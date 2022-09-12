Read full article on original website
Crashed, Abandoned Van Found in Canal Southeast of Kennewick
Few details are known at this time, but somebody abandoned their minivan. The WSP is still searching for the driver, and possibly occupants, of this minivan. Tuesday morning, a call came in from other drivers about this red van, which was nose down, crashed in a canal on State Route 397.
Registration Now Open for Tri-Cities Most Popular Thanksgiving Tradition
Registration is NOW open for an annual Tri-Cities Tradition. The 2022 American Red Cross Turkey Trot is presented by Gesa Credit Union. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in this year's event on Thursday, November 24th at Columbia Park in Kennewick. For the last two years,...
Time Of Remembrance To Hold Final Tri-Cities Gathering
It started in 2007 when a TOR committee pulled together a team of volunteers and held the first Tri Cities Remembrance event. It was a way for Shirley Schmunk of Richland to honor her son Jerimiah, who was killed serving his country. His vehicle came under attack by rocket propelled grenade and small arms fire near Baghdad in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Christ the King Hosts Popular Sausage Fest This Weekend in Richland
I look forward to it every year, however, I've never actually experienced it. Christ the King's 46th annual Sausage Fest taking place this weekend at the school on Stevens Drive in Richland. It's the primary fundraising event for the Catholic school. It's an annual event that's taken place since 1976. It's also the Tri-Cities' 3rd largest event.
Winco Parking Lot Chase Shooter Arrested in Oregon
The suspect accused of shooting at a truck that was chasing them, in Kennewick back in August has been arrested. On August 12th, around 1:30 PM Kennewick Police were called to the parking lot at Winco Foods in the 4600 block of West Clearwater. According to witnesses as well as...
Free Richland Library Event Thursday Features Astronaut Kayla Barron
Richland Native And Astronaut Kayla Barron Will Speak At Richland Library. Few people know what it likes to have been in space much less lived in space for an extended period. One Richland High School graduate has been there and now she wants to share her experience of flying to the stars.
Evacuations Ordered in Umatilla County after Wildfire There
(Hermiston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Fire District One says they had to shut down U.S. Highway 730 from McNary to Hat Rock due to four wildfires totaling roughly 100-acres that forced the evacuation of a campground and two homes Wednesday afternoon. This broke out at 1:10pm. No reports of any injuries.
Your Child Is Hurt! New Scam Entraps Tri-Cities Area Familys
Watch out! There is a new scam in the Tri-Cities area that is preying on the most important things to us, our family!. The Prosser School District has issued a warning to parents about a local new scam that multiple parents of their students fell for. The warning says that these parents received a phone call stating that their child had been injured.
Former Mesa City Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and other investigators say the woman tried to cover up the theft. Former Mesa Treasurer/City Clerk arrested in Richland. According to information released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office by way of Commander Monty Huber, the former treasurer/city clerk in Mesa is in jail. Danni...
One in Custody After Kennewick Officer-Involved Shooting
(Kennewick, WA) -- Gunfire exchanged between a fleeing suspect and a Kennewick Police Officer. This happened Tuesday night around 6:15 during a planned “top offender round-up” in conjunction with the Richland Police Department and the Benton County Sheriffs Office. A KPD detective saw 26-year-old Anthony Logan Martinez-Mata who was known by KPD detectives and was wanted on a felony assault charge involving a firearm and was also known to have several felony warrants. An officer tried to contact Martinez-Mata but he fled into an apartment complex. As the KPD officer attempted contact, Martinez-Mata grabbed a gun and fired multiple shots at the officer. The KPD officer returned fire. Martinez-Mata then retreated into an apartment. The resident of the apartment fled out a back window and contacted police. KPD officers contained Martinez-Mata to the apartment.
Kennewick Police Respond to Firearms Incident at Southridge High
Thanks to a notification given to a teacher and then the school's resource officer, no one was hurt or threatened. 16-year-old student at Southridge High arrested for possession of firearm. According to Kennewick Police Commander Aaron Klem, the incident occurred around 11:15 AM. Klem said in a release that staff...
