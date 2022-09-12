Read full article on original website
Borderland Fest. in East Aurora
Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
World’s Largest Yard Sale Is Friday and Saturday: Everything You Need to Know
The ultimate shopping fun happens Friday and Saturday at The World’s Largest Yard Sale at the Hamburg Fairgrounds!. Come check out TONS of amazing vendors in the Fairgrounds Events Center and Expo Hall with thousands of great bargains and LOTS of Crafters. It’s a Shopping Extravaganza with thousands of items and bargains galore!
Lady A Returning To Buffalo After Rehab?
After a stint in rehab, country music superstar group Lady A has rescheduled their concert in Buffalo, New York. The 'Request Line Tour' was scheduled to make a stop at Shea's Performing Arts Center in September. On August 4, Lady A posted on Facebook that they were going to postpone their concerts due to band member Charles Kelley beginning to get sober.
Bemus Point to Celebrate the Changing of Seasons with Annual Fall Fest
BEMUS POINT, NY (Erie News Now) – To celebrate the changing of the seasons, Bemus Point’s Annual Fall Fest will be held on September 16th through 18th. The celebration of summer changing into autumn will include a street market, a petting zoo, open houses, live music and seasonal food & drink specials.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 16 - September 18
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Buffalo Sabres will hold a Fan Fest on Saturday and Sunday. The Fan Fest events will take place in Alumni Plaza and the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center. On Saturday the fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the Fan Fest, the Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in a Prospects Challenge that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. There will be a round-robin tournament with prospects from each team playing in games at LECOM Harborcenter. You can find more information on the Fan Fest here and more information on the Prospects Challenge here.
Chuck E. Cheese in Hamburg set to reopen on September 22
The Chuck E. Cheese located at 4408 Milestrip Road has been remodeled and is set to reopen on September 22.
From Buffalo to Hollywood: UB’s Rob Lieberman returns to his hometown
Before moving to Hollywood, Rob Lieberman promised himself that he wouldn’t become a jerk. He also promised himself that wouldn’t forget his hometown of Buffalo, even if he made it big. Over 40 years later, it’s clear that he hasn’t. The award-winning TV, film and commercial...
WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant
I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
Two new colorful murals appear in North Tonawanda
The murals were commissioned by the Lumber City Development Corporation through the New York Main Street grant according to the non-profit organization's Executive Director Laura Wilson.
Florida Couple Visiting Buffalo Insults One Of Our Favorite Things
There are so many things that started in Buffalo that we take pride in, but others never seem to fully appreciate them. We’re the home of the Buffalo Bills, yes…but we also invented the grain elevator, the first hydroelectric power plant, the windshield wiper, the air conditioner, and more.
5 Superstars Your Kids Can Meet At World’s Largest Yard Sale
This is weekend is perfect for all the deal seekers in Western New York, but this year the World's Largest Sale is going to be a family event. Besides having a chance to shop for great deals from vintage clothing to outdoor signs, and toys, you can bring your kids along to the event and they will have a chance to meet and greet with some of their favorite characters from their favorite TV shows and movies.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on December 22
Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its 2022 winter tour "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on December 22.
Upstate NY pizza shop named in Italian guide to best pizza in the world
If no one knows pizza like Italy does, then Upstate New York should pay attention as one of their own was recently named one of the best pizzerias not only in the U.S., but the entire world by an Italy-based website. The Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the World...
Inaugural Mafia Boat Parade
On Saturday, September 17, a Mafia Boat Parade is scheduled to take place. The boat regatta, in support of the Buffalo Bills, is the first of its kind to take place in Buffalo. The idea to host the parade along the Buffalo River was formulated by Ashleigh Dopp who is a member of the Water Buffalo Club 716.
People Cannot Wait For This Restaurant to Open in Hamburg
We're heading into the fall and while the summer is typically busy for restaurants, especially those who have patios, fall is always a popular time to visit restaurants as well. We just love being outside and doing fun activities in the crisp autumn air. There's just something cozy about it.
Bills Mafia Boat Parade to set sail this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans are taking their love of the team to the water this weekend for the first-ever Bills Mafia Boat Parade. Ashleigh Dopp and Brandon Bova of Buffalo Cycle Boats are hosting the event. They joined News 4 at 4 on Wednesday to talk more about it. The full interview can […]
9/16-9/17: Williamsville Fall Fest
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Williamsville Fall Fest returns to Island Park in Williamsville, NY this Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Scarecrow Building - Mischler’s Florist, 118 S. Forest Road. 5:00 pm Beer Tent Opens on Island Park - 5565 Main Street. 7:00 pm...
Hollowed Harvest jack-o’-lantern spectacle returning to Niagara Co. Fairgrounds
The spectacle will open at the Niagara County Fairgrounds on September 23 and remain open on select dates through October 30.
Excelsior Orthopaedics opens New York location
Buffalo, N.Y.-based Excelsior Orthopaedics is expanding its footprint with a new location, Buffalo Business First reported Sept. 15. The practice is opening a 3,500-square-foot site at Sahlen's Sports Park, a 200,000-square-foot indoor sports facility, the report said. Excelsior will offer services including physical therapy and sports training at the location.
17 Essential Restaurants to Try This Fall 2022
Every season we round up the most noteworthy new restaurants that have opened in the past few months. Our pants are tight, our wallets slim, but there’s food to be devoured and so we trek on. Here’s a list of recently opened restaurants/bars/breweries/bakeries/cafes/you name it to add to your must-try list this fall.
