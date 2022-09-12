Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Big Country Hymn Sing Sept. 23Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
You're Invited to HSU Family Weekend Sept. 23-24Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Leadership Announcement!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU's speakLIFE Campaign Enters Promotion PhaseHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
WATCH: Time lapse footage of Downtown Abilene hotel
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Great progress has been made on a new hotel construction in Downtown Abilene! Hilton DoubleTree said floors have been finished and siding is being added. Check out this progress footage shared by Big Country Aerial Imagery: Ground first broke on Abilene’s Downtown Hotel and Convention Center in November 2021 and it’s […]
Twisted Root Burger Co. officially open for business in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twisted Root Burger Co. is officially open for business in Abilene. Their newest location is open at the Allen Ridge shopping center on the 2400 block of N Judge Ely Blvd from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The […]
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
Why is my car sticky? Local garden expert explains cause of ‘honeydew’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the past week or so, you may have noticed a sticky film on your car. Although many people think it is tree sap, the owner of a local garden center said it – surprisingly – is something entirely different. “The sap comes from actually an insect, and it’s actually referred […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LIST: Abilene 2022 Halloween & Fall events
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Although still warm out, the changing of seasons can already be felt through dropped temperatures, more wind and sporadic rains – along with pumpkin spiced drinks and treats at your favorite stores and, of course, the West Texas Fair & Rodeo. Fall officially begins Thursday, September 22. To mark the fun […]
HAPPENING NOW: Wreck causes power outage, traffic diversion in southeast Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A wreck caused a power outage and traffic diversion in southeast Abilene Thursday morning. The wreck happened on the 3900 block of Wake Forest Lane around 9:30 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC an oil truck grabbed a low-hanging line, taking down two power poles in the area. […]
GALLERY: KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo killed 20 years ago, still no arrests made
Editor‘s Note: BigCountryHomepage.com will air an online special Sunday in honor of 20 years since Jennifer’s death, with exclusive interviews with investigators, as well as Jennifer’s family, co-workers, and friends. Stay tuned! ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo was brutally raped and killed in her Abilene apartment 20 years ago in a murder case […]
COMING SOON: Schedule released for Abilene’s first-ever pride parade & festival
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A full schedule of events has been released for Abilene’s first-ever pride parade and festival. The event is set to take place in downtown Abilene, beginning at N 1st Street and Pine Street around 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, followed by a festival at the Festival Gardens by the Abilene Zoo […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dog attacked during Abilene animal shelter burglary finds love, safety with foster family
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – After the Abilene Animal Services building was burglarized three weeks ago, the suspect let many dogs loose. Releasing the dogs resulted in lots of injuries and even one death. One of the pups released was George. George is doing great now, thanks to his foster family but when he was found, […]
Owners of Tuscola convenience store fight to sell alcohol, vote goes on November ballot
TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For those traveling between Abilene and Tuscola on U.S. Highway 83/84, there’s not much in the way of gas or convenience stores, save for the Hilltop gas station – which is cash only. This is where Dale Rankin and his fellow partners stepped into build a Bowie’s Travel Center just three […]
West Texas Fair & Rodeo’s ‘Dr. Pepper Man’ passes after 64 years of service, leaving legacy to son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Known to some as the Dr. Pepper Man at the West Texas Fair & Rodeo, and to many others simply as Van, Eberle Van Meter passed away in early September. His work for both 7-Up and Dr. Pepper took him to the fair, where he reportedly loved working the most. “That […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abilene ISD bus hits cow on way home from football game
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene ISD school bus hit a cow while on the way home from a football game earlier this week. The crash happened while the Craig Middle School 7th Grade football team was on their way home from a game in San Angelo Monday evening. Students and staff were not injured […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Hundreds Without Power Across the Northern Concho Valley
MILES, TX – AEP Texas is reporting an electrical power outage for a large portion of northern Tom Green County. The effected cities are Bronte, Miles, Robert Lee, Rowena, and some parts of Winters. The cause of the outage has not been shared but the City of Miles is...
Get Ready for the 10th Annual Buddy Walk Set for Saturday, September 17th
Get your best walking shoes ready. The 10th Annual Buddy Walk is coming to Abilene on September 17th conducted by The Upside Down Club. The Upside Down Club was started as a reach out to those families who have a loved one with Downs syndrome. Its mission is to promote awareness and acceptance of those in our community with Downs syndrome. Monthly get-togethers and events are held with one such being the annual Buddy Walk each September.
The Kiwanis Club of Abilene Pancake Day for 2022 is Back September 24th
The Kiwanis Club of Abilene is hosting its annual feeding feast known as the "Pancake Day and Auction." This year the Kiwanis Club of Abilene will be having their Pancake Day and Auction on Saturday, September 24th, beginning at 8 AM. Yep, the Kiwanis Pancake Day and Auction is back...
Crime Reports: Abilene teen says unknown suspect shot out his back window while driving
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of Griffith Road – Theft of Property A victim reported several items were […]
Peppa Pig’s Exciting Adventure Is Coming to Abilene This Holiday Season
Moms, Dads get ready because the kids are gonna be asking about going to see Peppa Pig Live. Peppa pig is bringing her holiday adventure to the Big Country at the Abilene Convention Center. The adventure begins on Thursday, November 17th, and tickets for this family-friendly musical experience go on sale Friday, September 16th.
Jewelry heist: $24,000 in jewels stolen from Mall of Abilene, 6 arrested
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – About $24,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from multiple jewelers around Abilene, ending with six arrests at the Mall of Abilene Thursday. According to a press release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), a group was reported to have been ‘casing’ at least five jewelry stores in town. The group […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested after walking around with store with 2×4, causing alarm
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of S 8th Street – Burglary of Vehicle A victim reported their vehicle was […]
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
Abilene, TX
663
Followers
1K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT
KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1470kyyw.com
Comments / 0