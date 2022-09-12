Read full article on original website
City of Chico survey gets hundreds of suggestions for making community safer for bikers and walker
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is still working on a plan to make the community more friendly to bikers and walkers. Chico Public Works Engineering said over the past month hundreds of people have submitted suggestions through this survey so far. A follow-up meeting is scheduled in the coming weeks.
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
Paradise Recovery and Rebuilding: Paradise Receives 2022 Helen Putman Award
PARADISE, Calif. - Action News Now continues to provide the latest updates on recovery and rebuilding in the Town of Paradise. Town Council Meeting on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. 1,573 Homes Rebuilt (certificate of occupancy issued) 548 Multi-Family Permit Applications Received. 437 Multi-Family Permits Issued. 354 Multi-Family Permits Rebuilt...
Chico Area Rescuers helping community with cat crisis
CHICO, Calif. - The end of summer is also "Kitten Season" and Chico Area Rescuers say they are in a crisis. Five agencies came together on Tuesday to offer up a solution to a year they say has been particularly challenging with thousands of kittens born in Butte County recently.
Annual Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show returns to Chico this weekend
CHICO, Calif. - The annual Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show is returning to the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. There will be over 30 vendors that will feature jewelry, polished rocks, mineral and fossils. There will be necklaces, cut stones and polished and specimen rocks. For the kids,...
False fire alarms repeatedly sounding off at one Chico State dorm
CHICO, Calif. - Some Chico State students are having a tough time sleeping through the night as the fire alarm at Whitney Hall keeps going off. "I kind of wish I lived in a different dorm because of how frequent it's going off,” said Olivia Hayes who is a freshman living in Whitney Hall.
Paradise Superintendent: Student involved in fight on bus had box cutters
PARADISE, Calif. - A student involved in a fight on a bus had box cutters on them, according to a memo sent out to parents by Paradise Unified Superintendent Tom Taylor. There was no confirmation the student used the box cutters to threaten the other student involved in the fight.
Forward progress stopped on Palermo Fire
PALERMO, Calif. 6:30 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that forward progress on the Palermo Fire has been stopped at around three to four acres by crews on scene. According to CAL FIRE, crews will remain at the scene for the next few hours working on full containment and control. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is investigation.
Missing Anderson woman found
ANDERSON, Calif. 8:13 P.M. UPDATE - Authorities say that Aurora Urban has been located and is now safe. The Anderson Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance. ORIGINAL POST. The Anderson Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman who is...
Oroville High student brought a weapon to campus Tuesday, school district says
OROVILLE, Calif. - An Oroville High School student is in hot water after the school says they brought a weapon to campus. The school district alerted families it happened on Tuesday at lunch, saying staff took the kid off campus and let the police know. The Oroville Police Department said...
Oroville Walmart closed after reports of credible threat
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Walmart Supercenter in Oroville is closed tonight following reports of a credible threat and an armed police response. On Thursday night, officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to 426 Cal Oak Road in Oroville after receiving reports of a credible threat at Walmart. Several officers who were armed with rifles were seen inside of the store.
Crash into Chico home causes gas leak, E. 1st Ave. reopens
CHICO, Calif. 11:26 A.M. UPDATE - A crash into a home has caused a gas leak and police to redirect traffic in Chico Tuesday morning. Just after 10:30 a.m., the Chico Police Department said East 1st Avenue between Highway 99 and Arbutus Avenue was shut down. At about 11:20 a.m., East 1st Avenue reopened.
People in Tehama County concerned over agricultural well drilling
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - As more domestic wells dry up, some people are frustrated seeing new agriculture wells going in. That's why some showed up to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Behind the doors at the meeting, supervisors were called out over how they are handling...
CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
McDonald's on Chico’s East Avenue evacuated after crash hits gas main, road reopens
CHICO, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - A crash that hit a gas main in Chico caused police to evacuate the McDonald's at East Avenue and Connors Avenue on Thursday afternoon, according to the Chico Police Department. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. in the drive-thru. It caused gas to...
Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
Fire fuel reduction projects continue around Paradise
Work is being done throughout Paradise and Magalia to help reduce fire fuels. The latest project is the Dry Creek project and it has entered into the next stage of fuels reduction. The project is funded by grant money and is made up of a collective of property owners and...
Police looking to ID suspect who stole bike in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police say they are asking for help identifying a suspect who stole a bike from the East Avenue Community Church. It is unknown when the bike was stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (530) 897-4911.
Tree work to affect nighttime traffic on Highway 99 in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans will be doing tree work on Highway 99 in Chico starting on Thursday. This will cause lane and ramp closures between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Highway 99 between Skyway and Garner Lane on Sundays through Thursdays. No two consecutive ramps will be closed concurrently, Caltrans said.
Tow truck driver who risked his own safety receives award from Willows CHP
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Willows CHP awarded Bryce Martin with a Certificate of Community Service on Thursday for helping someone stopped in the traffic lanes of Interstate 5. Officers say Martin, who is a tow truck driver, helped CHP arrest an intoxicated driver. The CHP said Martin risked his own...
