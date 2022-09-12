(Kennewick, WA) -- Gunfire exchanged between a fleeing suspect and a Kennewick Police Officer. This happened Tuesday night around 6:15 during a planned “top offender round-up” in conjunction with the Richland Police Department and the Benton County Sheriffs Office. A KPD detective saw 26-year-old Anthony Logan Martinez-Mata who was known by KPD detectives and was wanted on a felony assault charge involving a firearm and was also known to have several felony warrants. An officer tried to contact Martinez-Mata but he fled into an apartment complex. As the KPD officer attempted contact, Martinez-Mata grabbed a gun and fired multiple shots at the officer. The KPD officer returned fire. Martinez-Mata then retreated into an apartment. The resident of the apartment fled out a back window and contacted police. KPD officers contained Martinez-Mata to the apartment.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO