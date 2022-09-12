ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

How Josh Heupel compares to his 3 predecessors at Tennessee through 15 games

Josh Heupel is off to a great start as the Tennessee Vols head coach. Tennessee’s offense is among the most prolific in the nation. And the Vols are coming off a massive road win against Pittsburgh. And they have one of the top recruits in the nation committed to their 2023 recruiting class in five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Reveals Uniforms for Akron Game in Neyland Stadium

It won’t just be the first Saturday home game of the season when the Vols host Akron this Saturday night in Neyland Stadium… it will also be the season debut of Tennessee’s orange britches. On Wednesday evening, Tennessee officially announced its uniforms for the Akron game on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Nashville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Nashville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
atozsports.com

Why the Akron game could be huge in helping Tennessee beat Florida

Tennessee football will play the Florida Gators at 3:30 pm ET on September 24th, but before that massive matchup occurs, the Vols must first beat the Akron Zips on September 17th. The Vols are a nearly 50-point favorite over the Zips but the fact that it may be a very lopsided game doesn’t mean that Josh Heupel and his team can’t use the contest to help them prepare well for UF. In fact, it seems that Akron may be a perfect opponent to face before the Gators.
AKRON, OH
atozsports.com

Hey TENNESSEE! Win $200 When You Bet $5 on Volunteers vs. Akron

It’s week three of the college football season which means it’s time to get those Tennessee Volunteers bets in before the weekend’s action starts. And we’ve got an offer that can help you collect some extra cash. Claim this offer using DraftKings Sportsbook:. Select “Sign Me...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utsports.com

XC Preview: Tennessee-Florida State Dual in Boone, North Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 29th-ranked Tennessee men's and Tennessee women's cross country teams are slated for an NCAA South Region dual in Boone, North Carolina, against Florida State on Friday at 8 a.m. ET. The dual will be held ahead of The Firetower Project Meet. The race will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday

Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Not Able to Follow Through on Good Intentions

MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee State University Tigers came out to the bright lights and energetic fans at the Liberty Bowl for the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 3 with the intent of taking down one of the top teams in FCS football _ Jackson State University Tigers. And although TSU was right there with Jackson State for majority of the game, Jackson State would salt the game away in the end after a Shadeur Sanders touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter put Jackson State up 16-3, the final score.
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Closing In On Neyland Sellout Against Akron

The Tennessee fanbase is more than ready for their first Saturday game of the season in Neyland Stadium. The Vols will host Akron this Saturday night in the first home weekend game after hosting Ball State on a Thursday night to open the fall. According to Tennessee AD Danny White...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

How to Stream Vols-Akron Game on SEC Network+ and ESPN+

(utsports.com) As part of the Southeastern Conference’s agreement with ESPN, select SEC football games are available on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ this fall, including No. 15 Tennessee’s non-conference matchup against Akron at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The digital-only broadcast will be called by Drew Carter...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Ponders its Athletic Future

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University football begins its second year under the leadership of head coach Eddie George with high expectations and some intriguing possibilities to consider. As they faced Jackson State last Saturday night in their final Southern Heritage Classic showdown (Jackson State will no longer participate in the event after this season), there are interesting questions the Tigers must answer in the years ahead.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee football player Savion Herring charged with domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a domestic assault incident, according to logs from the University of Tennessee Police Department. An arrest warrant said he was involved in an incident with his girlfriend Sunday, Sept. 11 in Stokely Hall at...
KNOXVILLE, TN

