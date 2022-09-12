ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Subway to reopen after murder over mayo

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Subway on Northside Drive has been closed ever since a worker was killed there in June. It’s now set to reopen at the end of this month. There will be no dine-in option when it reopens, for the safety of the employees. Customers can head through the drive-thru or a walk-up window.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Gunna Fest to be held in College Park Sept. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Despite his recent legal troubles, rapper and Atlanta native Gunna will hold Gunna Fest 2022 Sept. 17. The festival will be held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old National Hwy. in College Park. It will begin at noon and run until 6 p.m. Gunna is teaming up with Goodr Grocery Store to provide rides, games and food.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Mayor proclaims Sept. 16 ‘Nappy Roots Day’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta will declare Sept. 16 “Nappy Roots Day” at an event hosted by the rap group’s brewery, Atlantucky Brewing. The proclamation will “celebrate Nappy Roots’ numerous contributions to the City of Atlanta through their philanthropic efforts.”. The ceremony will begin at...
ATLANTA, GA
cohaitungchi.com

Top Things to Do During Winter in Atlanta, Georgia

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta in the winter |...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park

Restaurant Report Card: Brandi's Hot Dogs wins golden spatula award. Atlanta woman talks about fondness of royal family. Atlanta woman talks about fondness of royal family. 9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. 9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting...
ROSWELL, GA
CBS 46

Kemp announces $100M+ to expand Grady’s bed capacity

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, along with DeKalb and Fulton county political leaders, announced Thursday a cash infusion of $130 million to expand bed capacity at Grady Memorial Hospital. The announcement comes after Wellstar Health System announced earlier this month it is closing Atlanta Medical Center, leaving the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

East Point to hold ‘Salsa in the City’ Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - East Point will hold a “Salsa in the City” event Sept. 24 in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Visitors can dance the night away in a uniquely Hispanic style. The event will feature a live salsa band and salsa instructor to walk visitors through the dance style, food vendors and a DJ.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Le Diner en Blanc returns to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 8th annual Le Diner en Blanc returns to Atlanta Sept. 24! Guests to this high-class event must wear all white and bring their own white table settings. The event’s location is kept secret; guests meet at a departure point, where their table leaders will bring...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Clairmont Road: Atlanta’s other international restaurant row

It starts on the Decatur Square and ends at Peachtree Boulevard; at Scott Boulevard, its name changes from Clairemont Avenue (as the original developer, whose daughter was named Claire, intended) to Clairmont Road. For those traveling from the southeast side of town, it’s a shortcut to Buford Highway; a route to the Atlanta Greek Festival, held in September at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation; and an overall enlightening cultural journey amid many international businesses and places frequented by the gourmet crowd.
ATLANTA, GA
beckersspine.com

7 things to know about Peachtree Orthopedics

Peachtree Orthopedics is a specialized orthopedic clinic based in Atlanta, and has been in operation for 70 years. 1. Peachtree has 35 fellowship trained physicians. 2. Peachtree has two ASCs — in Perimeter, Ga., and Piedmont, Ga. 3. Peacthree has four MRI locations, 10 physical therapy locations and nine...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Is there room for longtime residents in “that new Atlanta”?

It’s a sunny afternoon, and Quincey Patterson is parked outside his childhood home on South Eugenia Place. He’s reminiscing about growing up in Grove Park and Bankhead, when the area was bustling with kids walking to school, playing in the streets, throwing footballs, and riding bikes. “Until that streetlight came on, we were out here every day,” he recalls on his mixtape Westside of Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Prominent Atlanta-based attorney drowns near coastal home

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A prominent Atlanta-based attorney died over the weekend after he drowned near his coastal home. The Brunswick News reports rescue crews pulled 55-year-old Page Pate from the water after he was swept offshore from strong currents off St. Simons Island.  Officials said his teen son also got caught in the riptide […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Clothing brand empowers young girls

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s important that student dress for success in the new school year, especially for young girls. Owner Chambless Kalka and designer Mallory Atkins of the Cake for Dinner clothing brand stopped by CBS 46 to show off their brand’s clothes and talk about how it empowers young girls.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Southwest Atlanta’s rising restaurant hot spot

When Shema Fulton moved to the Cascade Heights area in 2009, she found herself driving to Buckhead on the weekends to eat out—there weren’t a lot of full-service restaurants in her new neighborhood. But she saw an opportunity: Originally from Philadelphia, Fulton had a successful restaurant in her hometown called Baltimore Crab & Seafood and started making plans to open an outpost on Cascade. Some investors were skeptical about the prospects of a full-service seafood restaurant in the predominantly Black area, even though it has some of the city’s lowest crime rates and highest home values. However, a chance conversation with Magic Johnson—at the time, the retired basketball player owned a Starbucks on Cascade Road and a TGI Fridays at Greenbriar—solidified her decision.
ATLANTA, GA

