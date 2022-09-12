ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
City
Home, WA
UPDATE: Wanted man in custody after standoff at Clearwater Bay apartments

KENNEWICK, Wa.- UPDATE: 9:22 p.m. The standoff around Clearwater Bay apartments followed a "top offender round-up," according to KPD Lieutenant Jason Kiel, looking for suspects that "cause constant crime in the area." A detective recognized a wanted suspect around the 5200 block of Clearwater Avenue around 6:18 p.m. The 26-year-old male had felony warrants in and out of the state and current charges for felony assault with a gun, according to Kiel, so officers on scene called for additional resources.
KENNEWICK, WA
Search for ‘top offenders’ leads to hours-long standoff in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A police operation to track down ‘top offenders’ in the Tri-Cities led to a standoff Tuesday night that shut down a busy intersection for several hours. “The agencies involved were looking for people who have been causing constant crime in the area,” explained Kennewick Police Lt. Jason Kiel.  It’s not clear if the 26-year-old suspect was on...
KENNEWICK, WA
Charges dropped against teen suspect in Cinco de Mayo shooting in Sunnyside

First-degree assault charges were dismissed Wednesday against a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and injuring five innocent people during a gang clash at a Cinco de Mayo festival in downtown Sunnyside earlier this year. The shooting occurred when rival gangs clashed at the public street festival. A 35-year-old man was...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Public Safety
Sunnyside business owner faces 12 felony charges over sale of tainted fruit juice

YAKIMA, Wash. — An 80-year-old business owner from Sunnyside has been indicted on 12 charges related to sale and distribution of unsafe, mislabled and tainted fruit juice products between October 2012 and June 2019. According to the announcement from Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Mary Ann Bliesner faces felonies for fraud, conspiracy, false statements...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Your Child Is Hurt! New Scam Entraps Tri-Cities Area Familys

Watch out! There is a new scam in the Tri-Cities area that is preying on the most important things to us, our family!. The Prosser School District has issued a warning to parents about a local new scam that multiple parents of their students fell for. The warning says that these parents received a phone call stating that their child had been injured.
PROSSER, WA
Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice

YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Student arrested for bringing firearm to school

KENNEWICK – A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a firearm at Southridge High School. At 11:15 a.m., school staff were notified that a student on campus may have a firearm. Working together, school security, the school resource officer and an additional officer who was at the location immediately identified and isolated the student. The student was immediately taken into custody after he was found to be in possession of the firearm and later transported to the Benton-Franklin County Juvenile Justice Center and booked on firearms related charges.
KENNEWICK, WA
Pasco WA
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

