Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton’s Soulful Cover Of Vince Gill’s “Whenever You Come Around” Will Bring The Chills

LAWD have mercy. I could listen to Chris Stapleton sing the phone book and never get tired of it. And he recently delivered an incredible, soulful cover of Vince Gill’s “Whenever You Come Around” as part of the CMT Giants: Vince Gill special honoring Vince. Chris opened up the performance by speaking about how much Vince has meant to him throughout his career, noting how many times Vince has reached out and done whatever he could to help Chris and encourage him […] The post Chris Stapleton’s Soulful Cover Of Vince Gill’s “Whenever You Come Around” Will Bring The Chills first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Deadline

‘The Real Love Boat’: CBS Reveals Cold Open Featuring Ted Lange Cameo

CBS is preparing to set sail with The Real Love Boat by sharing the cold open of its new dating show aboard a Princess Cruises ship. Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell will host the veritable Love Island on the sea adventure that will bring 12 singles together for love on the Lido deck. Like the dramatized version from the ’70s, the unscripted show will feature three key crew members – Captain Paolo Arrigo, Ezra Freeman (Bartender) and Matt Mitcham (Cruise Director) — to serve in matchmaking roles. Even Ted Lange, who played the original bartender Isaac Washington on the drama, makes...
Deadline

Super Takes U.S. Rights To Alice Diop’s Venice Prize Winner ‘Saint Omer’

Neon’s boutique label Super has secured U.S. rights to Alice Diop’s acclaimed drama Saint Omer, following its world premiere earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, where the film won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, as well as the Luigi De Laurentiis Lion of the Future Award for Best Debut Feature. Inspired by a true story, Saint Omer is billed as a contemporary version of the Medea myth. The film follows the novelist Rama (Kayije Kagame) as she attends the trial of Laurence Coly (Guslagie Malanga), a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising...
Robb Report

Chopard and Mariah Carey Team Up on a Suite of High Jewelry Butterfly Designs

Call it the butterfly effect. From De Beers’ new Portraits of Nature collection of butterfly-inspired diamond jewels to the countless Lepidoptera-themed designs introduced at the Las Vegas jewelry shows in June, high-end jewelers are paying homage to the winged creatures like never before. Sure, jewelry has always had a love affair with butterflies — but the events of the past two and a half years have reminded just about everyone of how newly resonant the symbol is amidst our collective, pandemic-induced transformation. The butterflies in Chopard’s newest high jewelry collection, however, have a much more personal meaning. Designed in collaboration with Mariah Carey,...
