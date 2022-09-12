Read full article on original website
ku.edu
Symposium will highlight scholarship of 2022 Global Humanities Institute in Tanzania
LAWRENCE — The Inaugural Kansas African Studies Center Virtual Symposium will offer an opportunity to learn about findings from the 2022 Global Humanities Institute, "Chronic Conditions: Childhood and Social Suffering in Global Africa," which took place Aug. 1-12 at the University of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The symposium, from...
ku.edu
KU Engineering Tiberti Lecture to focus on forging a rewarding engineering career
LAWRENCE — A pioneer in workforce development in the field of civil engineering will give this year’s J.A. Tiberti Family Lecture at the University of Kansas School of Engineering. Denise Simmons, associate dean for workforce development and associate professor in the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering at the...
ku.edu
KU Alumni Association honors three recipients of Fred Ellsworth Medallion
LAWRENCE — Three Jayhawks will receive the 2022 Fred Ellsworth medallion for their faithful, longtime service to the University of Kansas and higher education. John Ballard, Overland Park; Warren Corman, Lawrence; and Kala Mays Stroup, Lawrence, will be honored Sept. 23 at the Burge Union in conjunction with the fall meeting of the KU Alumni Association’s national board of directors.
ku.edu
First DEIB vice provost candidate to present Sept. 20
LAWRENCE – The first candidate for the University of Kansas Office of Diversity, Equity Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB) vice provost position will give her public presentation from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Kansas Union Big 12 Room. The presentation will be livestreamed, and the passcode is 921666.
ku.edu
KU aerospace engineering students continue excellence in national design competitions
LAWRENCE — A team of student engineers from the University of Kansas took second place in a prestigious international aerospace competition, continuing KU’s long history of success at the event. The students won recognition from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics for their design of an unmanned...
ku.edu
Expert helps shape another commemoration of Emmett Till case
LAWRENCE – The continuing relevance of the 1955 Emmett Till murder case to the issue of achieving equal rights for African Americans sometimes surprises even those who know it best. For Dave Tell, University of Kansas professor of communication studies, his expertise in the commemoration of the infamous lynching...
