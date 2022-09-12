The 2012 Olympics were all about the world’s best athletes competing for gold, but Elizabeth II proved herself the queen of comebacks when she showed off not just her acting skills but her ability to think artistically. How? Looking back to the Opening Ceremony, the pageantry presented all sorts of iconic images and figures from Britain, including both James Bond and the queen. This gave Queen Elizabeth the chance to improvise opposite Daniel Craig himself.

SPORTS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO