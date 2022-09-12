ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Rollover delays traffic on I-182 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- A rollover crash on I-182 in Pasco around 10:30 a.m. is blocking traffic. The crash happened near where highway 395 connects to I-182 near CBC. The Washington State Patrol and Pasco Police are on scene. Drivers should expect delays in the area, until a tow truck arrives and...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Speed a factor in motorcycle crash near Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, COUNTY.- A motorcycle crash shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, September, 14th, sent a man to the hospital. The accident happened in the southbound lane of State Route 125 near milepost 8, about two miles north of Walla Walla. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the driver...
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Motorcyclist injured in collision near Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA – A Portland man was injured Wednesday while riding a motorcycle on State Route 125 at milepost 8, two miles north of Walla Walla. The Washington State Patrol reports Brian Danaher, 32, ran off the roadway shortly after 10 p.m. Danaher is charged with driving under the...
WALLA WALLA, WA
97 Rock

Time Of Remembrance To Hold Final Tri-Cities Gathering

It started in 2007 when a TOR committee pulled together a team of volunteers and held the first Tri Cities Remembrance event. It was a way for Shirley Schmunk of Richland to honor her son Jerimiah, who was killed serving his country. His vehicle came under attack by rocket propelled grenade and small arms fire near Baghdad in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice

YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits

KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Christ the King Hosts Popular Sausage Fest This Weekend in Richland

I look forward to it every year, however, I've never actually experienced it. Christ the King's 46th annual Sausage Fest taking place this weekend at the school on Stevens Drive in Richland. It's the primary fundraising event for the Catholic school. It's an annual event that's taken place since 1976. It's also the Tri-Cities' 3rd largest event.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Sunnyside business owner faces 12 felony charges over sale of tainted fruit juice

YAKIMA, Wash. — An 80-year-old business owner from Sunnyside has been indicted on 12 charges related to sale and distribution of unsafe, mislabled and tainted fruit juice products between October 2012 and June 2019. According to the announcement from Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Mary Ann Bliesner faces felonies for fraud, conspiracy, false statements...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
whitmanwire.com

Mourning an icon – Walla Walla weeps for Alder Street Goodwill

217 East Alder Street sits vacant as the fall semester starts – an empty shell of the divine sanctuary it once was. The downtown Goodwill was a source of fire fits, themed party get-ups and the ever addicting trinkets. But now, our desks and window sills sit bare, naked of any ceramic cows with aprons or of any strange photo frames with bizarre, semi-religious phrases written on them.
WALLA WALLA, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

