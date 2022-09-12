ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders sign veteran CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

By Marcus Mosher
 4 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders lost multiple defensive backs due to injuries on Sunday, including cornerback Anthony Averett. He was quickly ruled out with a thumb injury and did not return to the field.

With the Raiders already lacking depth in the secondary, they needed to make a move to sign a veteran for Week 2. They did that early on Monday morning, bringing in veteran Nickell Robey-Coleman. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network:

Robey-Coleman played just one game for the Lions last season before landing on the injured reserve list. He does have a ton of experience in the NFL, appearing in 127 contests.

Most of Robey-Coleman’s previous play has been in the slot and the Raiders might have to use him there and shift Nate Hobbs to the outside. Time will tell, but look for “NRC” to be in the lineup for Week 2 when the Raiders take on the Cardinals.

