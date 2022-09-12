Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘Full Circle’: Dennis Quaid Joins Steven Soderbergh HBO Max Crime Drama
HBO Max‘s Full Circle cast has added Dennis Quaid to its roster. Quaid will star alongside Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, and Timothy Olyphant in the Steven Soderbergh limited series, which does not yet have a release date. Set in present-day New York City, Full Circle follows the investigation into...
tvinsider.com
Where Is the ‘Everwood’ Cast Now, 20 Years Later?
Long before he helped bring the Arrowverse to The CW, producer Greg Berlanti brought teen dramas to The WB as an executive producer of Dawson’s Creek and the creator of Jack & Bobby and Everwood. Debuting on September 16, 2002, Everwood introduced viewers to the Brown family — widower...
tvinsider.com
‘Atlanta’ Back in Atlanta, Football on Prime Video, ‘Vampire Academy’ and Classic Horror, ‘Good Fight’s Gold Standard
After a season spent mostly overseas, FX’s Atlanta returns home for a fourth and final season. Prime Video kicks off its exclusive deal to stream Thursday Night Football games for the next 11 seasons. A supernatural YA series based on the Vampire Academy books launches on Peacock, which also begins streaming classics from the Universal Horror vaults. Alan Cumming reprises his Emmy-nominated role as power broker Eli Gold on The Good Fight.
NFL・
tvinsider.com
‘Constantine’ Reboot From J.J. Abrams Canceled at HBO Max
Bummer for all of us demonologist slash supernatural-exorcist slash J.J. Abrams fans — the reboot of Constantine has been axed by HBO Max. The original logline for the HBO Max series described the series as a darker reinvention of Constantine and “different from any previous project based on the character.” It was also rumored that Abrams had sought a person of color for the role of the violent and anti-social occult detective and it was set to take place in contemporary London.
tvinsider.com
Pat Sajak Teases Leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’ After Season 40
Wheel of Fortune‘s long-serving host Pat Sajak has hinted that it might be time to hang up his game show suit after 40 seasons. The iconic game show is currently airing its milestone 40th season, but in a recent interview with ET Online, Sajak suggested that things may be coming to a close in the near future.
tvinsider.com
‘Survivor’ Season 43: Jeff Probst Teases New Curveballs & ‘Extremely Savvy’ Underdog Cast
Jeff Probst is here to spill on Survivor 43. Premiering September 21 on CBS with a two-hour episode, 18 contestants will begin their fight for the $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. Here, the beloved host peels back the curtain on the Survivor Season 43 premiere, from early...
tvinsider.com
‘Ramy’ Season 3 Trailer Shows Bella Hadid’s Acting Debut (VIDEO)
Bella Hadid‘s Ramy character is revealed in the Season 3 trailer, above. Returning to Hulu September 30, the Ramy Youssef-led comedy-drama follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan and his family as they navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. In the new season, Ramy continues to question his Muslim...
tvinsider.com
‘Blade Runner 2099’ Limited Series From Ridley Scott Coming to Prime Video
Ridley Scott is returning to the world of Blade Runner, this time in a TV series. Amazon Studios has green-lit the live-action Blade Runner 2099, a limited series executive produced by Scott, the studio announced September 15. Blade Runner 2099 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240...
tvinsider.com
Demi Moore in Talks to Star in Ryan Murphy’s ‘Feud: Capote’s Women’
Demi Moore is in talks to return to the small screen in the cast of Ryan Murphy‘s Feud: Capote’s Women. According to Deadline, the actress would join a cast that so far includes Tom Hollander, who stars as Capote, as well as Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane, Naomi Watts, and Chloë Sevigny. Though no official report of her character has been announced, IMBD has her listed as playing Ann Woodward, the American socialite, showgirl, model, and radio actress. Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant is set to direct all eight episodes.
tvinsider.com
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3: Netflix Reveals Teaser & Premiere Date (VIDEO)
More singles are looking for love in the upcoming third season of Netflix‘s hit reality dating series Love Is Blind, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 19. The streamer announced the third season schedule on Wednesday, September 14, revealing that the 12-episode season will roll out each Wednesday, starting with the first four episodes on October 19. Episodes 5-7 will follow on October 26, followed by Episodes 8-10 on November 2, and Episodes 11 (Weddings) and 12 (Reunion) on November 9.
tvinsider.com
‘Floor Is Lava’ First Look: Everything Is Hotter in Season 3 (VIDEO)
Netflix‘s hot competition series Floor Is Lava is gearing up for its Season 3 return beginning Friday, September 30 and we have your exclusive first look. Things are boiling in the trailer for this latest chapter which sees the return of host Rutledge Wood as he oversees competitors through the complicated obstacle courses in which participants need to avoid the floor as if their lives depend on it. The stakes are high as competitors battle for a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize.
tvinsider.com
Great British Baking Show, Saluting Vince Gill, End of a ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Great Performances’ 50th Season, Naomi Watts Is a Scary Mommy
A new season of the beloved The Great British Baking Show begins on Netflix. A “CMT Giant” is honored when an all-star country-music lineup salutes Vince Gill. The CW’s reboot of Dynasty comes to an end. PBS’s Great Performances opens its 50th anniversary season with a contemporary ballet fantasia about Shakespeare featuring spoken-word poetry. Naomi Watts stars in Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy thriller as a mummy of a mommy with secrets beneath her bandages.
tvinsider.com
‘Weeds’ Ended 10 Years Ago: 10 Best Versions of the Theme Song
Weeds took its last hit on September 16, 2012 — and a decade later, versions of the theme song “Little Boxes” are still popping up, like, all across America. The Showtime series followed a widow (Mary Louise Parker) whose pot-selling business broke the mold of her “ticky-tacky” environment, and Malvina Reynolds’ 1962 song about suburban sprawl and middle-class conformity proved the perfect way in.
tvinsider.com
Cornered: Why ‘Quantum Leap’ Star Raymond Lee Values Integrity (VIDEO)
Fall TV is officially here, and with it come new shows with stars we can’t wait to get to know. We recently took the opportunity to find out a little bit more about Raymond Lee, who’s leading the new Quantum Leap (premiering September 19 on NBC). In the sequel series, Lee’s quantum physicist Ben Song is the one “leaping” inside people at different points in time.
tvinsider.com
‘She-Hulk’ Star Jameela Jamil Teases Titania’s ‘Relentless’ Ways, Promises More Fight
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Season 1, Episode 5, “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans.”]. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) faced her biggest battle yet this season when she found herself fighting super influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) in court for control over the She-Hulk moniker in, “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans.”
tvinsider.com
‘Young Sheldon’ Boss Previews Romance & Growing Pains in Season 6
Undeclared cigarettes and a Mexican border detainment? Sounds very FBI, but it’s actually the Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon, following genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and his lively Texas family. Here’s what develops in Season 6:. A Romantic Rescue?. The comedy picks up right at Meemaw’s (Annie...
tvinsider.com
Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial Movie Set to Stream on Tubi
Well, that was fast. It seems like just yesterday we were learning way more about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s marriage, than we ever wanted to know, and now the defamation case between the actors is being made into a new movie. Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, is set to debut exclusively on the free Tubi streaming service.
tvinsider.com
Prime Video Announces 2022 New York Comic Con Schedule
Prime Video is bringing out the big guns for this year’s New York Comic Con, as the streamer has revealed its lineup of in-person panels, including The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Other shows set to be featured include the animated...
tvinsider.com
Quinta Brunson Gets Her Revenge on Jimmy Kimmel (VIDEO)
Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson got her own back on Jimmy Kimmel after his “dumb comedy bit” upstaged her Emmy Award acceptance speech on Monday, September 12. Appearing on Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Brunson interrupted the late-night host’s opening monologue to finish her speech. “You...
tvinsider.com
How Max Thieriot Is Juggling ‘SEAL Team’ & ‘Fire Country’
We’re getting double the Max Thieriot this fall on Paramount+ and CBS, with SEAL Team returning for its sixth season on Sunday, September 18 and Fire Country premiering on Friday, October 7. “It’s a juggle, but thankfully we started SEAL Team Season 6 before we started shooting Episode 2...
