investing.com
Stocks Tumble After Inflation Report. Dow Sheds 1,000 Points.
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected. At 15:02 ET (19:02 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1071 points, or 3.3%, while the S&P 500 was down 3.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 4.4%. The consumer price...
investing.com
Oatly Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia
© Reuters Oatly (OTLY) Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia. Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares were downgraded to Neutral from Outperform by a Credit Suisse analyst. He also lowered the firm's price target on the stock to $3.43 per share from $6, telling investors Credit Suisse expects a...
investing.com
Venezuela inflation accelerates to 8.2% m/m in August
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's monthly inflation rate increased to 8.2% in August from 7.5% in July, according to data released on Tuesday by the country's central bank. According to Reuters calculations, this takes Venezuela's year-on-year figure to 114.1%, the highest in Latin America. Inflation figures had improved briefly in July,...
investing.com
Tietto Minerals remains on track for first Abujar gold next quarter
© Reuters Tietto Minerals remains on track for first Abujar gold next quarter. Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) remains on track for the first gold pour during the December quarter at its 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Construction continues to track well against schedule,...
investing.com
U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 3.94%
Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Technology , Consumer Services and Industrials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 3.94% to hit a new 1-month low, while the S&P 500 index declined 4.32%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 5.16%.
investing.com
IMARC 2022: Mining at centre of the energy transition
The International Mining and Resources Conference - IMARC - will highlight themes of supply chain security, electrification, decarbonisation and international mining and energy opportunities when it takes place at the International Convention Centre in Sydney from November 2 to 4, 2022. More than 450 mining and energy companies are expected...
Japan braces for flooding, destructive winds from Typhoon Nanmadol
Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol is on a path that will put the entire country of Japan at risk for life-threatening impacts, including widespread flooding, damaging winds and coastal inundation into early next week.
investing.com
Honda says it has no plan to separate and list motorcycle business
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd has no plan to hive off its electric motorcycle business and list it on a stock exchange, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday, following a media report that the idea was under consideration. Honda, which dominates the global market for motorcycles, on...
investing.com
Stellantis to buy back shares worth about $920 million from GM
(Reuters) - American-Italian-French automaker Stellantis NV said on Tuesday it will buy back shares worth about 923 million euros ($919.31 million) from General Motors Co (NYSE:GM). Stellantis said it would buy back about 69.1 million common shares, or about 2.2% of the company's share capital. General Motors currently holds this...
Oil prices up after Basra spill, but log weekly decline
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose slightly on Friday as a spill at Iraq's Basra terminal appeared likely to constrain crude supply, but remained down on the week on fears that hefty interest rate increases will curb global economic growth and demand for fuel.
