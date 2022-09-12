Valley Zone high school sports schedules, scores: Sept. 11-17

Check out the schedules and scores for fall sports across the Valley zone for the week of Sept. 11-17

The Valley zone of Pamplin Media Group consists of the following teams: Newberg, Canby, Woodburn, North Marion, Molalla, Kennedy, Gervais, Colton, St. Paul, Country Christian, C.S. Lewis Academy and Veritas School.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

No events

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

Volleyball

Colton vs. Santiam, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Newberg vs. Sandy, 7 p.m.

North Marion at Silverton, 7 p.m.

Kennedy at Portland Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Gervais/Kennedy vs. Taft, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Newberg vs. Mountainside, 8 p.m.

Girls Water Polo

Newberg vs. Mountainside, 6:45 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13

Volleyball

Newberg vs. Liberty, 6:45 p.m.

Canby at Milwaukie/Milwaukie Academy of the Arts, 6:45 p.m.

Woodburn at Corvallis, 6:15 p.m.

Kennedy at Delphian, 5:30 p.m.

Gervais at Willamina, 5:30 p.m.

Country Christian at Open Door Christian Academy, 5 p.m.

Country Christian vs. Grand View Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m. at Open Door Christian Academy

C.S. Lewis Academy at Perrydale, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Woodburn vs. South Salem, 6 p.m.

Molalla vs. Westside Christian, 6 p.m.

Gervais vs. Grand View Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Newberg at McNary, 7 p.m.

Woodburn at Wilsonville, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Country Christian, Veritas at OES XC Invitational

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

Volleyball

C.S. Lewis Academy vs. Livingstone Adventist Academy, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Canby vs. Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Canby at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Gervais, Kennedy, North Marion, St. Paul at Silver Falls Oktoberfest Invitational at Silver Falls State Park

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Football

Canby at Beaverton, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Newberg at Forest Grove, 6:45 p.m.

Woodburn vs. Crescent Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Molalla at Gladstone, 6 p.m.

Kennedy at Regis, 6 p.m.

Gervais at Delphian, 5:30 p.m.

Colton at Blanchet Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

St. Paul vs. Perrydale, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Woodburn at Lincoln, 4:15 p.m. at Buckman Field

North Marion vs. Gladstone, 4 p.m.

Gervais at Yamhill-Carlton, 4 p.m.

Kennedy at Portland Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Woodburn vs. Sherwood, 6 p.m.

Newberg vs. McDaniel, 7 p.m.

North Marion at Gladstone, 6 p.m.

Gervais/Kennedy at Yamhill-Carlton, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Football

Newberg vs. Aloha, 7 p.m.

Molalla vs. Milwaukie/Milwaukie Academy of the Arts, 7 p.m.

Woodburn vs. Tillamook, 7 p.m.

North Marion at Rainier, 7 p.m.

Jefferson vs. Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Gervais at Regis, 7 p.m.

Colton at Knappa, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

St. Paul at Stanfield, 2 p.m.

C.S. Lewis Academy vs. Southwest Christian, 6 p.m.

St. Paul vs. Crane, 3:30 p.m. at Stanfield High School

Boys Soccer

Newberg at McNary, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Newberg, Veritas at Meriwether CC Classic at Meriwether National Golf Club

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Football

St. Paul vs. Lost River, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Newberg vs. TBD, 8 a.m. at Sprague High School

Molalla vs. Riverdale, TBD at Estacada High School

Cross Country

Country Christian, Woodburn at Oregon City XC Invitational at Oregon City High School

Molalla at Northwest Classic XC 2022 at Lane Community College

C.S. Lewis Academy at Inaugural Jewell Jaunt

Girls Water Polo

Newberg vs. Gresham, 9 a.m.

Newberg vs. Lakeridge, 1 p.m.

Newberg vs. Ashland, 5 p.m.

{loadposition sub-article-02}