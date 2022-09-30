Small furry pets available for adoption in Springfield, Massachusetts
Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons
Small furry pets available for adoption in Springfield, Massachusetts
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Springfield, Massachusetts on Petfinder .
You may also like: How Springfield, Massachusetts feels about climate change
Petfinder
Rosmerta
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Artemis
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Bill and Ted
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Peggy & Angelica
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Gabrielle
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Springfield, Massachusetts
Petfinder
Hera
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Demeter
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Josie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Athos
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Mischief
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Closest national parks to Springfield, Massachusetts
Petfinder
Nutmeg
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Comments / 0