250,000.Beaverton has found its new city finance director. City Manager Jenny Haruyama has selected Debbi Lauchner, who has experience leading the finance department in larger cities in California and Nevada, to join Beaverton's management team, according to a Wednesday, Sept. 14, announcement. Lauchner most recently worked as finance director in Reno, Nevada. Reno is the Silver State's third-largest city, with a population just over 250,000. Prior to her four years in Reno, Lauchner worked as chief financial officer in Santa Rosa, California, with a population...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Washington County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Beaverton, OR
Washington County, OR
Health
County
Washington County, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Oregon senators secure funding for local food system

The USDA is providing a $366,150 grant to Washington County nonprofits Centro Cultural and Working Theory Farm.Oregon's two U.S. senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, say they have secured a $366,150 grant for Washington County nonprofits Centro Cultural and Working Theory Farm to partner to increase food production and distribution. Working Theory Farm, which gives youth opportunities to work on the farm through partnerships with Washington County's juvenile justice program and local shelters, will use the money in part to expand programs that provide "consistent spaces to give and receive positive and constructive feedback" for local teenagers, according to a...
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

A&E: Raise a glass to the turning of the season

Autumn is calling in our latest Westside arts and entertainment calendar, from Sept. 15.Exhibits QUILT AND CRAFT FAIR — This year marks the 50th Quilt and Craft Fair at St. Mary's Catholic Church, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Sept. 17. It's a long-awaited return for the event, last held in 2019, and it will feature unique quilting designs, handmade crafts and a delicious lunch, all available for purchase. The annual "Star of Bethlehem" quilt raffle also returns with a limited number of tickets available for purchase. St. Mary's Catholic Church, 960 Missouri Ave. in Vernonia. SENSE...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Where to find new COVID-19 booster shots in Washington County

Local health officials say the new shots offer better protection because they target the omicron variant. The new COVID-19 booster vaccines, which are designed to target the omicron variant, are now rolling out in Washington County. Local health officials explain where you can get them and why they are recommended for most Oregonians. "Essentially, the new 'bivalent' boosters have information about the original virus strain that the old vaccines/boosters were based on and the omicron variants that are now circulating, BA.4 and BA.5," said Dr. Christina Baumann, deputy health officer for Washington County. "Immunity from vaccines and infection...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Brian Bement found guilty of 2010 murder, again

Following a retrial, Bement was found guilty of killing a Tigard naturopathic doctor outside Cornelius.A man accused in the 2010 shooting of a Tigard doctor was found guilty by a jury in Washington County Circuit Court on Thursday, Sept. 8. Brian Daniel Bement, 54, was already sentenced to life in prison for the murder back in 2012, but an appeals court overturned the conviction and said Bement must get a new trial after a judge ruled in 2017 that key pieces of evidence weren't allowed into the record to benefit his defense. However, the new evidence, which included...
TIGARD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solitary Confinement#Prison#Medical Services#General Health
Beaverton Valley Times

Power shutoffs, smoky skies: Is this the new normal?

Climate change is creating longer, drier fire seasons with more high wind dangers.Residents and businesses in the hills of Southwest and Northwest Portland are used to losing power during the winter. Ice and snow encased tree branches frequently fall and break power lines. But what happened the weekend of Sept. 10-11 was unprecedented. Portland General Electric voluntarily cut off power to those living and working in the city's wooded westside upper heights, even as temperatures were expected to soar to the high 90s over the weekend. The proactive outages eventually spread to 17 areas and affected more that 38,000...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program

The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Power could be cut in Portland area because of fire risks

Burn bans have been imposed throughout the metropolitan area ahead of the most dangerous conditions.Portland General Electric is warning of "likely" power shutoffs in 10 high-risk areas in the Portland area on Friday and Saturday because of fire danger. Mandatory burn bans have also been declared throughout the metropolitan area. PGE said these {obj:65571:high-risk areas} include: the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, North West Hills, Central West Hills, Oregon City, Estacada, Mount Hood Corridor/foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Scotts Mills and the southern West Hills. Approximately 30,000 customers could be affected. Power will only be shut off if absolutely necessary, the company...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Michelle's Love pitches in to aid Beaverton mom with cancer

The nonprofit group offers three months' rent to Veronica Sandoval, who will undergo major surgery this week.When Veronica Sandoval learned in July that the cost of rent to stay in the Beaverton house would increase by $100 each month and that her landlord might even put her home on the market in January, she knew she was in trouble. It put Sandoval, a single mother with three children at home, in a bind not only because she couldn't afford the increase in rent, but also because she knew she would be in the second part of her recovery from a...
BEAVERTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Beaverton Valley Times

Air quality poor because of wildfire smoke in region

UPDATE: Multnomah County bans burning wood because of wildfire smoke in the metropolitan region.Wildfire smoke from several blazes will blanket most of the Portland area Saturday, Sept. 10, with varying depths of brown haze extending beyond the coastline. Air quality should evolve over the day with the wind direction. Multnomah County health officials banned burning wood on Saturday citing the Portland air quality. The ban followed a July 25 one by the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board. Burning wood for cooking is allowed. Relief from the heat and poor air quality is forecast to arrive late Saturday, early Sunday...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

A&E: Patchwork entertainment scene on Portland's Westside

Quilt shows galore, plus big-name concerts, side-splitting plays and more, from Sept. 8.Exhibits QUILT AND CRAFT FAIR — This year marks the 50th Quilt and Craft Fair at St. Mary's Catholic Church, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Sept. 17. It's a long-awaited return for the event, last held in 2019, and it will feature unique quilting designs, handmade crafts and a delicious lunch, all available for purchase. The annual "Star of Bethlehem" quilt raffle also returns with a limited number of tickets available for purchase. St. Mary's Catholic Church, 960 Missouri Ave. in Vernonia. SENSE OF...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

PGE to shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers

Utility announces schedule for shutting off power starting early Friday morning.In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By shutting off power and de-electrifying equipment in high-risk areas, PGE hopes...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

More resource centers open for those who lose power

UPDATE: PGE and Pacific Power are shutting off electricity in high-risk areas to prevent wildfires.Community resource centers are opening in the metropolitan area for residents whose households lose power to prevent wildfires. PGE and Pacific Power began cutting service to high risk areas on Friday morning, Sept. 9. The cutoffs came after red flag warnings were issued throughout the state because of high heat and winds. Power could remain off for days until conditions improve. The centers will offer charging stations, water, ice and a place to cool off. The following centers are scheduled to open if the power...
OREGON CITY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Red Flag Warning: High fire danger through weekend

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battled a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit Saturday, Sept. 10. There was no immediate word of the cause of the blaze, which was brought under control around noon. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday, Sept. 9, to reduce fire risks. PGE added five more areas late...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton elementary students win art competition at state fair

The agricultural drawings were selected among over 2,000 entries at the Oregon State Fair.Two students from Beaverton elementary schools won an agricultural art competition at the Oregon State Fair. Ella Paek, from Nancy Ryles Elementary School, and Soyoon Kim, from Bonny Slope Elementary School, were honored at the fair on Friday, Aug. 26, along with 11 other students who won the Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation's Calendar Art Contest. Paek, a second-grader, drew a field of tulips, which can be viewed on the 2022-23 calendar's page for May. Third-grader Kim's drawing of a field of strawberries will be on...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

$300k grant funds renovations at Beaverton Salvation Army center

A groundbreaking ceremony for renovations of the housing units for homeless veterans will be held Monday, Sept. 12.The Salvation Army Veterans and Family Center will use a $300,000 grant to help renovate its facility in Beaverton. The grant from the Home Depot Foundation will be used as part of a multi-million-dollar renovation slated to begin this month, which will convert 48 congregate transitional housing units into individual rooms with bathrooms. The facility also got a $2.4 million capital grant from the Veterans Administration for the renovations. The Salvation Army is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12,...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

PGE says power could be restored by Saturday night

Some 30,000 customers are currently without power as a result of shutoffs intended to reduce fire risk.After shutting off power to about 30,000 residential and commercial customers in its service territory, Portland General Electric said Friday, Sept. 9, that it may be able to restore power as soon as Saturday night, Sept. 10. Banks, Gaston, Portland's West Hills, and parts of the Mount Hood foothills and the Columbia River Gorge are among the places where at least some homes and businesses are dark as of Friday afternoon. PGE has designated 10 areas where it will conduct what are called public...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
440
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy