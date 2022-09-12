Read full article on original website
pissed off
4d ago
Carver County gets $10M in federal funds to expand stretch of Hwy 212
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- Millions of federal dollars are coming to Minnesota to make a dangerous stretch of highway safer.Carver County is getting $10 million to expand Highway 212 from Norwood-Young America to Cologne. The five-mile stretch will go from two to four lanes. Plus, a center divider will be added.This highway has a higher-than average crash rate in that area. Three people have died at one intersection in the past five years. The money for this project is coming from the Infrastructure Law that Congress passed last year.MnDOT is also getting $25 million to improve several bridges along Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota.
Crews complete dome demolition at Minneapolis Upper Harbor Terminal Site
MINNEAPOLIS -- Impressive drone footage has been released showing crews tearing down the three domes at Minneapolis's Upper Harbor Terminal Site.The tear-down started earlier this month at the closed shipping terminal, and the third and final dome came down Tuesday. Construction of a brand-new park should start here next year. The 20-acre riverfront park -- with trails, paths, a plaza, and more -- is expected to open by 2024 or 2025.
Osseo Council Postpones $1.5M Street Reconstruction Project
For any city, street maintenance is an expensive yet necessary evil. And in parts of Osseo, there are several streets that have seen better days. “Starting with 3rd Street northeast here, this runs along the school property, you can see the cracking that exists within the streets and some of the issues along the curb line,” said Emily Brown of WSB and Associates to the Osseo City Council during a presentation Monday night.
Gov. Walz to unveil new climate plan Friday
EAGAN, Minn. — Climate change will be the topic of discussion Friday morning. Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and other leaders are set to unveil a new climate plan at Ecolab in Eagan. One of the main goals is to protect the state's environment for future generations.
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
Brooklyn Park Approves Sister City Agreement with Banjul, The Gambia
The Brooklyn Park City Council has approved a sister-city relationship with Banjul, the capital city in The Gambia, at this week’s meeting. The relationship will be facilitated by the Gambian Association in Minnesota. Several Brooklyn Park residents with Gambian heritage were in attendance for the vote. The mayor of...
Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building
Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
AG's office investigating businesses at dangerous Minneapolis intersection
Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station have been the site of two shootings since the beginning of September. Now the pair of businesses are being investigated by Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office for unlawful and dangerous public nuisance.
North Minneapolis bar manager says the neighborhood is a 'warzone'
The situation in North Minneapolis has worsened as northside business owners and managers are calling it a “warzone,” saying drugs have flooded the streets.
Understaffed Minneapolis 911 searching for new dispatchers, offering $1,000 signing bonus
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Emergency Call Center is understaffed and urgently hiring, and now offering a signing bonus with hopes of filling more than two dozen open positions. The job is a way to give back to your community and get paid for it. 911 dispatcher Laurie Thomas-Neely...
Minneapolis-St Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area has ninth highest inflation rate
(The Center Square) – The Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota-Wisconsin metropolitan statistical area is experiencing the ninth-highest rise in inflation among the 23 metropolitan areas ranked throughout the nation, WalletHub reported Tuesday. WalletHub created its rankings by equally weighing the consumer price index of the latest month available compared with two...
‘People kill people over the littlest of things,’ Crime Prevention Group Updates Brooklyn Park Council
A crime prevention nonprofit called Minnesota Acts Now updated the Brooklyn Park City Council on its work over the past year in the city. The group has a visible presence in areas like 63rd and Zane avenues. Harding Smith says the group wears bright orange shirts because “we want our...
Brooklyn Park Vehicle Shooting Leads to Temporary Lockdown of Nearby Schools
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting involving two vehicles that momentarily led to lockdowns at two schools. Police responded to the shooting at around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue. According to police, one car pulled up to another and fired a shot before...
3 non-union metro hospitals prepped to handle more patients amid nurse strike
MINNEAPOLIS -- There are three hospitals in the area that are not impacted by the nurses strike because they are non-union. Now those hospitals are doing to make sure the needs of patients and families are met.With more than 15,000 nurses walking the picket line, it's is the largest nurses strike in the country."They need to pay the nurses more. The nurses need to stay on strike until they pay more," said LeeShay Walker. Walker and Christopher Osorio receive their care from Hennepin Healthcare, one of three hospitals in the area where nurses do not belong to the nurses' union....
Squirrel causes outage, cutting power to 10,000 NE Minneapolis homes
A power outage that impacted almost 10,000 homes in northeast Minneapolis was caused by a squirrel. That's according to Xcel Energy, which had to deal with the sudden outage on Sunday morning. "I just learned that a squirrel had come into contact with our equipment, causing the outage," a spokeswoman...
Police: Highway 169 ramp in Shakopee temporarily closes after suicide
The Highway 169 northbound ramp from Marschall Road in Shakopee was temporarily closed off Thursday morning, Sept. 15, due to a nearby suicide, police reported. The Shakopee Police Department received a call to its dispatch center at 7:46 a.m. The NB ramp was closed down shortly after and reopened around...
Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings
ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues. Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm...
“Ground Zero for Police Reform”: Professor Michael Lansing on Minneapolis Police Chief Search
Local media have turned to Augsburg professor Michael Lansing for historical context as the city of Minneapolis prepares to hire a new police chief. “Given the recent events, the murder of George Floyd as well as the uprising here in Minneapolis, there’s no question that the selection of a police chief is intensely important,” Lansing told reporter Jay Koll on KSTP’s Nightcast last week.
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
DeRusha Eats: Downtown Minneapolis music venue and restaurant the Dakota packing fans and diners in post-pandemic
There are two people doing something a little different, a dinner and a show with no ticket, no cover needed at the Dakota. Lowell Pickett and Chef Remy Pettis joined Jason DeRusha to explain what is happening at the Dakota in downtown Minneapolis.
