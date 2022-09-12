Read full article on original website
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays Chamber continues work to serve area businesses
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Chamber president and CEO Sarah Wasinger discusses how the Chamber works to serve area businesses. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
🏐 HHS goes 1-2 in Garden City
GARDEN CITY - The Hays High volleyball team went 1-2 at a quadrangular hosted by Garden City Thursday. The Indians were swept by the host Buffs, lost to Pratt in two but knocked off Ulysses in three. The Tigers are ranked 10th in Class 4A. Garden City def. Hays 25-17,...
FHSU announces 2022 homecoming events, schedule
Homecoming at Fort Hays State University will commence its yearly activities the weekend of Oct. 6 to 8. What better way to celebrate the season of pumpkin spice, cozy sweaters, and crisp leaves than with FHSU’s favorite fall activities? The fall semester has commenced, the Tigers have kicked off their football season, and FHSU Homecoming is right around the corner with a packed schedule of events. With some events requiring advanced registration, Tiger fans should start mapping out their weekend plans now. Registration for select Homecoming 2022 events closes on Thurs. Sept. 29.
FHSU’s first fall Science Café set for Sept. 19
Fort Hays State University’s Science Café for September is set for Monday, Sept. 19. The monthly presentation, entitled “DART – a targeted mission – how do we move an asteroid?,” is sponsored by FHSU’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute (SMEI), will begin at 7 p.m. at The Venue in Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine.
Hays PD Activity Log, Aug. 28 - Sept. 3
The Hays Police Department responded to 87 calls from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Thursday rain offers welcome relief to parched western Kansas
Parched western Kansas got welcome relief Thursday evening with many areas receiving their first recorded rainfall in September. Reports from the Hays area varied from just less than an inch to 1.4 inches of soaking rain. The official amount of rain for Hays reported by the K-State Agriculture Research Center...
🎥 Appeal made in Hays R9 Ranch ruling by WaterPACK; design contract underway
"Perplexed, more than worried." That's how Hays City Manager Toby Dougherty describes his reaction to the recent decision by the group WaterPACK to appeal a ruling that allows the city to move forward with the R9 Ranch water transfer process from Edwards County to Ellis County. "It's their legal right...
Veteran from Hays goes back in time
Gerhart "Gary" Albrecht was an engine chief who also flew missions over Korea and later over Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam.
Hays High graduates see increasing success in post-secondary education
The Hays school district is seeing increases in student success after graduation, the school board heard in a report Tuesday night. Students graduating from high school had 69.5 percent post-secondary effective rate as of 2022. That looks at students in 2022 who graduated in spring 2020. HHS had a 91.1 percent graduation rate in 2020.
Kansas Shrine Bowl announces Tony Crough as West head coach for 2023
The Kansas Shrine Bowl on Friday announced Hays High School head coach Tony Crough will lead the West team in the Shrine Bowl in July 2023. Crough was an assistant for the West team in 2022. The East head coach will be Clint Rider, head coach of Blue Valley Northwest.
👟 Hays girls 2nd, boys 4th at Boot Hill Invite
DODGE CITY - The Hays High girls cross country team took second at the Boot Hill Invitational on Thursday in Dodge City. The Indians placed between Western Athletic Conference teams Garden City and Dodge City. Garden City claimed the top three individual spots. Arely Maldonado was the top Hays finisher...
⛳ Monarch girls' third at Larned Invite
LARNED - The TMP-Marian girls' golf team finished third at Thursday's Larned Invitational at the Larned Country Club. Hoisington won the team title with a 392, Cimarron finished second with a 425. The Monarchs had a 437 team score. The Monarchs placed two in the top ten led by Madelyn...
BREAKING: Structure fire reported in Russell
RUSSELL - The Russell Fire Department and emergency service personnel have responded to a structure fire in Russell, according to the city's alert system in a message issued at 9:33 a.m. Residents are asked to avoid the 400 block of East 1st Street. Check back with Hays Post and Eagle...
Barton Co. Commission agrees to vacate phantom roads
Everybody needs some vacation. Or at least a little field trip. Last Wednesday, the Barton County Commission got both on a brief excursion to some fields north of Heizer. The purpose was to view county roads, or the lack thereof, to determine if the roads could be vacated. The commission voted at this Wednesday's meeting to approve that vacation.
⚽️ Venue-time changes for Hays High soccer games Thursday
Hays High School's varsity soccer game will be at 7 p.m. at the Fort Hays State University field. The junior varsity will play at 4:30 p.m. at the Hays High field.
🏐 HHS goes 0-2 at own triangular
HAYS - The Hays High volleyball team went 0-2 at their own triangular Tuesday. The Indians lost 16-25, 18-25 to Manhattan and 25-17, 11-25, 21-25 to Great Bend. The Panthers defeated Manhattan in their match 25-17, 25-23. The Indians are now 6-7 on the season. The play at Garden City...
Ellis County oilfields targeted by burglars
ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Burglars have been targeting oilfields in Ellis County. The sheriff’s office says tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment has been taken so far. Burglars have targeted rig sites across rural areas of northeast Ellis County, stealing items including three-inch tubing, construction tools, and wiring over the past week. […]
🎥🏈 Kanak featured in Sports Illustrated profile
Former Hays High football standout and now Oklahoma Sooner Jaren Kanak is featured Thursday in an article on Sports Illustrated's All Sooners channel.
Another small earthquake detected Monday in NW Kan.
Another small earthquake was detected in northwest Kansas on Monday morning. At 8:09 a.m. Monday, the Kansas Geological Survey recorded a 2.2-magnitude quake in Osborne County, just east of the Rooks County line. There have been 16 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
kiowacountysignal.com
Buffalo suspected in owner’s death also injures Kansas deputy
An August 7 incident involving a buffalo, an Ellsworth man and a Kansas sheriff ’s deputy did not end well and circumstances are still under investigation. Scott Schroeder, 56, of Bushton was killed in a probable buffalo attack and an unnamed Ellsworth deputy was injured. The buffalo also died.
