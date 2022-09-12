Read full article on original website
BBC
The dazzling crown resting on top of the Queen’s coffin
The Queen's coffin is now lying in state in Westminster Hall having been escorted from Buckingham Palace by King Charles, Princes William and Harry, and other senior royals. On top of the coffin sits the Imperial State Crown, perhaps the most familiar item in the Crown Jewels - a priceless collection of tens of thousands of gemstones collected over the centuries by British kings and queens.
BBC
Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'
An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
David Beckham hailed as ‘good guy’ as he cries over Queen’s coffin he waited 12 hours to see
A solemn-looking David Beckham has paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II, after he waited nearly 12 hours to view the Queen’s coffin lying in state.The 47-year-old soccer star was first spotted by mourners in line on Friday (16 September) morning as he neared Westminster Hall. Beckham was seen wearing a black flat cap, a suit, and a black tie for the occasion.His presence came as MPs and other celebrities, including This Morning hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, came under fire for “jumping the queue” when they paid their respects via a press gallery for a separate viewing.While...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer
A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
Queen Elizabeth Improvised Her Lines With James Bond At London Olympics
The 2012 Olympics were all about the world’s best athletes competing for gold, but Elizabeth II proved herself the queen of comebacks when she showed off not just her acting skills but her ability to think artistically. How? Looking back to the Opening Ceremony, the pageantry presented all sorts of iconic images and figures from Britain, including both James Bond and the queen. This gave Queen Elizabeth the chance to improvise opposite Daniel Craig himself.
BBC
Man arrested after approaching Queen's coffin
A man has been arrested after he approached Queen Elizabeth's coffin from a queue of mourners in Westminster Hall. He was arrested under the Public Order Act and was taken into custody, Metropolitan Police said. The incident in Parliament occurred at about 22:00 BST on Friday night, the force said...
BBC
Nick Robinson: The 'tap tap' amid the silence of Westminster Hall
Inside Westminster Hall, what struck me most was the incredible peace - the silence. It is a hall that I have been into many times. The silence was created not merely by the absence of the noise of our modern age, not merely by the fact there are no phones, no chatter, but something different.
BBC
Coldstream Guardsman hid water from Queen under bearskin
A Coldstream Guard who was given a bottle of water by the Queen has said he hid it under his bearskin as he was frightened of being caught with it. Alan Saddler, from Kirkby Lonsdale, was 17 and guarding Windsor Castle on a hot day in 1992 when the incident happened.
BBC
Queen's children hold sombre watch over Queen's coffin
King Charles with Princess Anne and Princes Edward and Andrew have held a silent vigil around the Queen's coffin. Wearing military uniform, they stood with their heads bowed for about 10 minutes as the public filed past. Prince Andrew wore his uniform for the occasion, despite being stripped of his...
BBC
Hopes for King Charles III to continue Sandringham tradition
Sandringham House has been a royal residence for four generations of British monarchs for a period of more than 150 years. It has traditionally been where the Queen spent her Christmas break and where adoring crowds would gather to greet the Royal Family on Christmas morning as they left St Mary Magdalene Church.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Kate helps schoolgirl place tributes at Sandringham
An eight-year-old girl "cried with joy" after the Princess of Wales invited her to place tributes to the Queen at Sandringham, her head teacher has said. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Norfolk to view the floral tributes on Thursday. Elizabeth, from Howard Junior School in King's Lynn, was...
Truss’s testing week ahead: where the PM has to prove herself, day by day
After meeting world leaders and giving a reading at the Queen’s funeral, she will address the UN then turn to Friday’s mini-budget
BBC
Family's anger at funeral postponement
A family has criticised a crematorium for cancelling their 91-year-old mother's funeral scheduled for the day the Queen is laid to rest. Marion Sharp was due to be cremated near Friockheim, Angus, on Monday. Her relatives said they had been told the service would go ahead as planned but were...
BBC
Ben Wallace and Alister Jack stand guard over Queen's coffin
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack have been taking part in the vigil around the Queen's coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall. The two cabinet members took their positions side-by-side, dressed in dark uniforms, on Thursday afternoon. Both politicians are members of the Royal...
