Watersound Town Center Sees New Tenant Openings and Announces Future Retail and Dining Concepts
WATERSOUND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Watersound Town Center welcomes new tenants and announces future tenants as construction progresses on additional buildings at the growing center. Among the recently opened and future tenants are innovative dining concepts, unique retailers and medical offices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006085/en/ Artist rendering of Watersound Town Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
townandtourist.com
17 BEST Restaurants in Panama City Beach (Clams, Oysters And Burgers!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you find yourself in Panama City Beach, you will be spoiled for choice when it comes to dining options. The city offers a wide variety of restaurants, from casual beachfront eateries to upscale seafood establishments.
niceville.com
Enjoy dinner under the stars at Niceville Senior Center event
NICEVILLE, Fla.— Enjoy dining under the stars at the Niceville Senior Center on November 4 at A Dinner in the Courtyard presented by the Niceville Senior Center Foundation. The dinner event, which benefits the Senior Center, is Friday, November 4, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m. In addition to dinner...
niceville.com
Shrubs, trees do best when planted in the fall in Florida
FLORIDA — Autumn officially begins on Thursday, September 22 this year, and it is an excellent time of year to plant shrubs and trees. Trees and shrubs grown in containers can be planted at any time. But when planted in spring or summer, they often have to struggle to absorb the water and nutrients their growing tops need.
niceville.com
Fall Festival is October 8 in Valparaiso
VALPARAISO, Fla. — A Fall Festival is coming to Perrine Park in Valparaiso next month, hosted by the Valparaiso Community Center, the center has announced. The festival is on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Celebrate the beginning of autumn with live...
Destin Log
After 2-year hiatus, 44th Destin Seafood Festival is 'bringing back the local vibe'
For the first time in three years, the 44th Destin Seafood Festival is returning to Destin harbor Oct. 7 to 9. The festival, which will stretch along the harbor front from HarborWalk Village to Heron Harbor, is free to the public. The festival is Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
navarrenewspaper.com
ALDI GRAND OPENING IN PACE – PEA RIDGE AREA TODAY
Santa Rosa County Commissioners joined ALDI today, Thurs., Sept. 15, for the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony of their first Pace/Pea Ridge store. The opening marks the second location for Santa Rosa County with ALDI Navarre opening earlier this year in March. “The opening of ALDI in the Pace/Pea Ridge...
TROPIC TOPICS: Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chief Meteorologists Ross Whitley discusses what impacts we may see from Tropical Storm Fiona, current activity in the tropics, and much more in this episode of Tropic Topics.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)
In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
City of Crestview donates land for affordable housing
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved donating two lots of property for affordable housing. The council voted unanimously Monday night to give the land over with plans to build three homes. Lots 18 & 19 Block 153, S Rayburn Street and Walnut Avenue East City staff recommended the land be deemed surplus […]
Destin Log
Joe Bruner takes down 'biggest eyesore' in Destin; promises something 'magnificent'
For the past few days, heavy equipment has been knocking down what Joe Bruner calls the “biggest eyesore” in Destin at the foot of the Marler Bridge. In June, BK of Destin Inc., of which Bruner is the principal, purchased the property on the northeastern side of the bridge for $5.5 million.
getthecoast.com
Emerald Coast Inn & Suites demolition begins on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
Demolition has begun on the Emerald Coast Inn & Suites on Okaloosa Island as part of the Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. Crews with Cross Environmental Services were on-site Monday morning working on the front part of the hotel where the pool and lobby are located. As you can see in...
Lynn Haven and Panama City sent raw sewage advisories
Panama City, Fla.(WMBB)– Lynn Haven Bayou and Lake Huntington are both under raw sewage advisorys. 6,300 gallons of raw sewage entered Lake Huntington and at Lynn Haven Bayou 380,000 of raw sewage is overflowing. Ralph Miller Department of Health Director in Bay County says Panama City is having a lot of runoffs, sewage backup, and […]
University of West Florida receives national recognition
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The accolades for the University of West Florida keep rolling in after being ranked in the Top 10 public institutions in the region by U.S. News & World Report and the 2022 Great College to Work For, with special designation as an Honor Roll institution for the fourth straight year. “These […]
Pensacola woman plans to pay off her mother’s home after winning $1 million scratch-off at Winn-Dixie
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman claimed a $1 million lotto prize from a ticket she bought at a Winn-Dixie in Pensacola. Tenesia Hollins, 41, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
Panama City residents should expect higher rates
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners are getting close to a city budget that will increase customers’ utility bills. Some residents who attended the meeting weren’t too happy. But city officials said the additional charges wouldn’t be too noticeable. “The water and sewer rates, it’s reflective of about an increase of $10 per […]
Worker dies at Port of Panama City Sunday night
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A stevedore worker died at the Port of Panama City around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. The worker was loading a foreign vessel docked at the port. “Very saddened for the accident that did occur,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “And we’re working to learn everything we […]
WEAR
Chick-Fil-A employee honored for saving woman outside restaurant in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A employee whose actions stopped a man from attempting to carjack a woman's car in the restaurant's parking lot Wednesday is being honored as a hero. Mykel Gordon was presented a special coin and an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Community Service...
Pensacola councilwoman says hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier, the homelessness situation has hit home after having to take in her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke and was discharged from a hospital in the area. Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the woman suffered a stroke three months ago and has been at […]
tmpresale.com
The Price Is Right Live – Stage Show in Pensacola, FL Apr 19, 2023 – presale code
The latest Price Is Right Live – Stage Show presale password is now available to our members! During this exclusive presale you have got an opportunity to order performance tickets before anyone else. If you don’t acquire your tickets to The Price Is Right Live – Stage Show’s show...
