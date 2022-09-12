Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Longboat Kiwanis' Lawn Party looks to City Island for 2022
While it's not moving very far, the Longboat Key Kiwanis Club's Lawn Party is headed off the island for the first time to City Island for 2022, pending final approval by the city of Sarasota. The Ken Thompson Park site for the club's signature fund-raising event on Saturday, Dec. 3...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key weather page photo: September 15
Leighton Allenby captured this black skimmer flying along the shore on Longboat Key beach. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather...
fox13news.com
Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches
BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
Expansion of Bradenton Riverwalk to be unveiled at grand opening
BRADENTON, Fla. — The community in Bradenton and surrounding areas will soon have a new place to take a walk and look out to the Manatee River. Following a weather delay, the Bradenton Riverwalk grand opening for the new portion recently built will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24.
cohaitungchi.com
10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works
A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
Longboat Observer
Barbara G. (Hodges) Moore 90, of Longboat Key, FL and Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 30 --the date that marked the 70th anniversary of her marriage to her beloved husband, Lynn Moore, who passed away six years ago.
Longboat Observer
Getting Away: Oscar Scherer State Park brings all the solitude you need
There’s a lot to do at Oscar Scherer State Park. There’s more than 15 miles of hiking trails, 10 miles of cycling space, animals to spot, places to kayak, camp and even snorkel. But more than anything, there’s quiet. There are spots of crowded foliage, but Oscar...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: The best kind of burglary
Citizen assist: Police helped connect a resident with the Public Works Department following a report of flooding in a yard. A resident conjectured that a construction company nearby had damaged a town water pipe. The town’s Public Works staff told a police employee they were on the way to make repairs.
Longboat Observer
Country Club Shores home tops sales at $2.9 million
A home in Country Club Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Thomas Francis Curran and Dawn D’Onofrio, trustees, sold the home at 560 Outrigger Lane to Robert and Heather Schiederer, of Longboat Key, for $2.9 million. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,917 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,537,500 in 2020.
Tampa Bay couple's U-Haul repossessed by 'clerical mistake'; family says life belongings were dumped
CLEARWATER, Fla. — U-Haul said it takes "full responsibility" for repossessing a couple's rental truck and disposing of their larger items — all based on what it called human error. Samantha Brown Perez is the daughter of Stan and Shirley Brown, who rented the truck. The couple had...
Longboat Observer
East County weather page photo: September 15
Robert Rempert captured this Sandhill Crane with her colt in Lakewood Ranch. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash at 14th Street West and Cortez Road
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has closed the intersection of 14th Street West and Cortez Road. Multiple vehicles are involved and injuries have been reported. Expect delays in the area. Avoid the area if possible.
Mysuncoast.com
A local farmer wins a prestigious award
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of Dakin Dairy Farms has been named Florida Farm Bureau’s Farmer of the Year. Jerry Dakin was chosen for this award out of more than 40,000 farmers in the state of Florida. “It’s more than just putting milk out there,” said Dakin. “It’s helping the youth. It’s being involved in our community. It’s making amazing products that, you know, when people buy, it’s putting money back in the community. We’re local.” Dakin and his family have been in the dairy business in Manatee County for nearly 50 years.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Manatee County’s First Haunted Car Wash
Sun and Suds car wash invites you to the first annual Haunted car wash! Never done before in Manatee County! This local car wash strives to bring fun and jump scares starting from entering the property all the way THROUGH the haunted tunnel while still ensuring a luxury wash experience for your vehicle! The Haunted Car wash will be at their Palmetto location, 1650 US 301 North Palmetto, FL 34221. For two nights only, October 28TH and 29TH from 6-9 pm. The cost? Only $25 Per car, with $5 of each wash to be donated to Manatee Humane Society to help the animals there find their furrrever home! All Unlimited wash club members go FREE! One lucky guest of the haunted car wash that records their experience and posts it to social media with the #SSHAUNTED will win 1 year of unlimited washes! For more information or if you have any questions, stop by any of the Sun and Suds locations or visit them online at www.Sunandsudscarwashes.com.
Longboat Observer
Downtown improvement funds remain intact after concern of transfer
With a joint meeting still pending with the Sarasota City Commission to discuss a transfer of $400,000 from its budget, the city’s Downtown Improvement District Board of Directors learned last week that its bank account balance was not as grim as it originally seemed. The dominant agenda item at...
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilder plans 138 homes in Sarasota County
A new community is coming to Sarasota County, just north of Venice, bringing with it a plan for 138 single-family homes and twin villas. PulteGroup, a national homebuilder, closed on the 44-acre land parcel. Construction on the Pulte Homes community, Legacy Groves, isn’t expected to start until early next year. The company expects the community to be completed with homes sales planned for mid-2023, according to a statement.
veniceoarsman.com
Heat Wave Hits Venice High
The Venice High community has definitely felt the impact of the recent Southern California heat wave. The National Weather Service has issued several heat advisories and warnings saying that heat illness may occur with high temperatures. Last week, temperatures reached the high 90s. Social studies teacher Ethan Krizman has noticed...
Mysuncoast.com
Rain chances still high, but a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve had a wet week on the Suncoast. Our 7-day rain totals are 4.00″ at SRQ, 5.43″ Downtown Bradenton, and 4.69″ at Lakewood Ranch. Rain chances are still high through Saturday. But starting Sunday and into next week a less active weather pattern develops and thunderstorms will not be as widespread. Even with all the rain, we’re still two inches below average rain at SRQ for the year.
Longboat Observer
Two-property sale totaling $6.4 million tops transactions
A two-property sale in Pine Shores Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Mette Milland, of Osprey, sold two properties at 6420 Hollywood Blvd. to Kyle and Heather Silvestro, of Sarasota, for $6,435,000. The first property was built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,686 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2013, it has one bath and 1,192 square feet of living area. They sold for $3.43 million in 2020.
