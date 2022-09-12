Read full article on original website
US Supreme Court does about-face in religion case
The US Supreme Court did an about-face Wednesday on a ruling in which it had granted temporary permission for an Orthodox Jewish university in New York to deny official recognition to an LGBTQ student group. In 2018, a group of LGBTQ students formed YU Pride Alliance and sought formal recognition as a student association so they could organize lectures and hold meetings, among other activities.
John Roberts’ flawed defense of the Supreme Court’s legitimacy
In the Supreme Court’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling in 1991, in which the justices upheld Roe v. Wade, the majority wrote, “Like the character of an individual, the legitimacy of the Court must be earned over time.” In their dissent in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Justices Stephen Breyer, Elana Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor added that the legitimacy of the Supreme Court “can be destroyed much more quickly.”
Michigan Supreme Court puts abortion on the November ballot
Chief Justice Bridget McCormack in her ruling blasted Republican officials who argued spacing and formatting errors on the text canvassers presented to voters rendered the entire effort invalid.
Justice Elena Kagan expects Supreme Court leak investigation update by end of month
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan called the leaking of the draft abortion opinion "horrible" and signaled there will be an update by the end of the month on the high court's efforts to track down the leaker. In brief comments about the leak investigation on Monday, Kagan, 62, said she...
Mike Pence says the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade doesn't necessarily threaten rights to same-sex marriage and birth control
Pence said he has "enormous respect" for Justice Clarence Thomas, who argued the Court should "reconsider" decisions on same-sex rights and contraception.
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Jared Kushner says he's 'pro-life' and that the Supreme Court correctly decided to overturn Roe v. Wade
Kushner's wife, Ivanka Trump, came out as "unapologetically" anti-abortion toward the end of President Trump's term.
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
Timeline of a leak: Supreme Court justices think Roe mystery could be solved soon
It's been just over five months since a Supreme Court draft opinion signaling the overturning of Roe v. Wade leaked to the media — with no signs as to where it originated from.
John Roberts Can’t Admit What’s Happened to the Supreme Court
In the matter of the Supreme Court v. the Supreme Court, it’s safe to say the Supreme Court is most assuredly losing. And as the justices take turns pinning their smelly socks and underwear out on the line for the world to see, the problem only worsens. After a term that featured gross misconduct and impropriety both on the docket (overturning Roe v. Wade, expanding gun rights in a nation drowning in guns, fetishizing religious liberty over basic equality) and off the docket (internal leaks, inappropriate speeches, spouses fomenting insurrection) the briefs have been filed and the court’s own public legitimacy is now being litigated. If you thought last term started off badly, just wait.
Ninth Circuit sends case challenging California's 'draconian' gun law to lower court, citing SCOTUS ruling
A federal appeals court in California sent a lawsuit challenging the state’s "draconian infringement" on Second Amendment rights back to a district court in response to a Supreme Court decision in June that overruled a New York state concealed carry law. On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals...
Right-Wing Appeals Court Blocks Arkansas Ban on Trans Health Care
A federal appeals court ruled last week that Arkansas cannot enforce its draconian law banning gender-affirming health care for trans children and teens. A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals — considered one of the most conservative, least diverse federal courts in the country — upheld a district court’s injunction blocking enforcement of the law. The court held in its decision that, if enforced, Arkansas’s ban would cause “irreparable harm” to trans young people and their loved ones and would prohibit “medical treatment that conforms with the recognized standard of care.”
Trump banned bump stocks after deadly Las Vegas shooting. Now the issue is in the Supreme Court's hands
A Supreme Court case challenging the bump stock ban has been rescheduled for consideration 20 times. The Biden administration has urged the high court not to hear the challenge to the Trump-era ban. Gun rights groups fear the ban could open the door to other gun regulations.
North Carolina solicitor wants state Supreme Court to reverse ruling allowing speedway to sue state
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Solicitor General Ryan Park wants the North Carolina Supreme Court to reverse a unanimous Appeals Court ruling that allows an Alamance County speedway to sue over a 2020 COVID shutdown order. Park filed a petition for discretionary review last week that asks the...
Letters: Roberts wants faith in the Supreme Court. Seems more like a Supreme Cult
The article in Sunday’s edition quoting Chief Justice Roberts defending the legitimacy of the court rings hollow with me. It isn’t the fact that people disagree with the court’s decisions that make it seem illegitimate in many people’s eyes. It is the fact that ideology is the main criterion for selection, and that ideology appears to many of us to be the main driver for decisions. Voting only to match their party’s beliefs hurts the rule of law and our country in general. I wish I was wrong to think this, but the determination not to even give Garland a hearing eight months prior to an election, and to see laws overturned that were described by nominees as “settled”, does nothing to encourage me to think the Supreme Court is a court and not a cult.
US Supreme Court Should Tackle Acquitted Conduct Sentencing
This past term, the US Supreme Court handed down a decision on federal criminal sentencing that produced an unexpected lineup of justices. The opinion, authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor and joined by justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Neil Gorsuch, says that judges can consider post-sentencing rehabilitation and legal changes when resentencing an incarcerated person under the rules provided in the First Step Act. Groups from across the spectrum had urged the court to reach that very conclusion.
Wisconsin judge doesn't suspend his absentee ballot ruling
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday sided with Republicans and declined to suspend his ruling from last week that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots.The ruling was expected to be quickly appealed by Democrats, who raised the concern that voters will face "whiplash" with potentially changing rules after absentee ballots are sent next week. The case is expected to ultimately end up before the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court, but it's unclear whether there could be a ruling before the midterm election that's just eight...
Second Amendment advocate pushes appeals court to reconsider Trump-era 'bump stock' ban
A Second Amendment activist pushed the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday to block a rule created under President Donald Trump 's administration that banned "bump stocks" that make semi-automatic guns fire in rapid succession. Michael Cargill, a Texas -based gun rights activist, and his attorneys asked all 16...
U.S. Supreme Court Risks Its Legitimacy by Looking Political, Justice Kagan Says
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court's legitimacy could be imperiled if Americans come to view its members as trying to impose personal preferences on society, liberal Justice Elena Kagan said on Wednesday in the wake of rulings powered by her conservative colleagues curtailing abortion access and widening gun rights. At...
