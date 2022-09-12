ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Associated Press

Watersound Town Center Sees New Tenant Openings and Announces Future Retail and Dining Concepts

WATERSOUND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Watersound Town Center welcomes new tenants and announces future tenants as construction progresses on additional buildings at the growing center. Among the recently opened and future tenants are innovative dining concepts, unique retailers and medical offices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006085/en/ Artist rendering of Watersound Town Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
WATERSOUND, FL
townandtourist.com

17 BEST Restaurants in Panama City Beach (Clams, Oysters And Burgers!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you find yourself in Panama City Beach, you will be spoiled for choice when it comes to dining options. The city offers a wide variety of restaurants, from casual beachfront eateries to upscale seafood establishments.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Enjoy dinner under the stars at Niceville Senior Center event

NICEVILLE, Fla.— Enjoy dining under the stars at the Niceville Senior Center on November 4 at A Dinner in the Courtyard presented by the Niceville Senior Center Foundation. The dinner event, which benefits the Senior Center, is Friday, November 4, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m. In addition to dinner...
NICEVILLE, FL
niceville.com

Shrubs, trees do best when planted in the fall in Florida

FLORIDA — Autumn officially begins on Thursday, September 22 this year, and it is an excellent time of year to plant shrubs and trees. Trees and shrubs grown in containers can be planted at any time. But when planted in spring or summer, they often have to struggle to absorb the water and nutrients their growing tops need.
FLORIDA STATE
Business
niceville.com

Fall Festival is October 8 in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Fla. — A Fall Festival is coming to Perrine Park in Valparaiso next month, hosted by the Valparaiso Community Center, the center has announced. The festival is on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Celebrate the beginning of autumn with live...
VALPARAISO, FL
Destin Log

After 2-year hiatus, 44th Destin Seafood Festival is 'bringing back the local vibe'

For the first time in three years, the 44th Destin Seafood Festival is returning to Destin harbor Oct. 7 to 9. The festival, which will stretch along the harbor front from HarborWalk Village to Heron Harbor, is free to the public. The festival is Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

ALDI GRAND OPENING IN PACE – PEA RIDGE AREA TODAY

Santa Rosa County Commissioners joined ALDI today, Thurs., Sept. 15, for the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony of their first Pace/Pea Ridge store. The opening marks the second location for Santa Rosa County with ALDI Navarre opening earlier this year in March. “The opening of ALDI in the Pace/Pea Ridge...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)

In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

City of Crestview donates land for affordable housing

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved donating two lots of property for affordable housing. The council voted unanimously Monday night to give the land over with plans to build three homes. Lots 18 & 19 Block 153, S Rayburn Street and Walnut Avenue East City staff recommended the land be deemed surplus […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven and Panama City sent raw sewage advisories

Panama City, Fla.(WMBB)– Lynn Haven Bayou and Lake Huntington are both under raw sewage advisorys. 6,300 gallons of raw sewage entered Lake Huntington and at Lynn Haven Bayou 380,000 of raw sewage is overflowing. Ralph Miller Department of Health Director in Bay County says Panama City is having a lot of runoffs, sewage backup, and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

University of West Florida receives national recognition

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The accolades for the University of West Florida keep rolling in after being ranked in the Top 10 public institutions in the region by U.S. News & World Report and the 2022 Great College to Work For, with special designation as an Honor Roll institution for the fourth straight year. “These […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Panama City residents should expect higher rates

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners are getting close to a city budget that will increase customers’ utility bills. Some residents who attended the meeting weren’t too happy. But city officials said the additional charges wouldn’t be too noticeable. “The water and sewer rates, it’s reflective of about an increase of $10 per […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Worker dies at Port of Panama City Sunday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A stevedore worker died at the Port of Panama City around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.  The worker was loading a foreign vessel docked at the port. “Very saddened for the accident that did occur,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “And we’re working to learn everything we […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

