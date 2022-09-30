Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Springfield, Massachusetts

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Springfield, Massachusetts on Petfinder .

You may also like: How Springfield, Massachusetts feels about climate change

Petfinder

Rosmerta

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Artemis

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bill and Ted

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peggy & Angelica

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gabrielle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Springfield, Massachusetts

Petfinder

Hera

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Demeter

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Josie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Athos

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mischief

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Closest national parks to Springfield, Massachusetts

Petfinder

Nutmeg

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder