Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t show up at the Tri-Cities All Senior Picnic on Thursday. Here’s why
A Vegas theme and barbecue chicken were planned for this year’s picnic.
Crashed, Abandoned Van Found in Canal Southeast of Kennewick
Few details are known at this time, but somebody abandoned their minivan. The WSP is still searching for the driver, and possibly occupants, of this minivan. Tuesday morning, a call came in from other drivers about this red van, which was nose down, crashed in a canal on State Route 397.
nbcrightnow.com
Rollover delays traffic on I-182 in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- A rollover crash on I-182 in Pasco around 10:30 a.m. is blocking traffic. The crash happened near where highway 395 connects to I-182 near CBC. The Washington State Patrol and Pasco Police are on scene. Drivers should expect delays in the area, until a tow truck arrives and...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice
YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Time Of Remembrance To Hold Final Tri-Cities Gathering
It started in 2007 when a TOR committee pulled together a team of volunteers and held the first Tri Cities Remembrance event. It was a way for Shirley Schmunk of Richland to honor her son Jerimiah, who was killed serving his country. His vehicle came under attack by rocket propelled grenade and small arms fire near Baghdad in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
nbcrightnow.com
Speed a factor in motorcycle crash near Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, COUNTY.- A motorcycle crash shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, September, 14th, sent a man to the hospital. The accident happened in the southbound lane of State Route 125 near milepost 8, about two miles north of Walla Walla. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the driver...
Registration Now Open for Tri-Cities Most Popular Thanksgiving Tradition
Registration is NOW open for an annual Tri-Cities Tradition. The 2022 American Red Cross Turkey Trot is presented by Gesa Credit Union. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in this year's event on Thursday, November 24th at Columbia Park in Kennewick. For the last two years,...
Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits
KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 12, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Pasco driver flips car off side of road, everyone escapes without injury
PASCO, Wash. — No one was injured in a scary car accident that left a passenger vehicle smoking and flipped on its side off the side of a road on the north side of Pasco, just before entering the rural sections of Franklin County. According to a social media...
Chronicle
SUV vs. Elk in Eastern Washington Leaves 2 Animals Dead, 2 People at Hospital
Two elk were killed on Highway 240 near Horn Rapids Dam and the Richland city limits, and two people were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. A 2017 Ford Explorer heading northwest hit the animals a little after 5:30 a.m., said Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol.
SUV vs. elk near Hanford leaves 2 animals dead, 2 people at hospital
Mating season means more elk and deer crashes in the fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Traffic alert | Nighttime construction causing slowdowns on Highway 395
Expect congestion and four-way flaggers in the construction zone.
Sunnyside business owner faces 12 felony charges over sale of tainted fruit juice
YAKIMA, Wash. — An 80-year-old business owner from Sunnyside has been indicted on 12 charges related to sale and distribution of unsafe, mislabled and tainted fruit juice products between October 2012 and June 2019. According to the announcement from Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Mary Ann Bliesner faces felonies for fraud, conspiracy, false statements...
High cost of food creates stress, tough decisions for central Washington families
Reyna Mendoza Lopez pushed a stroller packed with bread, watermelon and fresh produce up Euclid Avenue in Grandview. Two women walked beside her. They, too, pushed strollers and they, too, carried groceries. All three were on their way back to an apartment complex where Mendoza Lopez was visiting her sister....
This New Bakery is a Hidden Gem and Within Driving Distance from Yakima
I'm a big fan of locally-sourced baked goods. There's a few places in Yakima and the Yakima Valley to grab something along those lines. For the past couple of months, I've heard about this amazing place seated in humble Prosser, Washington. I finally had a chance to stop by and I'm glad I did.
Christ the King Hosts Popular Sausage Fest This Weekend in Richland
I look forward to it every year, however, I've never actually experienced it. Christ the King's 46th annual Sausage Fest taking place this weekend at the school on Stevens Drive in Richland. It's the primary fundraising event for the Catholic school. It's an annual event that's taken place since 1976. It's also the Tri-Cities' 3rd largest event.
whitmanwire.com
Mourning an icon – Walla Walla weeps for Alder Street Goodwill
217 East Alder Street sits vacant as the fall semester starts – an empty shell of the divine sanctuary it once was. The downtown Goodwill was a source of fire fits, themed party get-ups and the ever addicting trinkets. But now, our desks and window sills sit bare, naked of any ceramic cows with aprons or of any strange photo frames with bizarre, semi-religious phrases written on them.
Suspect broke West Richland coffee stand’s window, tossed fecal matter inside
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Deputies are searching for information about a potential felony in which an unidentified suspect broke the window of a coffee stand and tossed something obscene inside. According to the West Richland Police Department, the suspect can be seen on surveillance footage approaching the Coffee Town...
Tri-Cities Pup Shot in Head is on the Mend, How Can You Help?
A white husky found shot in the head several days ago, left for dead is recovering. The female dog was found last Saturday on Larkspur Road in Franklin County. Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue has taken over the financial responsibility for helping "Rikki" to heal. Executive Director Andrea Moreno said, "Rikki is the luckiest unlucky dog ever. How her skull didn't fracture, how the Sheriff's Deputies were able to race her over to the emergency vet, everything fell into place for her. She really has a guardian angel looking out for her."
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2