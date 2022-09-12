Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
Rockford police search for possible shooting suspect
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old man is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning, while Rockford police search for a possible shooting suspect. Police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Auburn Street for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the man in the parking lot of Auto Zone suffering from multiple, non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Attempt To Rob An ATM At A Local Business
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Rockford suspect committed “suicide by cop”
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department released body camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting earlier this month on Friday. A man died by suicide after officers originally responded for a domestic disturbance. September is “Suicide Awareness Month,” and one mental health advocate said that the decision to take one’s own life […]
Man hurt in shooting at Rockford liquor store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One man is recovering from a shooting at a liquor store early Saturday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred at 12:53 a.m. at Central Park Tap, located at 3523 Auburn St. The Rockford Police Twitter page said shortly after 2 a.m. that the suspect is a Black male in his […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body camera footage shows deadly Rockford Police shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Body camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting was released by the Rockford Police Department Friday. Police responded to a house on Linden Road after a 911 call from a woman who said her husband was threatening her, and he would do a suicide by cop if she tried to […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A Bicyclist in Loves Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of Up To 4 People Have Been Shot
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers tee off to aid preventing crime
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The fifth annual Tee Off on Crime at the Freeport Club returns to raise money to help lower the rate of crime around the region. Participants teamed up to play a round of golf with a chance to win prizes. There were also multiple contests around the course giving people the opportunity to raise their team’s overall score. There were also crime scene bunkers, a hole-in-one contest and perjury passes that allowed contestants to score points even if they weren’t playing the best round.
IN THIS ARTICLE
29-year-old hurt in Rockford hit-and-run
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Rockford Thursday night. It happened at Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue around 10 p.m. The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, though he was reportedly in stable condition at last check. Eastbound traffic on Auburn Street was closed while […]
Man charged in six Rockford burglaries pleads down to lesser charge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man charged with six separate burglaries across the city earlier this year pleaded guilty to a lesser charge this week. Investigators said Michael Lockhart first robbed Mr. J’s Restaurant on Auburn Street, on January 22nd. On January 27th, he robbed a Marathon Gas station on North Perryville Road. On […]
walls102.com
Individual found deceased after residential fire in Rochelle
ROCHELLE – One person was found deceased after a residential fire in Rochelle Sunday morning. The Rochelle Fire Department say they were called to the 500 block of 7th Ave for a report of smoke around 10:45 AM. The Rochelle Police Department also responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Release of the deceased individual’s name is pending notification of next of kin.
KCJJ
IC Police: Downtown assault suspect defecated in his own pants
Iowa City Police say a downtown assault suspect had defecated in his own pants upon his arrest. Officers were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just after 1:15 Saturday morning for an unruly subject who had been kicked out of the bar. The suspect…identified as 19-year-old University of Iowa student Haydn Mahoney of Wheaton, Illinois…had reportedly punched a bouncer in the face. Police say Mahoney refused their commands and had to be taken to the ground and arrested by force. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to being drunk, and had defecated in his shorts. His breath alcohol level was measured at .195%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Free Ring cameras for some Winnebago County residents
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County is asking for residents’ help to solve crimes, and they are giving out free Ring video doorbell cameras to do just that. The County is using some of its American Rescue Plan money to by the cameras for some residents. More than 600 will be available on a […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Victim In Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
One killed in school bus crash on U.S. Route 20 near Winnebago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus Monday morning. Illinois State Police say the two-vehicle crash happened around 7 a.m. Sept. 19 on eastbound U.S. Route 20, east of Winnebago. The Winnebago School District confirmed to 23 News no students were...
WIFR
Stephenson County fire departments raise funds for home explosion survivors
CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A house explosion on Tuesday leaves a couple in serious condition, and Freeport and Cedarville’s Fire Department’s teamed up to raise money to hopefully cover all damages. Cedarville Fire Department’s annual “Feather Party” was just going to be a steak night. This event is...
WIFR
Rockford church looks to community for help, new grill needed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A valuable possession stolen from a Rockford church prompts leaders to raise money so they can continue serving the community. The stole grill had been a part of the church for more than 20 years. Parishioners and leaders cooked meals for kids, the community and the homeless, but that ability was stripped from them overnight.
Shane Bouma pleads guilty to killing elderly Machesney Park woman
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local man accused of killing an elderly Machesney Park woman last year entered a plea of guilty Friday during a hearing in front of Judge Brendan Maher. As part of an open plea, 42-year-old Shane Bouma pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and robbery, charges relating to the death of 74-year-old Ellen […]
WIFR
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
Killing of 16-year-old Freeport girl still unsolved after a year
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Kiahna Clark would have been starting her junior year in high school this year. Instead, almost one year ago, she was shot and killed in broad daylight. Her sister, Alysha, says the past year without her has been strange, and life doesn’t feel the same without her. “Like for some reason […]
Comments / 0