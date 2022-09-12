ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Briefs: Summer concerts bring tens of thousands to Gresham

By Christopher Keizur
 5 days ago
Music Mondays brought 10,000 to downtown

The numbers are in, and Gresham's annual free summer concert series was a hit with the community.

The 14th annual Music Mondays, hosted by the Center for the Arts Foundation weekly at the Gresham Arts Plaza, 401 N.E. Second St., drew just under 10,000 visitors to nine concerts held in July and August, city officials said. Those numbers back what folks had been saying — Music Mondays was bigger and better than ever this year.

And the hits weren't just held in downtown Gresham this year. The Center for the Arts Foundation also debuted Wednesday Music in the Parks, a roving free outdoor concert that set up every other week at parks across the city, like Nadaka Nature Park, Hogan Butte Nature Park, and Vance Park. Those concerts had a regular attendance of more than 100 people, many of whom lived nearby the show.

The Center for the Arts Foundation is a nonprofit organization hosts annual events and supports the local art scene. Learn more at greshamcenterforthearts.org

Veterans to host fundraising car show

Gresham veterans are hosting a car show open to the whole community that will support feeding hungry neighbors.

Cars & Cans will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Gresham Square parking lot, corner of Burnside Avenue and Northwest Eastman Parkway. The event is hosted by the Gresham VFW Auxiliary and Post 180 alongside Humana and the Enliven Clinic.

The centerpiece will be 30 cars on display from the Pharaohs and Mustangs Car Clubs. All visitors are asked to donate dollars or non-perishable food to The Oregon Food Bank and SnowCap Community Charities — a donation allows for a photo inside one of the cars.

There will be a hot dog sale and Dutch Bros offerings in support of the Food Bank, as well as free ice cream for visitors. There is also a raffle with prizes like a "picnic wagon" and gift cards.

Sign up for Wood Village Turkey Drive

The annual Wood Village Turkey Drive is returning this November, and a new partnership with the East County Food Bank will ensure the event is bigger and better than ever.

Those who sign up can get a turkey, pie, and all the fixings to make Thanksgiving special. It is first-come, first-served until all the sign-up slots are filled. The deadline is Saturday, Oct. 1, and you can add your name to the list online at tinyurl.com/TurkeyDrive22

Pickup will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the Smith Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2420 N.E. Fairview Ave.

Smooth driving in Wood Village

Wood Village is completing a pair of road projects that will make conditions safer for pedestrians and smoother for drivers.

Halsey Street has always been a headache to cross, especially on nights were events like a McMenamin's Edgefield concert brings extra crowds. So the city is installing three rectangular rapid-flashing beacon crossings that will make it easier and safer to cross Halsey.

They will be located between 244th and 234th Avenues, and will be funded in part through an Oregon Department of Transportation grant and the city's Urban Renewal Agency. The crossings will break ground in October and be completed in December.

Wood Village is also set to replace sections of 236th Avenue between Arata Road and Shannon Street. Crews will cut out and patch heavily damaged and distorted sections of pavement, sealing cracks, and laying a sealing coat over the road.

The treatment should improve the roadway while preventing the need for more expensive repairs in the future. The work will be completed by the end of September.

Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

