Atlanta, GA

12 Restaurants To Support This Latinx Heritage Month, And Beyond!

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from September 15 until October 15. The month celebrates the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements for the United States. A great way to honor this special month is by supporting Atlanta’s Latinx-owned businesses. Here are fifteen awesome restaurants you can support this Hispanic Heritage Month, and year-round!
Enjoy Great Music And Good Food At Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn Music Fest

There’s another music fest to add to your ever busy calendar! The annual Sweet Auburn Music Fest is a tradition and has been around forever. Attendees will enjoy three awesome days of non-stop music. Local artists, national celebrities, and a fun filled weekend all for FREE! They’re are going...
10 Exciting Ways To Celebrate Oktoberfest In Atlanta This Year

From our awesome craft breweries to unmissable events, check out some of our Oktoberfest recommendations below. Oktoberfest is actually celebrated in Germany beginning mid to late September, but because the festivities are just too fun, tons of events will carry through the month of October in A-Town. Here are 10 exciting things to do in Atlanta to celebrate and honor Oktoberfest, so get your steins, lederhosen and dirndls at the ready!
