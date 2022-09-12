ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Borderland Fest. in East Aurora

Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
EAST AURORA, NY
Lady A Returning To Buffalo After Rehab?

After a stint in rehab, country music superstar group Lady A has rescheduled their concert in Buffalo, New York. The 'Request Line Tour' was scheduled to make a stop at Shea's Performing Arts Center in September. On August 4, Lady A posted on Facebook that they were going to postpone their concerts due to band member Charles Kelley beginning to get sober.
BUFFALO, NY
Bemus Point to Celebrate the Changing of Seasons with Annual Fall Fest

BEMUS POINT, NY (Erie News Now) – To celebrate the changing of the seasons, Bemus Point’s Annual Fall Fest will be held on September 16th through 18th. The celebration of summer changing into autumn will include a street market, a petting zoo, open houses, live music and seasonal food & drink specials.
BEMUS POINT, NY
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 16 - September 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Buffalo Sabres will hold a Fan Fest on Saturday and Sunday. The Fan Fest events will take place in Alumni Plaza and the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center. On Saturday the fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the Fan Fest, the Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in a Prospects Challenge that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. There will be a round-robin tournament with prospects from each team playing in games at LECOM Harborcenter. You can find more information on the Fan Fest here and more information on the Prospects Challenge here.
BUFFALO, NY
WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant

I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
5 Superstars Your Kids Can Meet At World’s Largest Yard Sale

This is weekend is perfect for all the deal seekers in Western New York, but this year the World's Largest Sale is going to be a family event. Besides having a chance to shop for great deals from vintage clothing to outdoor signs, and toys, you can bring your kids along to the event and they will have a chance to meet and greet with some of their favorite characters from their favorite TV shows and movies.
HAMBURG, NY
Inaugural Mafia Boat Parade

On Saturday, September 17, a Mafia Boat Parade is scheduled to take place. The boat regatta, in support of the Buffalo Bills, is the first of its kind to take place in Buffalo. The idea to host the parade along the Buffalo River was formulated by Ashleigh Dopp who is a member of the Water Buffalo Club 716.
BUFFALO, NY
Bills Mafia Boat Parade to set sail this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans are taking their love of the team to the water this weekend for the first-ever Bills Mafia Boat Parade. Ashleigh Dopp and Brandon Bova of Buffalo Cycle Boats are hosting the event. They joined News 4 at 4 on Wednesday to talk more about it. The full interview can […]
BUFFALO, NY
9/16-9/17: Williamsville Fall Fest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Williamsville Fall Fest returns to Island Park in Williamsville, NY this Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Scarecrow Building - Mischler’s Florist, 118 S. Forest Road. 5:00 pm Beer Tent Opens on Island Park - 5565 Main Street. 7:00 pm...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Excelsior Orthopaedics opens New York location

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Excelsior Orthopaedics is expanding its footprint with a new location, Buffalo Business First reported Sept. 15. The practice is opening a 3,500-square-foot site at Sahlen's Sports Park, a 200,000-square-foot indoor sports facility, the report said. Excelsior will offer services including physical therapy and sports training at the location.
BUFFALO, NY
17 Essential Restaurants to Try This Fall 2022

Every season we round up the most noteworthy new restaurants that have opened in the past few months. Our pants are tight, our wallets slim, but there’s food to be devoured and so we trek on. Here’s a list of recently opened restaurants/bars/breweries/bakeries/cafes/you name it to add to your must-try list this fall.
BUFFALO, NY

