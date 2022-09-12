Read full article on original website
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
CBS 46
Subway to reopen after murder over mayo
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Subway on Northside Drive has been closed ever since a worker was killed there in June. It’s now set to reopen at the end of this month. There will be no dine-in option when it reopens, for the safety of the employees. Customers can head through the drive-thru or a walk-up window.
CBS 46
Gunna Fest to be held in College Park Sept. 17
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Despite his recent legal troubles, rapper and Atlanta native Gunna will hold Gunna Fest 2022 Sept. 17. The festival will be held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old National Hwy. in College Park. It will begin at noon and run until 6 p.m. Gunna is teaming up with Goodr Grocery Store to provide rides, games and food.
CBS 46
Atlanta legend, rapper T.I. to headline Stockbridge Amphitheater Sept. 16
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta native and rap legend T.I. was announced as a headliner at the Stockbridge Amphitheater concert on Sept. 16. The show will be opened by fellow Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame and rap group Dem Franchise Boyz. The multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning rapper has released 10...
CBS 46
Atlanta Mayor proclaims Sept. 16 ‘Nappy Roots Day’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta will declare Sept. 16 “Nappy Roots Day” at an event hosted by the rap group’s brewery, Atlantucky Brewing. The proclamation will “celebrate Nappy Roots’ numerous contributions to the City of Atlanta through their philanthropic efforts.”. The ceremony will begin at...
How Atlanta Became a City I Barely Recognize
Atlanta’s growth over the past half century has delivered great prosperity. But it's also the capital of yawning racial disparities.
cohaitungchi.com
Top Things to Do During Winter in Atlanta, Georgia
Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta in the winter |...
CBS 46
Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park
Restaurant Report Card: Brandi's Hot Dogs wins golden spatula award. Atlanta woman talks about fondness of royal family. Atlanta woman talks about fondness of royal family. 9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. 9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting...
CBS 46
Kemp announces $100M+ to expand Grady’s bed capacity
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, along with DeKalb and Fulton county political leaders, announced Thursday a cash infusion of $130 million to expand bed capacity at Grady Memorial Hospital. The announcement comes after Wellstar Health System announced earlier this month it is closing Atlanta Medical Center, leaving the...
CBS 46
East Point to hold ‘Salsa in the City’ Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - East Point will hold a “Salsa in the City” event Sept. 24 in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Visitors can dance the night away in a uniquely Hispanic style. The event will feature a live salsa band and salsa instructor to walk visitors through the dance style, food vendors and a DJ.
Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back
Mayor Andre Dickens’ office privately pushed back this week after Mary Norwood — the two-time mayoral candidate who made a return to the Atlanta City Council this year — publicly criticized the city government and accused officials of neglecting Buckhead.
Bears caught on camera passing through metro Atlanta front yards
ROSWELL, Ga. — If you’re traveling through the north Georgia mountains, you might expect to see a bear or two casually walking around. If you’re in metro Atlanta, the chance of spotting of a bear is much lower. But after several sightings in the area, that chance isn’t zero.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Le Diner en Blanc returns to Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 8th annual Le Diner en Blanc returns to Atlanta Sept. 24! Guests to this high-class event must wear all white and bring their own white table settings. The event’s location is kept secret; guests meet at a departure point, where their table leaders will bring...
Atlanta Magazine
Clairmont Road: Atlanta’s other international restaurant row
It starts on the Decatur Square and ends at Peachtree Boulevard; at Scott Boulevard, its name changes from Clairemont Avenue (as the original developer, whose daughter was named Claire, intended) to Clairmont Road. For those traveling from the southeast side of town, it’s a shortcut to Buford Highway; a route to the Atlanta Greek Festival, held in September at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation; and an overall enlightening cultural journey amid many international businesses and places frequented by the gourmet crowd.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Was the shutdown of an Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant racially motivated?
In 2017, Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against Dekalb County, stating that the restaurant’s shutdown violated the company's constitutional rights to equal protection. Five years later, 11th Circuit judges are deciding wether or not that was the case, and if business can be the victim racially-motivated discrimination.
beckersspine.com
7 things to know about Peachtree Orthopedics
Peachtree Orthopedics is a specialized orthopedic clinic based in Atlanta, and has been in operation for 70 years. 1. Peachtree has 35 fellowship trained physicians. 2. Peachtree has two ASCs — in Perimeter, Ga., and Piedmont, Ga. 3. Peacthree has four MRI locations, 10 physical therapy locations and nine...
Atlanta Magazine
Is there room for longtime residents in “that new Atlanta”?
It’s a sunny afternoon, and Quincey Patterson is parked outside his childhood home on South Eugenia Place. He’s reminiscing about growing up in Grove Park and Bankhead, when the area was bustling with kids walking to school, playing in the streets, throwing footballs, and riding bikes. “Until that streetlight came on, we were out here every day,” he recalls on his mixtape Westside of Atlanta.
Prominent Atlanta-based attorney drowns near coastal home
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A prominent Atlanta-based attorney died over the weekend after he drowned near his coastal home. The Brunswick News reports rescue crews pulled 55-year-old Page Pate from the water after he was swept offshore from strong currents off St. Simons Island. Officials said his teen son also got caught in the riptide […]
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Clothing brand empowers young girls
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s important that student dress for success in the new school year, especially for young girls. Owner Chambless Kalka and designer Mallory Atkins of the Cake for Dinner clothing brand stopped by CBS 46 to show off their brand’s clothes and talk about how it empowers young girls.
Atlanta Magazine
Southwest Atlanta’s rising restaurant hot spot
When Shema Fulton moved to the Cascade Heights area in 2009, she found herself driving to Buckhead on the weekends to eat out—there weren’t a lot of full-service restaurants in her new neighborhood. But she saw an opportunity: Originally from Philadelphia, Fulton had a successful restaurant in her hometown called Baltimore Crab & Seafood and started making plans to open an outpost on Cascade. Some investors were skeptical about the prospects of a full-service seafood restaurant in the predominantly Black area, even though it has some of the city’s lowest crime rates and highest home values. However, a chance conversation with Magic Johnson—at the time, the retired basketball player owned a Starbucks on Cascade Road and a TGI Fridays at Greenbriar—solidified her decision.
