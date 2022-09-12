ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Longboat Observer

Longboat Kiwanis' Lawn Party looks to City Island for 2022

While it's not moving very far, the Longboat Key Kiwanis Club's Lawn Party is headed off the island for the first time to City Island for 2022, pending final approval by the city of Sarasota. The Ken Thompson Park site for the club's signature fund-raising event on Saturday, Dec. 3...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key weather page photo: September 15

Leighton Allenby captured this black skimmer flying along the shore on Longboat Key beach. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
fox13news.com

Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches

BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Key, FL
Government
City
Longboat Key, FL
Local
Florida Government
cohaitungchi.com

10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works

A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Barbara G. (Hodges) Moore 90, of Longboat Key, FL and Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 30 --the date that marked the 70th anniversary of her marriage to her beloved husband, Lynn Moore, who passed away six years ago.

Barbara G. (Hodges) Moore 90, of Longboat Key, FL and Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 30 --the date that marked the 70th anniversary of her marriage to her beloved husband, Lynn Moore, who passed away six years ago. Barbara was born in Chicago, IL to the late...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: The best kind of burglary

Citizen assist: Police helped connect a resident with the Public Works Department following a report of flooding in a yard. A resident conjectured that a construction company nearby had damaged a town water pipe. The town’s Public Works staff told a police employee they were on the way to make repairs.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Country Club Shores home tops sales at $2.9 million

A home in Country Club Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Thomas Francis Curran and Dawn D’Onofrio, trustees, sold the home at 560 Outrigger Lane to Robert and Heather Schiederer, of Longboat Key, for $2.9 million. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,917 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,537,500 in 2020.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

East County weather page photo: September 15

Robert Rempert captured this Sandhill Crane with her colt in Lakewood Ranch. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
News Break
Politics
Mysuncoast.com

A local farmer wins a prestigious award

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of Dakin Dairy Farms has been named Florida Farm Bureau’s Farmer of the Year. Jerry Dakin was chosen for this award out of more than 40,000 farmers in the state of Florida. “It’s more than just putting milk out there,” said Dakin. “It’s helping the youth. It’s being involved in our community. It’s making amazing products that, you know, when people buy, it’s putting money back in the community. We’re local.” Dakin and his family have been in the dairy business in Manatee County for nearly 50 years.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Manatee County’s First Haunted Car Wash

Sun and Suds car wash invites you to the first annual Haunted car wash! Never done before in Manatee County! This local car wash strives to bring fun and jump scares starting from entering the property all the way THROUGH the haunted tunnel while still ensuring a luxury wash experience for your vehicle! The Haunted Car wash will be at their Palmetto location, 1650 US 301 North Palmetto, FL 34221. For two nights only, October 28TH and 29TH from 6-9 pm. The cost? Only $25 Per car, with $5 of each wash to be donated to Manatee Humane Society to help the animals there find their furrrever home! All Unlimited wash club members go FREE! One lucky guest of the haunted car wash that records their experience and posts it to social media with the #SSHAUNTED will win 1 year of unlimited washes! For more information or if you have any questions, stop by any of the Sun and Suds locations or visit them online at www.Sunandsudscarwashes.com.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Downtown improvement funds remain intact after concern of transfer

With a joint meeting still pending with the Sarasota City Commission to discuss a transfer of $400,000 from its budget, the city’s Downtown Improvement District Board of Directors learned last week that its bank account balance was not as grim as it originally seemed. The dominant agenda item at...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Homebuilder plans 138 homes in Sarasota County

A new community is coming to Sarasota County, just north of Venice, bringing with it a plan for 138 single-family homes and twin villas. PulteGroup, a national homebuilder, closed on the 44-acre land parcel. Construction on the Pulte Homes community, Legacy Groves, isn’t expected to start until early next year. The company expects the community to be completed with homes sales planned for mid-2023, according to a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
veniceoarsman.com

Heat Wave Hits Venice High

The Venice High community has definitely felt the impact of the recent Southern California heat wave. The National Weather Service has issued several heat advisories and warnings saying that heat illness may occur with high temperatures. Last week, temperatures reached the high 90s. Social studies teacher Ethan Krizman has noticed...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Rain chances still high, but a change is coming!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve had a wet week on the Suncoast. Our 7-day rain totals are 4.00″ at SRQ, 5.43″ Downtown Bradenton, and 4.69″ at Lakewood Ranch. Rain chances are still high through Saturday. But starting Sunday and into next week a less active weather pattern develops and thunderstorms will not be as widespread. Even with all the rain, we’re still two inches below average rain at SRQ for the year.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Two-property sale totaling $6.4 million tops transactions

A two-property sale in Pine Shores Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Mette Milland, of Osprey, sold two properties at 6420 Hollywood Blvd. to Kyle and Heather Silvestro, of Sarasota, for $6,435,000. The first property was built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,686 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2013, it has one bath and 1,192 square feet of living area. They sold for $3.43 million in 2020.
OSPREY, FL

