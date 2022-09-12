ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gohofstra.com

CAA Play Commences With Trip To Stony Brook

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra volleyball team will begin Colonial Athletic Association play this weekend when it travels east to face Stony Brook. The Pride and the Seawolves will face each other on Saturday and Sunday with both matches slated to begin at 1 p.m. Both contests will air on...
STONY BROOK, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra To Host Princeton and Columbia To Complete Non-Conference Slate

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University women's soccer team begins a two-game stretch against Ivy League teams Thursday night when the Pride welcomes Princeton to Hofstra Soccer Stadium for a 7 p.m. kick-off. The Pride will then host Columbia Sunday at 1 p.m. in the final non-conference game of the season.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Heads To Canada For Trio Of Games

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra men's basketball non-conference schedule is almost complete and a huge part of it was announced today as the Pride will head to the Northern Classic in Canada for three games. The trio of games will be played at Place Bell, located north of Montreal on...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Takes On In-State Foes

Hempstead, NY – After being out of state this past weekend, the Hofstra field hockey team will stay in the state of New York for its next set of non-conference opponents. The Pride will first host LIU on Friday, September 16, at 3 p.m., before heading upstate to face #10 Syracuse on Sunday, September 18, at 1 p.m.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
New Princeton, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Hempstead, NY
Sports
City
Hempstead, NY
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Hempstead, NY
College Sports
Eugene, OR
College Sports
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Hosts Saint Peter’s in Afternoon Race

Hempstead, NY – Fresh off the first cross country race of the season, the Hofstra men's cross country team will host Saint Peter's in a Friday afternoon 5K from the Hofstra Intramural Fields. The 5K race will begin at 12:40 p.m., following the women's race at 12 p.m. The...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Welcomes Saint Peter’s for Friday Race

Hempstead, NY – The 2022 cross country season continues for the Hofstra women's cross country team, as the Pride hosts Saint Peter's on Friday, September 16, at noon from the Hofstra Intramural Fields. The 5K race will be streamed live on FloTrack, and live race results will be provided...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy