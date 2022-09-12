Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
How Josh Heupel compares to his 3 predecessors at Tennessee through 15 games
Josh Heupel is off to a great start as the Tennessee Vols head coach. Tennessee’s offense is among the most prolific in the nation. And the Vols are coming off a massive road win against Pittsburgh. And they have one of the top recruits in the nation committed to their 2023 recruiting class in five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
atozsports.com
Vols head coach Josh Heupel comments on looking ahead to the Florida game
Tennessee Vols fans are already extremely excited about UT’s upcoming matchup with the Florida Gators in Knoxville. The buzz on social media is building as fans are beginning to anticipate a raucous atmosphere at what could be the Vols’ biggest game of the season. There’s just one problem....
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Reveals Uniforms for Akron Game in Neyland Stadium
It won’t just be the first Saturday home game of the season when the Vols host Akron this Saturday night in Neyland Stadium… it will also be the season debut of Tennessee’s orange britches. On Wednesday evening, Tennessee officially announced its uniforms for the Akron game on...
Tennessee's "Running Through the T" Tradition is One of College Football's Best
I've only been to the great Neyland Stadium once, and it was in 2016 for the Florida-Tennessee game. It was the epitome of college football and, more specifically, SEC football. From the orange-and-white checkered sections of the stadium to hearing "Rocky Top" played by the band some 20,000 times, it...
atozsports.com
Why the Akron game could be huge in helping Tennessee beat Florida
Tennessee football will play the Florida Gators at 3:30 pm ET on September 24th, but before that massive matchup occurs, the Vols must first beat the Akron Zips on September 17th. The Vols are a nearly 50-point favorite over the Zips but the fact that it may be a very lopsided game doesn’t mean that Josh Heupel and his team can’t use the contest to help them prepare well for UF. In fact, it seems that Akron may be a perfect opponent to face before the Gators.
atozsports.com
Watch: Josh Heupel has perfect reaction to Vols’ game against Florida being sold out
The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Florida Gators on September 24 in Neyland Stadium is officially sold out. Tennessee made the announcement that the game is sold out on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, Vols head coach Josh Heupel met with the media to discuss Tennessee’s game against Akron this...
atozsports.com
Vols head coach Josh Heupel has perfect response when asked about playing backups against Akron
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel isn’t letting himself, his coaching staff or his team look past the Akron Zips this weekend to UT’s game against the Florida Gators on September 24. Not even the tiniest bit. Heupel took a question from a fan during Vol Calls on...
atozsports.com
OL Commit Umarov Enjoying 'Family' Relationship with Vols Since Commitment
Alpharetta, Ga.-- Tennessee offensive line commitment Sham Umarov and his Denmark team stormed back in the second half on Friday night to take down Harrison High School (Ga.). Following the victory, Umarov discussed the win, his relationship with the Vols and more. “As a whole team, we came ...
Tennessee Vols morning report: Schedule change, Florida game sold out
As you might expect, everything surrounding the Tennessee Vols athletics program right now centers around football, and that was never more true than Wednesday. Story after update story heavily with news around that specific program. Our morning update on Rocky Top leads with another round of weekly press conferences, two...
utsports.com
XC Preview: Tennessee-Florida State Dual in Boone, North Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 29th-ranked Tennessee men's and Tennessee women's cross country teams are slated for an NCAA South Region dual in Boone, North Carolina, against Florida State on Friday at 8 a.m. ET. The dual will be held ahead of The Firetower Project Meet. The race will be...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday
Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Shooting Guard Reportedly Sets Tennessee Visit, Impressed With Coaches Dedication
Tennessee is set to host a Top 100 class of 2024 basketball recruit this fall. According to a report from 24/7 High School Hoops on Wednesday, four-star shooting guard Jayden “Juke” Harris is set to visit the Tennessee basketball program from Oct. 14-15. This will be Harris’ second...
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Not Able to Follow Through on Good Intentions
MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee State University Tigers came out to the bright lights and energetic fans at the Liberty Bowl for the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 3 with the intent of taking down one of the top teams in FCS football _ Jackson State University Tigers. And although TSU was right there with Jackson State for majority of the game, Jackson State would salt the game away in the end after a Shadeur Sanders touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter put Jackson State up 16-3, the final score.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Closing In On Neyland Sellout Against Akron
The Tennessee fanbase is more than ready for their first Saturday game of the season in Neyland Stadium. The Vols will host Akron this Saturday night in the first home weekend game after hosting Ball State on a Thursday night to open the fall. According to Tennessee AD Danny White...
WDEF
How to Stream Vols-Akron Game on SEC Network+ and ESPN+
(utsports.com) As part of the Southeastern Conference’s agreement with ESPN, select SEC football games are available on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ this fall, including No. 15 Tennessee’s non-conference matchup against Akron at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The digital-only broadcast will be called by Drew Carter...
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee’s athletic department dropped the best video you’ll see on the internet all year
The Tennessee Vols athletic department dropped one of the best videos of the year this week. Tennessee football’s official Instagram account uploaded a reel “recapping” the Vols’ win against Pittsburgh that included some hilarious “edits”. It’s really impossible to describe, just watch the masterpiece...
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Ponders its Athletic Future
NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University football begins its second year under the leadership of head coach Eddie George with high expectations and some intriguing possibilities to consider. As they faced Jackson State last Saturday night in their final Southern Heritage Classic showdown (Jackson State will no longer participate in the event after this season), there are interesting questions the Tigers must answer in the years ahead.
247Sports
Names to know on Tennessee basketball's 2024 recruiting board
247Sports updated its recruiting rankings for the Top150 in the class of 2024 on Wednesday. Here are the names to know on Tennessee basketball's recruiting board in.
WBIR
Tennessee football player Savion Herring charged with domestic assault
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a domestic assault incident, according to logs from the University of Tennessee Police Department. An arrest warrant said he was involved in an incident with his girlfriend Sunday, Sept. 11 in Stokely Hall at...
