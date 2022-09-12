ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

ku.edu

KU Alumni Association honors three recipients of Fred Ellsworth Medallion

LAWRENCE — Three Jayhawks will receive the 2022 Fred Ellsworth medallion for their faithful, longtime service to the University of Kansas and higher education. John Ballard, Overland Park; Warren Corman, Lawrence; and Kala Mays Stroup, Lawrence, will be honored Sept. 23 at the Burge Union in conjunction with the fall meeting of the KU Alumni Association’s national board of directors.
LAWRENCE, KS
ku.edu

First DEIB vice provost candidate to present Sept. 20

LAWRENCE – The first candidate for the University of Kansas Office of Diversity, Equity Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB) vice provost position will give her public presentation from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Kansas Union Big 12 Room. The presentation will be livestreamed, and the passcode is 921666.
LAWRENCE, KS
ku.edu

Expert helps shape another commemoration of Emmett Till case

LAWRENCE – The continuing relevance of the 1955 Emmett Till murder case to the issue of achieving equal rights for African Americans sometimes surprises even those who know it best. For Dave Tell, University of Kansas professor of communication studies, his expertise in the commemoration of the infamous lynching...
LAWRENCE, KS

