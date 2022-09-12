ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIFR

Rockford police search for possible shooting suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old man is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning, while Rockford police search for a possible shooting suspect. Police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Auburn Street for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the man in the parking lot of Auto Zone suffering from multiple, non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Attempt To Rob An ATM At A Local Business

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford suspect committed “suicide by cop”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department released body camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting earlier this month on Friday. A man died by suicide after officers originally responded for a domestic disturbance. September is “Suicide Awareness Month,” and one mental health advocate said that the decision to take one’s own life […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man hurt in shooting at Rockford liquor store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One man is recovering from a shooting at a liquor store early Saturday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred at 12:53 a.m. at Central Park Tap, located at 3523 Auburn St. The Rockford Police Twitter page said shortly after 2 a.m. that the suspect is a Black male in his […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A Bicyclist in Loves Park

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of Up To 4 People Have Been Shot

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Stateline Area Crime Stoppers tee off to aid preventing crime

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The fifth annual Tee Off on Crime at the Freeport Club returns to raise money to help lower the rate of crime around the region. Participants teamed up to play a round of golf with a chance to win prizes. There were also multiple contests around the course giving people the opportunity to raise their team’s overall score. There were also crime scene bunkers, a hole-in-one contest and perjury passes that allowed contestants to score points even if they weren’t playing the best round.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29-year-old hurt in Rockford hit-and-run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Rockford Thursday night. It happened at Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue around 10 p.m. The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, though he was reportedly in stable condition at last check. Eastbound traffic on Auburn Street was closed while […]
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

Individual found deceased after residential fire in Rochelle

ROCHELLE – One person was found deceased after a residential fire in Rochelle Sunday morning. The Rochelle Fire Department say they were called to the 500 block of 7th Ave for a report of smoke around 10:45 AM. The Rochelle Police Department also responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Release of the deceased individual’s name is pending notification of next of kin.
ROCHELLE, IL
KCJJ

IC Police: Downtown assault suspect defecated in his own pants

Iowa City Police say a downtown assault suspect had defecated in his own pants upon his arrest. Officers were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just after 1:15 Saturday morning for an unruly subject who had been kicked out of the bar. The suspect…identified as 19-year-old University of Iowa student Haydn Mahoney of Wheaton, Illinois…had reportedly punched a bouncer in the face. Police say Mahoney refused their commands and had to be taken to the ground and arrested by force. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to being drunk, and had defecated in his shorts. His breath alcohol level was measured at .195%.
IOWA CITY, IA
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Victim In Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One killed in school bus crash on U.S. Route 20 near Winnebago

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus Monday morning. Illinois State Police say the two-vehicle crash happened around 7 a.m. Sept. 19 on eastbound U.S. Route 20, east of Winnebago. The Winnebago School District confirmed to 23 News no students were...
WINNEBAGO, IL
WIFR

Rockford church looks to community for help, new grill needed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A valuable possession stolen from a Rockford church prompts leaders to raise money so they can continue serving the community. The stole grill had been a part of the church for more than 20 years. Parishioners and leaders cooked meals for kids, the community and the homeless, but that ability was stripped from them overnight.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
FREEPORT, IL

