A white husky found shot in the head several days ago, left for dead is recovering. The female dog was found last Saturday on Larkspur Road in Franklin County. Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue has taken over the financial responsibility for helping "Rikki" to heal. Executive Director Andrea Moreno said, "Rikki is the luckiest unlucky dog ever. How her skull didn't fracture, how the Sheriff's Deputies were able to race her over to the emergency vet, everything fell into place for her. She really has a guardian angel looking out for her."

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO