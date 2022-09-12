Netflix‘s hot competition series Floor Is Lava is gearing up for its Season 3 return beginning Friday, September 30 and we have your exclusive first look. Things are boiling in the trailer for this latest chapter which sees the return of host Rutledge Wood as he oversees competitors through the complicated obstacle courses in which participants need to avoid the floor as if their lives depend on it. The stakes are high as competitors battle for a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize.

