Hempstead, NY – After being out of state this past weekend, the Hofstra field hockey team will stay in the state of New York for its next set of non-conference opponents. The Pride will first host LIU on Friday, September 16, at 3 p.m., before heading upstate to face #10 Syracuse on Sunday, September 18, at 1 p.m.

