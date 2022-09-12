KENNEWICK – A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a firearm at Southridge High School. At 11:15 a.m., school staff were notified that a student on campus may have a firearm. Working together, school security, the school resource officer and an additional officer who was at the location immediately identified and isolated the student. The student was immediately taken into custody after he was found to be in possession of the firearm and later transported to the Benton-Franklin County Juvenile Justice Center and booked on firearms related charges.

