Read full article on original website
Related
Kennewick detectives track down suspect in drive-by shooting in busy parking lot
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Remember when the Kennewick Police Department released security camera footage in hopes of finding a suspect accused of shooting at another driver in a crowded parking lot? One month later, a suspect has been arrested. According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department, 20-year-old Diego...
Pasco driver flips car off side of road, everyone escapes without injury
PASCO, Wash. — No one was injured in a scary car accident that left a passenger vehicle smoking and flipped on its side off the side of a road on the north side of Pasco, just before entering the rural sections of Franklin County. According to a social media...
5 teens now charged with murder after shootout outside Pasco party. Youngest is 15
3 previous suspects are gang affiliated, but police have not said if the shooting was gang-related.
Suspect jailed after shootout with police and a standoff in a stranger’s Kennewick apartment
He’s already been to prison for a drive-by shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect broke West Richland coffee stand’s window, tossed fecal matter inside
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Deputies are searching for information about a potential felony in which an unidentified suspect broke the window of a coffee stand and tossed something obscene inside. According to the West Richland Police Department, the suspect can be seen on surveillance footage approaching the Coffee Town...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Wanted man in custody after standoff at Clearwater Bay apartments
KENNEWICK, Wa.- UPDATE: 9:22 p.m. The standoff around Clearwater Bay apartments followed a "top offender round-up," according to KPD Lieutenant Jason Kiel, looking for suspects that "cause constant crime in the area." A detective recognized a wanted suspect around the 5200 block of Clearwater Avenue around 6:18 p.m. The 26-year-old male had felony warrants in and out of the state and current charges for felony assault with a gun, according to Kiel, so officers on scene called for additional resources.
Search for ‘top offenders’ leads to hours-long standoff in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A police operation to track down ‘top offenders’ in the Tri-Cities led to a standoff Tuesday night that shut down a busy intersection for several hours. “The agencies involved were looking for people who have been causing constant crime in the area,” explained Kennewick Police Lt. Jason Kiel. It’s not clear if the 26-year-old suspect was on...
Richland police and school investigating ‘dangerous’ fight video that went viral
It shows about a half-dozen students kicking a teen in the head and torso.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yaktrinews.com
‘Disturbing and heartbreaking,’ Video shows teens beating Richland High student
RICHLAND, Wash. — “She showed me and right away I said this is not cool,” Christopher Lee McQuilken said. The father saw the video on his daughter’s Snapchat account on Tuesday. “It was disturbing and it was kind of heartbreaking,” he said. At first, the...
Crashed, Abandoned Van Found in Canal Southeast of Kennewick
Few details are known at this time, but somebody abandoned their minivan. The WSP is still searching for the driver, and possibly occupants, of this minivan. Tuesday morning, a call came in from other drivers about this red van, which was nose down, crashed in a canal on State Route 397.
“Fighting the good fight:” Husky shot in the head continues recovery
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A husky found shot in the head in Franklin County last Saturday, Sept. 10 may be on the way to recovery. The dog had been found in the area of Larkspur Road. Residents had reported the injured animal to the Franklin County Sheriff’s office.
Yakima Herald Republic
Charges dropped against teen suspect in Cinco de Mayo shooting in Sunnyside
First-degree assault charges were dismissed Wednesday against a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and injuring five innocent people during a gang clash at a Cinco de Mayo festival in downtown Sunnyside earlier this year. The shooting occurred when rival gangs clashed at the public street festival. A 35-year-old man was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sunnyside business owner faces 12 felony charges over sale of tainted fruit juice
YAKIMA, Wash. — An 80-year-old business owner from Sunnyside has been indicted on 12 charges related to sale and distribution of unsafe, mislabled and tainted fruit juice products between October 2012 and June 2019. According to the announcement from Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Mary Ann Bliesner faces felonies for fraud, conspiracy, false statements...
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Connell woman who once served as Mesa’s city clerk arrested for theft of city funds
PASCO - The former clerk of a small town in north Franklin County is behind bars this week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release announcing the arrest Danni Lee Speelman of Connell. Speelman is the former Clerk/Treasurer for the City of Mesa. She was arrested on...
Your Child Is Hurt! New Scam Entraps Tri-Cities Area Familys
Watch out! There is a new scam in the Tri-Cities area that is preying on the most important things to us, our family!. The Prosser School District has issued a warning to parents about a local new scam that multiple parents of their students fell for. The warning says that these parents received a phone call stating that their child had been injured.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice
YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
elkhornmediagroup.com
Student arrested for bringing firearm to school
KENNEWICK – A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a firearm at Southridge High School. At 11:15 a.m., school staff were notified that a student on campus may have a firearm. Working together, school security, the school resource officer and an additional officer who was at the location immediately identified and isolated the student. The student was immediately taken into custody after he was found to be in possession of the firearm and later transported to the Benton-Franklin County Juvenile Justice Center and booked on firearms related charges.
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Kennewick on Tuesday morning. The collision investigators reported that a red hatchback was turning right onto Quinault Avenue from the Columbia Square Shopping Mall parking lot. The driver of the hatchback failed to stop on the way out and...
Family and friends remember Xavier Y. Zavala, fallen Kennewick Marine
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A fallen United States Marine and Kennewick native was brought home today. Xavier Y. Zavala was actively involved in the community, from wrestling at Kamiakin High School, to volunteering every boat race weekend. He will be missed by many. Family said after graduating, he immediately enlisted...
KPD asking for help finding missing vulnerable adult
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department are looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of W 10th Ave in Kennewick around 10 p.m. Sunday evening, Sept. 11 for a missing person report. They were advised Carely Verduzco had left home approximately one hour...
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1